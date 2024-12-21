65 Cool Things Under $20 On Amazon That Are Seriously Good Bargains

If you’re looking for a fun gift or a pick-me-up for yourself, Amazon’s virtual aisles can be a great spot for bargains. You probably know the online retailer as a go-to for basics like TP and dog food, but you may not realize it’s also home to a surprising number of cool gadgets and gizmos. Whether you’re looking for a unique lighting upgrade or a fun travel accessory, this list of 65 budget-friendly items can serve as inspiration. And the best part? Everything on this list is under $20.

1 A Brilliant E-Reader Remote For Effortless Page Turning DATAFY Remote Control Page Turner $20 See on Amazon Bookworms, take note: This remote control makes it simpler to turn the page on your e-reader, tablet, or phone. The device powers up via a USB-C cable and works for up to three months on a single charge — and all you need to do is push the button to turn pages. As a bonus, it can also be used with your smart phone to make it easier to take selfies or videos. Available colors: 3

2 A Stylish Airtag Holder You’ll Want To Show Off BORKUANA Air Tag Keychain Holder $9 See on Amazon Use this stylish leather keychain as a convenient AirTag holder. The keychain is made of a high quality and water-resistant material that can stand up to frequent use while also protecting your AirTag from scratches. It features two types of clips, so it’s easy to attach to bags, pet leashes, luggage, and more.

3 A LED Light Strip That Can Improve Your Screen Experience Maylit TV LED Backlight $13 See on Amazon This LED light strip can improve your viewing experience and potentially reduce eyestrain. The lights are powered via USB port and come with an adhesive that helps them to stick to the back of your TV set. And you can use the remote control to adjust brightness and colors from wherever you’re sitting (or reclining). Available sizes: 8

4 A Retractable Duster That’ll Make People Think You Have A Professional Cleaner AURUZA Retractable Gap Dust Cleaner $10 See on Amazon This slim microfiber duster has a cool, extendable design that makes it easier for you to clean underneath appliances and large furniture. The lightweight handle can be adjusted from 31 to 61 inches, and it’s made of strong stainless steel so it’s built to last. It comes with washable microfiber pads that can be used wet or dry to cling onto dust, hair, and other debris, leaving clean surfaces behind.

5 A Collapsible Bottle That Folds Down To Fit In Your Palm Beautail Collapsible Water Bottle $10 See on Amazon This lightweight water bottle folds down small when empty, so it’s convenient to take while traveling or on outdoor adventures. The flexible silicone material is BPA-free and it can go in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Plus you can use the bottle for both hot and cold beverages, making it incredibly versatile. Available colors: 5

6 A Silicone Scalp Massager That’s A Perfect Self-Care Tool AIMIKE Soft Silicone Scalp Massager $7 See on Amazon Give your scalp some TLC with this budget-friendly massaging brush. It’s made from a combination of flexible silicone and wheat straw, and it can be used on any type of wet or dry hair. The massager also features an ergonomic nonslip handle so it’s easy to use in the shower or bath. Available colors: 12

7 A Genius Brush Kit That Can Clean All Your Tech walrfid Tech Cleaning Kit $8 See on Amazon This cleaning kit comes with a bunch of cool tools that can help get your tech looking like new. The kit includes silicone and plastic nibs for tackling tight crevices, a flocking sponge and brush, a retractable keyboard brush, cleaning solution, and more. The tools are lightweight and portable, so they’re perfect for stashing in your bag or taking on the go. Available colors: 6

8 A K-Beauty Overnight Face Mask That’s Formulated With Collagen Medicube Collagen Overnight Peel Off Mask $19 See on Amazon If a trip to the spa isn’t in the cards, this overnight K-beauty mask can be a good substitute. The face mask is formulated with ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to leave skin feeling smooth, hydrated, and fresh. The mask can be worn overnight and then peeled off easily in one piece in the morning.

