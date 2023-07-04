50 Cool Things For Your Home That Are Popping Off On Amazon Right Now

One major technological advancement of the 21st century? You no longer have to step outside or make a trip into town when you want to shop for home goods; instead, you can scroll at leisure through curated content that’s tailored to your specific taste. Amazon is one of the best sites to peruse since they have plenty of cool home items that fit any budget.

Each product on this list makes a cool (and cost-effective) addition to your home, so you can easily upgrade your space in a major way. Take a look and see what’s currently popping on Amazon.

1 This Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker With Nonstick Plates & A Removable Drip Tray Bella Rotating Waffle Maker Amazon $28 See On Amazon Elevate your breakfast game with this rotating Belgian waffle maker, which helps you whip up the waffles of your dreams without the hassle. Its nonstick plates are made with three different but equally effective coatings that range from traditional to ceramic titanium, and its nine browning settings let you customize the way you cook with more specificity than ever before. You'll also appreciate the removable drip tray, which keeps countertops clean and tidy and which you can stash in the dishwasher when you’ve removed your chef’s hat for the morning.

2 These Chic Salt & Pepper Grinders Made Of Durable Acacia Wood & Premium Stainless Steel UppWell Wooden Salt & Pepper Mill Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Because these chic salt and pepper grinders are made of durable acacia wood and premium stainless steel, they’ll last for years to come (and they’ll look amazing on your kitchen table, too). They're incredibly easy to refill with the included spoon: just unscrew the top of each grinder and scoop in your desired spice, and you'll be ready to season your favorite foods in no time flat. The best part? They come in plastic-free packaging, and with each set you buy, the company will plant a tree in support of its mission to minimize its ecological footprint.

3 This Wine Aerator Pourer That Infuses Your Drink With The Perfect Amount Of Oxygen TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wine aerator pourer is designed with an air tube to facilitate easy pouring, an aeration point at which the perfect amount of oxygen can enter your drink, and an air hole that aerates your wine while you add it to your glass. When you buy, you’ll also receive a cherry red stopper with a tapered design and a weighted metal cap to keep your bottles sealed in between dinner parties.

4 This 4-In-1 Dish Soap Dispenser Set That Keeps Your Sink Neat & Tidy OMAIA 4-in-1 Dish Soap Dispenser Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon The dishwashing process can clutter up a kitchen like nothing else, especially when your counter fills up with sponges and bottles of liquid; invest in this four-in-one dish soap dispenser set to consolidate. Each set comes with a dish soap dispenser, a liquid soap dispenser, a sponge holder, and a silicone tray that's perfectly sized to hold the other three pieces; its ventilated shelf keeps your sponge away from standing water, it's made with sturdy plastic and silicone that'll last a long time. Plus, the dispenser gives you just the right amount of soap each time, saving you money on wasted cleaning solutions.

5 This 6-Pack Of Heavy-Duty Glass Bottles That Protect Your Beverages From UV Rays Amber Glass Swing Top Beer Bottles - 16 Ounce (12 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you buy this six-pack of heavy-duty glass bottles, you can brew up all your favorite beverages with room to spare; their thick material and rugged bases give them steadiness and stability for better storage and preservation. Their amber color protects your drinks from UV rays, repelling both sun and light to keep drinks unspoiled by the elements, and their swing-top lids create airtight seals for maximum freshness and fizz. They make an especially great choice if you're fermenting your own drinks; brewers of kombucha, beer, and kefir will love their classic look and their high-quality construction.

6 This Electric Coffee Grinder With Durable Stainless Steel Blades & A Smart Safety Lock COSORI Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Coffee aficionados will adore this electric coffee grinder for its speed and for its effectiveness; whether you prefer your coffee grounds coarse or fine, you’ll achieve your desired texture with zero hassle. Its durable stainless steel blades are super sharp and built to last, and its safety lock prevents kitchen accidents since the grinder won't start unless the lid is firmly locked into place. As an additional safety bonus, it'll shut off after it reaches temperatures of over 200 degrees Fahrenheit, and when you're finished with your morning joe, simply snap on its chamber cover, which keeps it dust-free.

