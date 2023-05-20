Cool, Cheap Things For Your Backyard That Are Suddenly Skyrocketing In Popularity

Spending time outside on a warm summer day is a great way to pass the time, especially if you’re lucky enough to have your own backyard. But if your backyard is barren, or if it lacks any sort of shade, it can be tough putting up with the weather. Luckily, you can easily turn your backyard into an oasis of relaxation with help from all the cool, cheap things you’ll find on this list.

From giant pool floats to colorful sun shades, I’ve made sure to include something for every sort of backyard — and these products are getting more and more popular by the minute.

1 This Colorful Sun Shade That Blocks Up To 95% Of UV Rays Asteroutdoor Sun Shade Sail Amazon $38 With six different colors to choose from, this sunshade is great for adding a pop of color to any outdoor space. It’s made from high-density polyethylene fabric that blocks up to 95% of the sun’s rays, allowing light to shine through while simultaneously helping cool your patio down. Plus, each order includes ropes for installation.

2 A Giant Pool Float That’s Shaped Like A Watermelon Slice Greenco Giant Inflatable Watermelon Slice Pool Lounger Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s no denying that you’ll look cute AF lounging on this pool float. It’s made from heavy-duty PVC to help keep it looking good so that you can use it again next year — and there are even built-in cupholders where you can rest drinks. And if you aren’t into watermelons? You can also grab it as a pineapple, donut, swan, as well as six other styles.

3 These Unbreakable Wine Glasses Made From Tough Stainless Steel FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to break wine glasses when you’re sipping outside, so why not upgrade to these unbreakable ones? They’re made from shatterproof stainless steel that can handle being dropped, and their brushed exterior even helps them resist fingerprints. Choose from more than 25 colors.

4 A Magnetic Screen Door That Closes Itself Behind You Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon Leaving your screen door open behind you is an easy way to wind up with bugs in the house — that’s why I’m such a big fan of this magnetic version. A series of magnets running down the middle seal themselves shut once you’ve passed through, and the mesh is tough enough to handle regular use. Plus, installation doesn’t require any tools, as each order comes with thumbtacks included.

5 The Soothing Wind Chimes That Are Resistant To Rust UpBlend Outdoors Wind Chimes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whereas some wind chimes will develop rust after just one season, this set of chimes is made from rust-resistant aluminum, with a tough wood base that’s designed to look good for years to come. They’re tuned to E-major, sending soft, relaxing notes wafting through the air with every gentle breeze — and you even have six colors to choose from.

6 These Aerator Shoes That Can Help Your Lawn Grow Thicker Abco Tech Lawn Aerator Shoes Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your lawn isn’t growing as thick as you’d like, try walking across it with these aerator shoes. Spikes on the bottom poke holes into your soil, allowing your lawn’s roots to grow deeper in order to help improve the grass’ density. The best part? You can strap them to nearly any pair of shoes, including boots, sneakers, and more.

7 An LED Umbrella Light That Fits Onto Nearly Any Pole Brilliant Evolution LED Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t have to eat in the dark when dining outside at night — just attach this LED light to your patio table umbrella. No tools are required to set it up, as the built-in clamps automatically adjust to fit nearly any pole. Plus, it only needs three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide up to 75 hours worth of light.

8 The Solar-Powered Garden Lights That Hold Up In Bad Weather Signature Garden Solar Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Not all garden lights are created equal. These ones feature a solar panel built into the top that keeps them lit for hours at night, while a weather-resistant frame helps keep them looking good regardless of snow or rain. Installation is also a total breeze — simply press them down into the ground and they’re ready to go.

9 This Water-Resistant Blanket That Rolls Up Into A Convenient Tote Scuddles Outdoor Blanket Tote Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the beach or a simple picnic, this blanket is a smart choice if you need somewhere comfortable to relax. Its PEVA backing is waterproof, helping keep you high and dry from the ground underneath you — and it even rolls up into a convenient tote so that it’s easy to take with you. Amazon reviewer Katie also described it as “[...] really nice quality, soft, and light weight.”