9 A Car Trash Bin With A Clever, Leakproof Design HOTOR Car Trash Can $13 See on Amazon Sometimes it’s the little things that can make your routine feel easier, and this car trash bin is a practical addition to your ride. The bin comes in fun designs like floral and flamingo-print, and it features an adjustable strap that allows you to attach it to multiple points in the car. The bin also has magnets for holding on to trash bags and a leakproof design. Available colors: 14

10 A Silicone Make Up Brush Case You Can Take On The Go FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder $10 See on Amazon This silicone make up brush holder comes in both small and large sizes and is a genius way to store your make up tools. The silicone material is durable and easy to wipe clean, and the closure features a built-in magnet to keep things from falling out. The convenient side opening makes it convenient to access contents with one hand. Available colors: 6

11 A Suction Cup Phone Accessory That Lets You Use Your Device Hands Free OCTOBUDDY Silicone Suction Phone Case Mount $15 See on Amazon Designed to attach to your phone case with adhesive, this clever suction cup panel makes it simple to take hands-free selfies and videos. The silicone accessory features 24 grippy suction cups that attach to any smooth surface and help you create content or watch videos on your phone. And it’s available in two sizes so it fits a range of smartphones. Available sizes: 2

12 Under-Cabinet Lights With Built-In Motion Sensors Auxoda Under Cabinet Wireless Lights (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon These under-cabinet LED lights feature motion sensor technology to streamline their operation. There are multiple brightness levels and lighting modes to choose from, and they turn on gradually, offering up eye-friendly illumination. They’re designed with magnetic backing and come with adhesive metal plates for easy installation.

13 An Herb Saver That Can Extend The Life Of Your Greens Prepara Herb Saver $15 See on Amazon If you’re always tossing out wilted greens, this herb saver is just the kitchen gadget you need. Add your herbs, then fill up the water reservoir to help their shelf life triple. The BPA-free device is designed to fit in the refrigerator door for ease, and it can go in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning.

14 A Rechargeable Night-Light That You Can Take Anywhere Kintion Mini Night Light $10 See on Amazon Once this light is charged, you can take it anywhere. The mini LED light can provide up to 160 hours of illumination at a time, depending on the setting you use. Choose from multiple brightness and color settings and use the included adhesive backing to mount it anywhere you need a little extra light. Available colors: 4

15 This Cool Mechanical Pencil Set With A Pretty, Pastel Design Four Candies Cute Mechanical Pencil Set $10 See on Amazon This set of mechanical pencils comes with a ton of refills, making it a super budget-friendly addition to your desk. The kit includes two sizes of mechanical pencils, refills, and an assortment of ombré erasers. And the pencils include a long-lasting “lead” that’s made from a combination of resin and graphite.

16 A Galactic Light Projector That Doubles As A Bluetooth Speaker One Fire Galaxy Projector $18 See on Amazon This outer-space inspired projector can create cool lighting scenes for your space. The light can be controlled with the included remote and it also features multiple timer settings. The projector has 15 built-in white noise sounds, but it also connects to devices via Bluetooth, so you can play your favorite music.

17 A Rechargeable Book Light That Feels Like A Steal DEWENWILS USB Rechargeable Book Reading Light $7 See on Amazon Available in multiple fun colors, this flexible book light can be swiveled and angled a number of ways. The light is rechargeable via USB, so you don’t need batteries, and it can last for up to eight hours on the brightest setting. It’s also lightweight and folds down flat, so it’s easy to toss in a bag and take on the go. Available colors: 9

18 Silky Satin Pillowcases That Feel *So* Fancy Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon These silky soft pillowcases come in dozens of colors and are designed to reduce friction with your hair. The satin pillowcases have a luxuriously smooth texture that’s also gentle on skin and can minimize sleep marks. They’re also machine washable for easy maintenance. Available sizes: 5

19 The Clever Car Seat Storage You Never Knew You Needed Luckybay Hanging Car Seat Storage (2-Pack) $8 See on Amazon These pocket organizers attach to the seats in your car, giving you a handy place to stash essentials. The organizers are secured with two elastic bands, so they work with most types of vehicles and installation is simple. And there are three pockets, including one with a zipper, so there’s plenty of space for your stuff.