7 This Vinyl Record Holder That Flawlessly Carries Up To 50 Albums KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder Amazon $32 See On Amazon Music lovers, rejoice: this vinyl record holder can carry up to 50 albums at once, protecting your collection even while you keep it on display. It's made of a shatterproof acrylic material that'll withstand even the heaviest LPs without bending, twisting, or warping, and its grooves keep records firmly in place for preservation and organization. You'll also love its sleek minimalist design, which pairs perfectly with decorative styles of all kinds. Pro tip — it looks especially beautiful when you show it off next to your turntable.

8 This Clear Purse Organizer That Hangs Over Your Closet Door For Convenient Storage ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you struggle to find the closet space for all your favorite accessories, reach for this clear purse organizer; you can hang it over the back of your closet door for a storage option that’s convenient and cute. Instead of squishing purses or shoving them into a drawer, you can store them upright, so each handbag will maintain its shape and structure over time, from totes to wristlets and everything in between. Simply hang it over the back of any door with its strong metal hooks for the easiest installation process ever. When you're rushing out the door, you can take in your entire purse collection at a glance, choose the best match for your outfit, and get going.

9 This Cute Chocolate Frog Mold Set That’ll Make Really Fun Party Favors Candy Chocolate Frogs Mold Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re obsessed with a certain British wizard, pick up this cute chocolate frog mold set for a DIY party treat that’ll make you feel like you’re on the train to a magical new school. Each package includes three trays of chocolate frog molds, 15 dowels, and even a set of bamboo chopsticks, which you can use to craft some matching magic wands. Of course, chocolate makes a delicious dessert, but you don't have to stop there; you can use these molds to make ice cubes, butter, or even soaps.

10 These Unscented Pillar Candles With Cotton Wicks & A Smokeless Burn For Sensitive Lungs Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you love the look of a classic candle, but your airways don’t always approve, pick up these unscented pillar candles for a gorgeous decorative option that’s gentler on your respiratory system than their scented counterparts. Each candle is made of clean burning wax with a lead-free cotton wick that's completely dripless and smokeless, and each one is unscented, so you can perfume your home however you please. From start to finish, the candles in this set will burn for up to 70 hours each, so you can use them time and time again. Since you'll barely ever have to restock, they’re both a convenient and budget-friendly choice.

11 These Satin Pillowcases That Take Your Hair & Skin-Care Routines To The Next Level Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases are made of a smooth and silky material that promotes hair and skin health, not to mention that it feels amazing while you sleep. It helps keep hair and skin moisturized, protecting your face from scratches and tugs and reducing split ends in between pricey trips to the salon; because it's available in a variety of gorgeous colors, you can match it to your bedroom decor to curate the aesthetic of your dreams. The best part? It's machine washable, so even students and apartment dwellers can simply toss it in with the rest of their laundry and wash it with a mild detergent before their next night of beauty sleep.

12 This Immersion Cooker With An Ergonomic Grip & A Touch Screen Control Panel Kitchen Gizmo Sous Vide Immersion Circulator Amazon $52 See On Amazon Once upon a time, immersion cookers like this one were primarily used in high-end restaurants, but now, they’re widely available to anyone who’d like to take their cooking skills to the next level. It's designed with an ergonomic rubberized grip that's easy to hold and kind to wrists and hands, and its touchscreen control panel gives you all the information you need at a glance for efficiency and precision. Plus, its strong clip will attach firmly to just about any pot, keeping it securely in place while you cook. This circulator also comes with a free cookbook with multiple recipes for inspiration and guidance.

13 This Beautiful Bamboo Bread Slicer With A Sharp Knife & A Crumb Catching Tray Bambüsi Bread Slicer Cutting Guide with Knife Amazon $27 See On Amazon This beautiful bamboo bread slicer comes equipped with a super sharp knife and a slicing guide, which helps you customize your favorite carbohydrate for use in any dish, from delicious garlic bread to classic grilled cheese and everything in between. Just choose your preferred level of thickness and cut down with the included knife; each tool comes with a crumb-catching tray to keep your kitchen counter clean and a nonslip rubber base that holds it securely in place. It'll accommodate any bread, cake, or pastry that's up to five inches wide and five inches tall for hassle-free cutting and slicing in a matter of moments.