10 The Hummingbird Feeder That Adds A Pop Of Color To Dull Patios Rayhome Hummingbird Feeder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this hummingbird feeder gorgeous to look at, but it also features a leakproof base to help keep all the nectar inside — even if it gets a bit windy. The plastic body won’t heat up too much when left outside in the sun. And since it can hold almost an entire liter of feed, there’s no need to constantly refill it.

11 A Stainless Steel Grill Basket That Helps Prevent Food Waste Grillman Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Smoker Basket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Losing small ingredients between your grill grates (like shrimp or veggies) is a total waste of food, so why not cook them inside of this basket instead? It’s made from tough stainless steel that can withstand high temperatures and features a stay-cool handle so that it’s easy to flip your ingredients when necessary. Or, if you’re into smoking your meats, you can also remove the handle so that your grill lid shuts completely.

12 This Cushioned Hammock Chair That Provides Extra Comfort Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Swing Chair Amazon $37 Not only can this hammock chair hold up to 400 pounds, but the cushioned bottom also helps keep you comfortable as you lounge. Plus, the triple-stitched seams are designed to keep it looking good — and it has a 4.5-star Amazon rating.

13 These Waterproof Fence Lights That Feature 7 Different Colors Otdair Solar Fence Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Red, blue, green, purple, and more — with seven different colors to choose from, these fence lights are a fun way to brighten up any deck or balcony. Each one features a solar panel that keeps them lit for up to eight hours at night, eliminating the need for batteries or complicated wiring. And since they’re weather-resistant, there’s no need to worry about how they’ll fare in rain or snow.

14 A Ring Toss Game That’s Fun For People Of All Ages Elite Sportz Ring Toss Games Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ring toss game is sure to keep you and your guests entertained. It’s suitable for both indoor as well as outdoor use, and setting it up is as easy as hanging it up on a nail. But if that isn’t enough? The board and rings are made from real wood and rubber — not plastic.

15 The Solar Wind Chimes That Light Up In Brilliant Colors Toodour Solar Wind Chime Amazon $14 See On Amazon If those previous wind chimes didn’t suit your tastes, consider taking a look at these LED ones. The bulbs light up in brilliant colors at night and stay lit for up to 10 hours using the solar panel that’s built into the top. And if you aren’t into plain bulbs? You can also grab them as butterflies, maple leaves, as well as six other styles.

16 This Wooden Plant Stand That Can Be Used Indoors & Outdoors Bamworld Plant Stand Amazon $25 See On Amazon Since this wooden plant stand underwent a high-temperature carbonization process to make it more durable, you shouldn’t have any trouble using it outside on your patio or balcony. Assembly is a total breeze, as each order comes with all the tools you’ll need. And while some plant stands err on the flimsy side, this one can easily support up to 150 pounds.

17 These LED Lights That Help You Grill Outside At Night Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights Set of 2 - The Perfect Grilling Accessories Light with 360-Degree Magnetic Base and Gooseneck - 100% Portable Weatherproof Outdoor Lamp w/ 6 Batteries Included Amazon $13 See On Amazon Can’t quite tell if that burger is cooked all the way? These LED lights can help you see what you’re grilling at night, as their magnetic bases make it easy to attach them to nearly any part of your grill. You can also angle the light however you like, as the flexible goosenecks can be adjusted into nearly any position. A storage case and set of batteries come included with every order.

18 The Ultra-Bright Outdoor Lights That Only Turn On When Someone Is Present CANDLITE Solar Outdoor Lights Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for outdoor lights that are more functional than fashionable, these LED ones are right up your alley. Their built-in motion sensor prevents them from turning on when no one is around, while an additional dusk-to-dawn sensor ensures they stay off when the sun is still up. There’s also no wiring necessary for installation, as a large solar panel keeps them powered for up to 30 days.