20 A Colorful Toilet Light That Makes Bathroom Visits A Little More Fun ToiLight The Original Toilet Night Light $10 See on Amazon Add this LED toilet light to the side of your commode and midnight bathroom visits will get a lot cooler. The durable LED light is easy to install, and it’s motion and light activated, making it effortless to operate. The light features eight color options, and it runs on three AAA batteries for up to six months of use.

21 A Luxe-Looking Crossbody Bag That’s Useful & Trendy Telena Sling Leather Crossbody Bag $20 See on Amazon This crossbody bag is incredibly budget friendly, but it looks high end. The bag comes in dozens of designs and features multiple zippered pockets, credit card slots, and an additional interior pocket. It’s large enough for all your essentials, but the sleek design makes it comfortable for all-day carrying. And the straps are adjustable so you can customize the fit to your preferences. Available colors: 33

22 The Cutest LED Bunny Night-Light One Fire Bunny LED Night Light $17 See on Amazon This soft, silicone night-light is designed to look like a bunny, and it runs on a rechargeable battery, making it easy to power up and take anywhere. The adorable night-light comes with a remote control that makes it easy to adjust settings and set timers, and there a range of brightness settings and color options to choose from.

23 A Portable Clothesline For Laundry On-The-Go Caudblor Portable Travel Clothesline Cord $15 See on Amazon This travel clothesline makes it easy to hang laundry anywhere, from campsites to hotel rooms. The pocket-sized clothesline has a lightweight design that makes it easy to take on the go, and the durable nylon line can support even the heaviest items. The clothesline comes with carabiners, allowing you to attach it securely to places like tree trunks or posts. Available colors: 7

24 A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Fits In A Pocket Gaiatop Electric Portable Pocket Heater $16 See on Amazon This rechargeable hand warmer is a long-lasting and budget-friendly way to keep your digits nice and toasty while you’re out and about. The compact and portable hand warmer features three temperature settings, and it heats up fast, so there’s practically no wait. The hand warmer powers up via a USB cord and can provide multiple hours of warmth on a single charge.

25 A Genius Cup Holder That Attaches To Your Suitcase Handle riemot Luggage Travel Caddy $12 See on Amazon If you travel frequently, you are going to want this cool suitcase caddy in your life. It features three convenient pockets for small items like your passport and phone, as well as two drink pockets. The caddy is designed to fit over the telescoping handles of most rolling suitcases, and the hook-and-loop closure helps to get the perfect fit. Available colors: 24

26 An Electric Coffee Warmer That You’ll Use Every Day Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $15 See on Amazon This electric mug warmer is a seriously cool way to keep your beverage at the perfect temperature. The heating plate warms up quickly, and it has a long power cord so it’s easier to find an outlet. Plus, the small size makes it easy to pack in a bag for travel.

27 A Curling Iron Brush That Can Give You Salon-Worthy Results Conair Instant Heat Styline Brush $12 See on Amazon This budget-friendly curling iron brush features a ton of heat settings, making it easy to create long-lasting curls. It heats up in just 60 seconds and has a cool-touch tip to help prevent burns. A popular choice on Amazon with over 6,000 perfect ratings, this hot tool has automatic turn-off for added safety, and the dual voltage design makes it easy to take anywhere.

28 A Unique Bottle Chiller With A Built-In Aerator Corkcicle Air Wine Bottle Chiller $20 See on Amazon Use this clever wine chiller stopper to bring your bottle to the perfect temperature quickly. Pop the ice mold in the freezer and then insert it into your wine bottle after uncorking it. The chiller stopper even features a pour-through design and a built-in aerator, making it easy to enjoy your next glass of vino.