14 This Digital Meat Thermometer That's Waterproof, So You Can Use It With Just About Any Dish Kizen Digital Meat Thermometers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking and baking with this digital meat thermometer, which features a bright LCD screen that displays the exact temperature of your food in large numbers that are easy to read. Just stick the needle into the middle of your dish, and in just three seconds, you'll have crucial information that'll help you cook. The best part? It’s waterproof, so you can even use it to determine the temperature of your drink, whether you’re sipping on hot cocoa in the depths of winter or an iced lemonade when the sun is beating down.

15 This Magnetic Knife Holder With Strong Adhesive Tape For A Drill-Free Installation Process Cucino Magnetic Knife Holder Strip Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep this magnetic knife holder on the wall above your kitchen counter, so your necessary utensils will be well within reach while you slice and dice. You can install it in a matter of moments with the included self-adhesive magnetic strip, which makes for a drill-free process that's shockingly easy. If you'd like a little extra stability, each package includes free dowels and screws in case you’d like to use your drill after all. It'll work with any magnetic tools or utensils, so you can use it to store pots, scissors, and even office and garage supplies to save space in just about any room of the house.

16 This Snap-On Pot Strainer You Can Attach To Pots, Pans, & Bowls For A Better Pasta Process Kitchen Gizmo Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’d like to streamline your pasta process, invest in this snap-on pot strainer, which you can attach to pots, pans, and bowls to minimize trips back and forth from the stove. Its universal design and flexible silicone material will clip easily onto cookware of any size, and its nonstick grip keeps food from falling down the drain while you pour out the water. Plus, it's made of food-grade, BPA-free silicone and is heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use it with hot and cold foods alike and toss it in the dishwasher when you're finished.

17 This 6-Pack Of Tempered Glass Coffee Mugs That Work Beautifully For Any Occasion Bormioli Rocco Glass Coffee Mug Set (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you're sipping on a piping hot chocolate or a refreshing iced tea, this six-pack of tempered glass coffee mugs will have you ready to drink all your favorite beverages in style. Each mug is made of a food-grade tempered glass that's free of lead and always stays cool to the touch, so you can safely lift even the hottest of drinks, and you'll especially appreciate their weighted bottoms, which give them durability and stability. When you're finished with your cappuccino, just place your mug on the top rack of the dishwasher or hand wash with soap and warm water for an easy, hassle-free clean.

18 This Foldable Bamboo Stand You Can Use To Display Books, Laptops & Even Your Latest Painting Greenco Bamboo Foldable Recipe Book Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon This foldable bamboo stand is versatile enough to match the decor in any room of your house, and you can use it to display books, laptops, and even that watercolor painting you’ve been working on. It's made of a lightweight and durable bamboo you can wash with soap and water in case of stains, and if you'd like to take it on the go, you can fold it down flat for convenient storage in your backpack or tote. It makes an especially great gift for loved ones with vast cookbook collections since it'll keep their page open and marked while they whip up their newest delicious dish.

19 This Thermometer Lid Specifically Designed For Pour-Over Kettles Of All Brands Thermometer Lid For Pour Over Kettles - Never Scald Your Beans Again Amazon $30 See On Amazon Coffee making can be an exciting challenge; if your water is too cold, it won’t brew to perfection, and if it’s too hot, you might burn those espresso beans. That’s where this thermometer lid comes in: it’ll help you identify the temperature of your water quickly and accurately, and it’s specifically designed for pour-over kettles of all brands, shapes, and sizes. If you’re a coffee connoisseur, this might just be the missing piece that’ll take your brew routine to the next level; just don’t be surprised if all the coffee shops in your neighborhood are knocking on your door to hire you as their newest star barista.

20 This Automatic Drink Dispenser With A Universal Silicone Cap To Fit Any Bottle The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of lifting heavy bottles and risking slips or spills, pick up this automatic drink dispenser, which lets you refill your favorite beverages without the upper body workout. Just place the dispensing tube into any bottle and make sure the silicone cap is secure, and press your cup or bowl down on the trigger; in a matter of moments, your glass will be more than just half full. Since it's so easy to use, it’s a great choice for households with kids, who can use it for convenience and autonomy in the kitchen. All you need to power it are two AA batteries.