19 A Colorful Dinnerware Set That’s Made From Tough Melamine Craft & Kin Melamine Dinnerware Set Amazon See On Amazon Don’t use your good plates when dining outdoors — instead, use this colorful dinnerware set. Each piece is made from durable melamine, and they’re even lightweight enough to take with you when camping. You also have the choice of three fun colors: California palms, sea blue, or rustic wood grain.

20 This Digital Meat Thermometer With An Easy-To-Read LCD Screen KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Serving undercooked meat is a total dinner faux pas — that’s why I’m a big fan of this meat thermometer. Its large LCD screen is backlit, making it easy to read while you’re grilling outside at night. And if you can’t remember the proper internal temperatures for the meat you’re cooking? Not a problem, as it also features a handy temperature guide printed right on the handle.

21 An Outdoor Game That Comes With A Convenient Carrying Case Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not a fan of the ring toss game? This one is also fun for people of all ages but gives players a little extra challenge as they’ll have to toss the rings farther in order to land them on the pegs. And since each order includes a handy carrying case, you shouldn’t have any trouble taking it with you on your next beach day, or even to your friend’s backyard barbecue.

22 The Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers That Come In *So* Many Colors Phantoscope Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Yellow, blue, forest green — with 19 different colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding these throw pillow covers in a shade that suits your patio. The waterproof exterior helps keep them looking good in rainy weather, while a hidden zipper ensures your hair stays snag-free when napping. Choose from three sizes.

23 A Cast Iron Burger Press With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Cuisinart Smashed Burger Press Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only has this burger press been awarded thousands of four- and five-star reviews, but it’s also made from tough cast iron that’s built to help you smash that patty down flat with ease. You can also use it to press raw patties — just add a piece of parchment paper to help keep the meat from sticking. But if that isn’t enough? Amazon reviewer Chris wrote, “After it’s hot it helps give you them beautiful grill marks even when cooking in a griddle.”

24 This Handheld Fan That Can Also Spray Cooling Mist O2Cool Deluxe Misting Fan Amazon $12 See On Amazon Warm weather have you sweating through your clothes? Allow this handheld fan to help you cool down. A gentle squeeze on the handle trigger is all it needs to spritz you with cooling mist — and you can even add ice cubes to the water reservoir for an extra-relaxing touch. Choose from six colors: purple, dark blue, green, grey, pink, or light blue.

25 These Warm Amber String Lights That Are Totally Waterproof Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s no need to stress about these string lights getting wet in the rain, as the waterproof bulb sockets will ensure that they’ll continue to work even after inclement weather. Each strand features 25 glass bulbs that produce a warm amber glow, making them great for setting a relaxing vibe — and you can even connect up to three strands together to cover larger spaces.

26 The Reversible Area Rug With A Protective UV Coating SAND MINE Reversible Outdoor Mat Amazon $40 See On Amazon Can’t quite figure out what your patio is missing? A stylish outdoor rug — like this one — might be what you’re looking for. It’s made from 100% polypropylene, making it just as durable as it is attractive to look at. And with a protective UV coating, you shouldn’t have any issues with it fading if left out in the sun.

27 A Heavy-Duty Fire Pit Cover That’s Wind-Resistant Grillman Fire Pit Cover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t let your fire pit get dirty between uses — keep it hidden underneath this cover instead. An elastic cord at the bottom lets you secure it down tight, ensuring it stays wind-resistant in bad weather. Plus, the heavy-duty PVC-coated fabric is designed to last a long time.

28 These Solar Garden Lights That Easily Fit Amongst Bushes DURPAR Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whereas some garden lights are best suited for illuminating walkways, these ones have a thin post that allows them to wave in the wind, mimicking the look of fireflies for a whimsical vibe. Installation is also a total breeze, as each light features a solar panel that keeps them lit for up to 10 hours at night — no complicated wiring required.