29 A Set Of Tools That Can Open Even The Trickiest Lids Otstar Jar Opener Tools (4 Pieces) $10 See on Amazon This jar opening kit includes four tools that can open almost any container, from vacuum-sealed jars to canned tins to beer bottles. The four-piece set includes a jar opener, bottle cap opener, gripper pad, and waiter’s corkscrew, and it can be especially helpful for anyone with mobility issues or arthritis. Available colors: 2

30 A Puzzle Toy That Helps Keep Your Dog Engaged Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Puzzle Toy $15 See on Amazon This pup puzzle is a really cool way to engage your pet and give them some mental exercise. The puzzle features slides and flippers that conceal food, and when your pup solves a puzzle, they’re rewarded with a treat. The puzzle holds up to 1/4 cup of food and can also be used as a feeder to slow down how quickly your pup eats. Available colors: 3

31 A Sleek Apple Watch Stand That Works With Your Charging Pad elago W2 Charger Stand $9 See on Amazon This silicone charging stand is a clever way to stow your smart watch. The charging stand features a cool, cutout design that keeps your watch in place and lets you thread your charging pad through. The charging stand comes in multiple colors and is made of a soft silicone material that won’t scratch your watch. Available colors: 9

32 A Bedside Caddy That Can Hold All Your Essentials HAKACC Bedside Caddy $6 See on Amazon A thrifty organizational solution, this bedside storage bag keeps your essentials close at hand. The bag tucks underneath mattresses and couch cushions for a secure hold, and the multiple pockets can hold up to 12 pounds. There are three mesh pockets for small items along with a larger pocket that’s perfect for books and magazines. Available colors: 4

33 Transparent Bins That Can Get Your Drawers In Order STORi Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers (6 Pieces) $15 See on Amazon These clear organizing bins feature stylish rounded corners and are stackable for maximum versatility. The set of six bins can keep your desk or vanity organized and tidy. The bins come in a range of sizes and can be filled with anything from stationery to kitchen supplies to jewelry.

34 Cool Letter-Shaped Ice Molds For A Customized Drink DRINKSPLINKS Custom Letter Ice Mold $17 See on Amazon These customized ice cube molds can add some pizzazz to your next drink. The ice cube molds come in all the letters of the alphabet, so you can toast with the perfect monogrammed drink. The mold is nonstick and flexible, so it’s easy to pop out the cubes, and the food-grade silicone material is safe for the dishwasher.

35 Stylish Magnetic Bookmarks That You Won’t Lose Joyberg Magnetic Bookmarks (15-Pack) $4 See on Amazon Love books? These magnetic bookmarks are a budget-friendly accessory that’ll streamline your reading routine. They come in a colorful pack of 15 and are available in three different designs. The tiny bookmarks feature a strong magnet to ensure you don’t lose your place and they are durable enough for frequent use. Available colors: 3

36 A Chic, Compact Toothbrush Holder That’ll Streamline Your Bathroom Urbanstrive Sleek Mini Ceramics Toothbrush Holder (2-Pack) $8 See on Amazon These minimalist toothbrush holders are an inexpensive way to add style to your sink area. The ceramic holders are ventilated, so water drains through them quickly, and they’re super easy to rinse clean. They have nonslip bases, too, so they’ll stay in place even on wet countertops.

37 A Remote Control Outlet That Can Elevate Your Lighting Routine TESSAN Remote Control Outlet $17 See on Amazon This clever remote control connects to any standard outlet and allows you to turn devices on and off from across the room. The wireless remote features a strong signal with a 100-foot range, so it’s easy to control devices plugged into tricky-to-reach spots.

38 A Foldable Cell Phone Stand That You Can Take Anywhere Lamicall Foldable Cell Phone Stand $13 See on Amazon Perfect for phones, mini tablets, and e-readers, this foldable stand can accommodate most 4-to-8-inch-wide devices so you can read, watch videos, and take calls hands free. You can adjust the stand’s height and angle to your liking, and the thick silicone pads help to prevent scratches on your device. The stand has a weighted base that keeps it in place, and it folds down flat for portability. Available colors: 9

39 Motion-Activated Light Strips You Can Install Beneath Beds, Under Cabinets, & More Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See on Amazon These LED light strips feature motion sensors that make them automatically turn on when they detect human movement. And you can set them to shut off 30 seconds to 10 minutes later, depending on your preference. The lights come with convenient adhesive, so you can install them underneath cabinets, alongside the bed, or anywhere else you need a little extra illumination at night.