21 This Wine Chiller Gift Set With 2 Durable Tumblers & A Vacuum Insulated Bottle Fine Dine Wine Chiller Gift Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Invest in this wine chiller gift set for your next picnic, party, or barbecue, since all of its components are made of a shatterproof stainless steel that can handle the wear and tear of a festive occasion with loved ones. When you buy, you’ll receive a bottle with a 750-milliliter capacity and two tumblers with sliding lids, all of which are vacuum insulated to keep your drinks at precisely the temperature you prefer; even if you’re drinking something hot, you can trust your hands won’t get burned. Each piece in the set resists smudging, odor, and rust, so you can trust that they'll hold up over time, no matter how many outdoor events you host or attend.

22 These Clear Foldable Boot Storage Boxes To Preserve & Protect Your Favorite Footwear Greenco Clear Foldable Boot Storage Boxes (5-pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’ve ever lost a pair of shoes to a mountain of clutter on your closet floor, invest in these clear foldable boot storage boxes, and you’ll always be able to find your favorite footwear (not to mention how clean it’ll stay). Each box has a ventilated design that circulates air to prevent odor and protect from dust and moisture, keeping your shoes in great condition long after your first couple of wears. Each box also has a convenient front opening for easy access, which is especially helpful when you're rushing out the door. When you're using your organizers, you can stack them on top of one another to save valuable closet space, and when you're not, you simply can fold them flat and stow them away.

23 This Bamboo Bath Tray That's Expandable To Accommodate Your Tub, Regardless Of Size Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $40 See On Amazon No matter how big or small your bathtub may be, you can expand and collapse this bamboo bath tray to accommodate your bathing needs. It's made of water-resistant bamboo that you can wipe down with a damp cloth when you'd like to give it a quick clean, and its classic color blends in beautifully with the rest of your bathroom decor. You'll especially love the built-in wine glass holder and the sturdy tablet tray, which you can use to sip a glass of red, white, or rosé while you rewatch your favorite rom-com for the millionth time.

24 These Bed Sheet Straps With Rust-Resistant Clips That Hold Your Linens Securely In Place Bed Sheet Straps Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your fitted sheet keeps popping out of place, invest in these bed sheet straps, and no matter how much you toss and turn, you can trust that your linens will stay put. They're designed with a plastic clenching system that protects fabric from rips and tears, and their rust-resistant metal clips are plated with nickel to keep a firm and gentle grip on your sheets. Installation is a breeze: just open the clamp, set your fabric where you'd like it to go, and close the clamp to lock down your sheets, repeating the process in every corner, and you can simply pull on the buckles to loosen and tighten.

25 This Plastic Bag Saver, Holder, & Dispenser With A Convenient Wall Mount For Easy Access Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $22 See On Amazon In my apartment, I have what I affectionately refer to as the “bag bag:” a large plastic bag under the sink that’s full of smaller plastic bags, which I use for grocery shopping and garbage. If you’ve got something similar, you can replace it with this three-in-one plastic bag saver, holder, and dispenser for elegance and convenience (and kitchen sink chaos reduction). It's incredibly easy to mount on walls and inside cabinets and closets. When you buy, you'll receive all the hardware you need to do just that; its extra wide openings make it easier than ever to store your bags and grab them when you need them.

26 This Bamboo Wedge Pillow That Elevates Your Legs To Alleviate Discomfort & Help You Unwind Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillow Amazon $38 See On Amazon This bamboo wedge pillow is unbelievably soft and supportive; use it to prop up your legs while you read, sleep, or watch TV, and you might be surprised at how much it helps you unwind. It's designed with a 45-degree incline that gives your legs just the right amount of elevation and specifically encourages blood circulation, and its firm foam material feels absolutely amazing. Another bonus is its removable cover, which you can throw in the washing machine anytime it needs a quick clean. It's not necessarily just for legs; if you like, you can use it as a head pillow or even a lap desk.

27 This Metal Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder With Multiple Handy Hooks & A Storage Shelf mDesign Metal Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only will this metal wall mount paper towel holder ensure you’ll always have a roll close by, but its convenient top shelf and multiple hooks give you even more storage for the kitchen essentials you use each day. You can stash spices, condiments, and cleaning supplies on the shelf to keep them well within reach, and its hooks are perfect for serving spoons, spatulas, and any other cookware that might currently be cluttering up your drawers. Pro tip: it's also a great option for smaller spaces that are low on storage room, like dorms, boats, and RVs, to maximize the real estate on your wall.