29 An Inflatable Lounger That You Can Take Nearly Anywhere Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the beach or a music festival, this inflatable lounger will ensure that you have somewhere comfortable to relax. Simply wave it through the air to inflate, then secure the airtight valve — it should stay inflated for at least six hours depending on how many people sit on it. And since it folds down into a drawstring bag, you shouldn’t have any trouble packing it for your trip.

30 The Portable Side Table That Features 6 Wine Cupholders Bambüsi Portable Beach Table Amazon $27 See On Amazon Feel like enjoying happy hour outside? This side table features a long, pointed stake that can be pressed down into dirt or sand, giving you a convenient place to keep your hors d'oeuvres. It also features six slots around the edge where you can put stemmed wineglasses — and each order even includes four stainless steel serving knives for your cheese and meats.

31 A Bluetooth Speaker That You Can Safely Get Wet Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about this Bluetooth speaker getting wet, as its IPX5 waterproof rating ensures that it’ll hold up against splashes while you’re relaxing at the pool. But if that isn’t enough? Its powerful rechargeable battery lets you jam out for up to 24 hours before you need to plug it in again.

32 This Spray That Helps Protect Wood Furniture From Weather Guardsman Weather Defense Outdoor Wood Furniture Protector Amazon $17 See On Amazon Wooden patio furniture can be expensive, so why not help protect it from the elements with this spray? It’s formulated to repel moisture, including spills, weather, or even melting popsicles — and you can safely use it on all types of wood. Plus, the clear color won’t affect your wood finish.

33 These Flameless Candles That Stay Lit For Hours & Hours Homemory Waterproof Outdoor Flameless Candles Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whereas regular candles will eventually burn out, these flameless ones can stay lit for more than 500 hours using just three AA batteries (which are not included). They also feature a built-in timer — just in case you forget to turn them off — and each order includes a remote so that you can control them from afar.

34 The Outdoor Cupholder Stakes Made From Solid Steel Sunnydaze Outdoor Yard Drink Holder Stakes (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Don’t risk spilling your drinks when you’re relaxing outside — just place them inside these cupholder stakes. They’re made from solid steel, with a wide cupholder that’s designed to fit everything from wine bottles to solo cups. Plus, their triangular steel foot makes it easy to press them down into the ground.

35 This Mosquito Repeller That’s Shaped Like A Stylish Lantern Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern Amazon $29 See On Amazon Tired of getting bit by mosquitos when you’re outside? This lantern can help repel mosquitos so that you have a safe space that’s about 15 feet in size — no DEET or citronella required. And while each order comes with a 12-hour fuel cartridge included, you do need to supply four of your own AA batteries to get it up and running.

36 These Sliding Hangers That can Hold Up To 12 Pounds MIUKAA Vinyl Siding Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s no need to throw a nail into the side of your home if you want to hang something up, as these sliding hangers are designed to fit underneath your exterior siding. They’re made from rust-resistant stainless steel that can easily support up to 12 pounds — and unlike some hooks, these ones won’t leave behind any damage.

37 A Space-Saving Towel Rack That’s Rustproof Lonffery Towel Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this towel rack’s space-saving design perfect for tight bathrooms, but it also features crowns at the end of each rack to help keep your towels from sliding off. The rustproof metal won’t corrode when regularly exposed to humidity — and you even have the choice of two finishes: matte black or silver.

38 This Heavy-Duty Doormat That Helps Keep Your Floors Clean SliptoGrip Natural Coir Door Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest changes can make the biggest difference — like adding this doormat to your entryway. Guests are less likely to track dirt around your home if they scrape their shoes off on it before coming inside, as its natural coconut coir fibers help brush away and trap dirt. Plus, the rubber backing works to keep it from shifting out of place.

39 An Inflatable Serving Bar That’s Lightweight & Waterproof Moon Boat Inflatable Serving Tray (2 Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s no need to hold onto bulky buffet servers when you have this inflatable serving bar. It’s versatile enough to be used for food as well as drinks — and there’s even a drainage plug in the bottom so that it’s easy to empty out at the end of the night.