28 This Cute Porcelain Teapot With A Gorgeous Matte Finish For The Best Tea Party Ever Tealyra Pluto Porcelain Small Teapot Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you haven’t had a tea party since you were little, this is your sign to pick up this cute porcelain teapot and bring back your favorite afternoon tradition. Its strong porcelain material withstands high heat like nobody's business, and its adorable matte finish will beautifully complement your favorite plates and cutlery; you'll also appreciate its stainless steel strainer, which has an extra fine design to keep tea leaves from leaking out. Plus, its dripless spout makes for an easy pour that ensures your tea will go exactly where you want it (in your cup) and not where you don't (all over the table).

29 This Nonstick Pan With A Granite Coating For The Grilled Cheese Of Your Dreams ESLITE LIFE Nonstick Grill Pan for Stove Tops Amazon $25 See On Amazon Grilled cheese enthusiasts, rejoice: this nonstick pan with a granite coating will help you evenly cook your favorite sandwich to perfection (with the grill lines to match). Its clever design features parallel lines that send grease to the sides and double pour spouts that make it super easy to drain excess oil, while its heat-resistant handle stays cool, so you can safely grab it when you've finished at the stove. Whether you use a gas, ceramic, or electric stove, its magnetized base helps it heat up quickly and evenly, which saves both time and energy.

30 These Shower Drain Protectors That Catch Hair On Contact & Prevent Clogs From Forming DrainWig Shower Drain Protectors (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you despise the experience of lifting a clump of hair out of your drain, pick up these shower drain protectors, which catch hair on contact to prevent clogs from forming in the first place. Their patented design and their universal shape and size will fit most shower drains and allow water to flow through easily while they catch hair. When it's time for a replacement, you can simply lift it up and throw it away to remove hair without ever having to touch it (which is a serious bonus). Just replace it every two to four months, and you'll save major time and money on smelly drain chemicals and expensive treatments from the plumber.

31 This Rustic Toilet Paper Holder With A Charming Tic-Tac-Toe Design You’ll Love Tic Tac Toe Toilet Paper Holder Stand Amazon $40 See On Amazon You could stash your spare rolls under the sink, but you could also invest in this rustic toilet paper holder and give your bathroom a charming upgrade that’s inspired by a favorite childhood game. Made from quality wood materials, it’s easy to install and can be customized to best fit your space. Aside from toilet paper, it can also hold plenty of bathroom trinkets, from small succulents to fragrant candles.

32 This Overflow Drain Cover For A Bathing Experience That'll Make You Feel Like You're At The Spa SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Amazon $7 See On Amazon The fuller the bath, the closer to heaven... or something. Pick up this overflow drain cover if you’d like to transform your bathtub into something more like a hot tub at your favorite spa; with its powerful suction cups creating a tight seal, it'll keep water from trickling down into the overflow drain, so you won't have to keep refilling while you relax. Plus, it's unbelievably easy to install; simply run warm water over its suction cups and press them down firmly against the tub for airtight drainage protection — bath bomb not included.

33 This Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker With A Built-In Timer For The Perfect Egg & Cheese Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $43 See On Amazon Egg and cheese enthusiasts will absolutely adore this dual breakfast sandwich maker, which doubles the fun (and the efficiency) of your average breakfast routine. In just four simple steps, you'll have the sandwich of your dreams ready to go: just add bread and precooked meat or cheese, crack an egg over the egg plate, top it off with a second bread slice, and slide the whole thing out when it's finished cooking — it’s actually that easy. When you buy, you'll receive a complimentary recipe book as a bonus to help you cook up your favorite meal of the day.

34 This Digital Clock With A Large LED Display For Visibility & A Mirrored Surface For Convenience SZELAM Digital Clock Amazon $23 See On Amazon This digital clock features a large LED display that ensures you’ll be able to see the time from just about anywhere in the room; you can even hang it up on your wall as a high-tech alternative to your old wall clock. It's designed with three brightness levels, so you can choose the one that best suits your mood and decor, and if you don't feel like adjusting it yourself, no sweat; its photosensitive capabilities will automatically adjust its brightness based on your environment. The best part, however, is its mirrored surface; you can turn off the display for a high-quality mirror that's perfect for touching up your makeup and hair without losing track of time.

35 This Wall Outlet Shelf You Can Use To Conveniently Charge Devices With Shorter Cords WALI Outlet Shelf Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s hard to charge small devices with short cords, from headphones to milk frothers and everything in between (at least, without leaving them on the ground or buried away behind your bed). That’s where this wall outlet shelf comes in. Not only does it provide convenient support for the devices that come with six-inch chargers, but its sleek, modern design looks amazing in pretty much any room of your house. It's incredibly easy to install: just remove the existing wall plate, put the shelf together, and screw it into place, and it'll effortlessly hold speakers, toothbrushes, and even smaller power tools.

36 This Cute Mini Rice Cooker That Has Nearly 30,000 5-Star Reviews Dash Rice Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this mini rice cooker to prepare all your favorite grains and noodles, and you’ll always have the perfect base on hand for that delicious lunch or dinner bowl. Just add water and uncooked rice, pasta, or veggies, and press the cook button for a deliciously steamed meal or side that's ready in less than 20 minutes. You'll also appreciate its two-cup capacity, which means you'll have just the right amount of food every time, and its adorable color options, which you can mix and match with the rest of your kitchen decor.

37 This Whipped Cream Dispenser With 3 Culinary Decorating Nozzles You Can Mix & Match FineDine Professional Whipped-Cream Dispenser Amazon $38 See On Amazon Mix and match the three culinary decorating nozzles that come with this whipped cream dispenser to customize your cakes, hot chocolates, and sweet treats to your taste (literally). All you need to do is add heavy cream, which your new dispenser will whip to perfection without the upper body workout on your end, and use its ergonomic body and comfortable grip to dispense as much or as little as you like. Because it's made of premium aluminum and stainless steel, you can trust that it'll last for years to come, so you can keep perfecting those family recipes.

38 This Pasta Maker Machine For Handmade Spaghetti, Lasagna, & Everything In Between Nuvantee Pasta Maker Machine Amazon $41 See On Amazon Whether you're new to the art of pasta making or you've had a lengthy career as a chef, invest in this pasta maker machine for a delicious meal that you (and your guests) will barely believe is homemade. It gives you nine adjustable thickness settings, which you can customize each time you cook, and its removable table clamp will keep it firmly in place while you turn the hand press. Due to its washable cutter, cleaning up takes no more than five minutes.

39 This Herb-Saving Container That Keeps Greens Fresh For Up To 3 Weeks At A Time NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fresh greens from the farmer’s market make a delicious addition to any meal, but they tend to wilt before you’ve constructed the perfect Caesar salad — unless you keep them in this herb-saving container, which preserves greens for up to 3 weeks. Its spacious glass interior and stainless steel core allow air to flow in and out, which protects herbs from the elements and keeps them hydrated; plus, you'll love its chic, minimalist design, which makes a stunning addition to your kitchen. Use it to store herbs like parsley, cilantro, and mint, or even vegetables like asparagus and kale; no matter which greens you preserve, they'll taste fresher and more delicious than ever before.

40 This Bamboo Tea Storage Organizer With 8 Adjustable Compartments & A Convenient Drawer Signature Living Bamboo Wooden Tea Box Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you prefer bags or loose-leaf, you’ll love this bamboo tea storage container, which comes with eight adjustable compartments to accommodate your whole collection. Its transparent magnetic lid lets you take in your options at a glance each morning and stays closed to protect your collection, and its convenient pull-out drawer is perfectly sized for accessories like strainers and infusers. Plus, its bamboo material resists mold and decay for a sturdy option that's sure to last for years to come.

41 These Durable Mesh Spice Racks That You Can Mount On Your Wall For Easy Access Greenco Wall-Mounted Spice Racks (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of rummaging endlessly through spice cabinets for an elusive bottle of garlic or oregano, mount these durable mesh spice racks on your wall for visibility and access while you cook. Each rack is made of a durable steel wire mesh that resists scratches and stains, and each one boasts a reinforced metal rim to keep your spice collection securely in space. When you buy, you'll receive all the wall mounting hardware you need, so all you need to do is fix it to your desired spot on the wall, and you'll be ready to get cooking.

42 This Professional-Grade Spiralizer With Stainless Steel Blades & A Strong Suction Base Greenco Strongest-and-heaviest Duty Professional Manual Tri-blade Spiralizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use this professional-grade spiralizer to turn carrots, cucumbers, and potatoes into long strands or ribbons, which you can then use in a variety of recipes and in a myriad of ways (my personal favorite being zoodles). Its durable plastic body and high-quality stainless steel blades work quickly and effectively, and you won't even need any batteries or electricity to use it; just turn the crank and watch your fruits and veggies transform before your eyes. Based on its superior suction, it'll stay completely stable while you use it, so you can crank as hard as you need without worry.

43 This 9-Pack Of Nonstick Silicone Cooking Utensils With The Cutest Color Scheme Ever HOT TARGET Non-Stick Silicone Kitchen Tools (9-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only will this nine-pack of nonstick silicone cooking utensils help you whip up all your favorite dishes, but its red, blue, and green color scheme makes an adorable addition to your cookware collection. When you buy, you'll receive three tongs, three wire whisks, and three spatulas, all of which are covered with a nonstick silicone material that's food-grade and BPA-free. With a lightweight and durable construction, each piece in the set is versatile enough for grilling, roasting, and even long-range cooking; the sky's the limit.

44 This Pot & Pan Organizer Shelf That Mounts On Your Wall To Store Your Essentials In Style Greenco Wall Mounted Pot & Pan Organizer Shelf Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you regularly find yourself running out of kitchen real estate, maximize the space you do have with this pot and pan organizer, which mounts on your wall to store your essentials in style. Since it’s hand-welded, it's thick and durable enough to hold pots, pans, and kitchen utensils of all shapes and sizes without buckling under pressure. In total, it'll support up to 35 pounds at a time. You'll receive all the necessary mounting hardware when you purchase, so all that's left to do is hang it up and admire your handiwork.

45 This Watermelon Slicer That Cuts Melons Into Perfect Cubes With Its Revolutionary Design Watermelon Slicer Windmill Watermelon Cutter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Picture this: you’re hosting the hottest picnic of the summer, and it’s time to start slicing up the watermelon. Instead of diving in with a kitchen knife and a prayer, streamline the process with this watermelon slicer, which cuts melons into perfectly sized cubes with very little effort every single time. All you have to do is gently scoop up your watermelon, and its ingenious windmill design will begin to turn, which does all the hard work of slicing and dicing for you, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy your favorite fruit with your beloved guests.

46 These Battery-Powered Geometric String Lights With A Stunning Rose Gold Finish Twinkle Star Geometric String Lights Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a stunning finishing touch to perfectly complement your bedroom decor, these battery-powered geometric string lights might be just what you need. With a unique diamond shape and bright LED bulbs, they’re easy to love. They’re also incredibly easy to use — just power them with three AA batteries and switch them on and off to your heart's content. Hang them along your wall to illuminate your posters and paintings or above your bed if you’d like to read with a gorgeous glow just overhead.

47 These Foam Fridge Liners That Seriously Extend The Lifespan Of Your Farmer's Market Haul Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Food waste can do significant damage to the planet and to your wallet, but these foam fridge liners can help. They’ll keep your fresh produce from spoiling by circulating air through your refrigerator drawers, so you can enjoy your favorite fruits and vegetables for longer than ever before. Each liner is free of BPA, PVC, and phthalates, and you'll receive six liners with your purchase, all of which you can trim down with a pair of kitchen scissors to best fit your fridge.

48 These Versatile Rustic Wall Sconces That Brings All The Cottagecore Vibes To Your Space GBtroo Rustic Wall Sconces (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve been obsessed with the cottagecore trend and you’d like to bring it into your own space, look no further than these versatile rustic wall sconces to make your house or apartment feel like a countryside getaway. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon and over 26,000 rave reviews, their sweet detailing and classic design will look amazing absolutely anywhere. Not to mention, their soothing lights could put the fireflies in your backyard out of business. Each decoration features a classic mason jar, two faux hydrangea flowers, two strips of bright LED lights, and a reclaimed wood backdrop, all of which will perfectly complement Taylor Swift’s folklore.

49 This Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser That Creates More Room On The Counter iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you share a tube of toothpaste with a loved one, you can help minimize the spread of germs with this automatic toothpaste dispenser, which keeps your hands free and your toothbrush clean. It comes with a strong adhesive strip that won't mark up your wall — but it also includes nails in case you want to boost its staying power. Just clean off your wall, press on your adhesive strip, and let it sit for 24 hours; after that, your new dispenser will sit perfectly on surfaces of all kinds, including wood, metal, and mirror.