40 A Memory Foam Arm Rest That Can Make Driving More Comfy Timorn Car Armrest Cushion $18 See on Amazon This cushioned arm rest is an inexpensive way to make your next car ride a little more comfortable. The memory foam cushion is designed to relieve wrist and arm pressure, and the adjustable elastic straps allow you to attach it easily to most car consoles with a flip-top design. And the cushion’s outer cover is washable for easy maintenance.

41 A Set Of Wine Bottle Stoppers That Look Like Little Beanies Monkey Business Beanie Wine Stopper (2-Pack) $16 See on Amazon These whimsical wine stoppers are designed to look like winter beanies and are a cool way to keep your wine fresh. The silicone stoppers are leakproof and flexible, so they fit snugly into the bottle’s opening. The stoppers even work on champagne bottles, and you can toss them in the dishwasher for quick cleanup.

42 Produce Peelers With Comfy Finger Grips Kitchtic Fruit and Vegetable Peeler (3-Pack) $5 See on Amazon These veggie peelers come in a set of three and feature a nonslip rubber finger grip that makes them easy to hold. The lightweight peeler fits onto your hand like a ring and is perfect for taking the skins off produce like cucumbers or potatoes. Plus the stainless steel blade is durable enough for daily use.

43 Color Packets That Can Add Pizzazz To Your Next Firepit Magical Flames Fire Color Changing Packets (12-Pack) $18 See on Amazon These color packets can make your next firepit or fireplace hang so much cooler. Designed to be added unopened and specifically for wood-burning fires, the packets can create an hour of color at a time and you can keep adding packets to keep the flames colorful.

44 A Cooling Gel Face Mask That Soothes Skin ZNÖCUETÖD Cold Face Mask $11 See on Amazon This cooling gel mask is a quick and budget-friendly way to pamper yourself. Filled with gel beads that can be cooled in the freezer or warmed in the microwave, the versatile mask has a dual-sided design for different temperature intensities. Plus, it features two straps with adjustable Velcro, and cutouts for your eyes, nose, and mouth, so you can go about your day while you use it.

45 An Outlet Extender With A Built-In Night-Light Addtam Outlet Extender with Night Light $14 See on Amazon This outlet extender can add a ton of charging options to your space. The extender features five AC outlets, four USB ports, a surge protector, and an LED night-light with an automatic dusk-to-dawn sensor. Plus, the 3-D design helps you maximize space and charging opportunities.

46 Colorful Markers That Help You Keep Track Of Your Glass GAINWELL Wine Glass Markers (8-Pack) $16 See on Amazon These washable markers are a cool way to keep track of your wine or water glass when guests are over. The washable pens come in an array of colors and are a clever alternative to wine glass charms. You can also use the nontoxic markers to label things like plates, ceramic platters, and more.

47 An Exfoliating Scrubber That Can Reach Your Back S&T INC. Back Scrubber (3-Pack) $7 See on Amazon This set of three exfoliating towels are designed to remove dead and dry skin in hard to reach spots. Made from a lightweight and quick-drying nylon material, they can be used with your favorite type of cleanser. The towels are the perfect length for reaching your back and they’re machine washable so you can use them again and again. Available colors: 4

48 A LEGO Rose That’ll Brighten Your Space LEGO Roses $11 See on Amazon This LEGO rose is a cool alternative to fresh flowers. The LEGO set includes all the materials to make two red roses with adjustable stems. The stems are the perfect size for most standard-size vases, so you can display them beautifully. The set includes 120 pieces in total and is intended for anyone age eight and older.

49 A Handheld Shower Head With LED Lights That Change Color With The Water Temperature FASTRAS LED Handheld Shower Head $18 See on Amazon This handheld shower head features multiple layers of filtration that can adjust the pH of the water and remove impurities. It’s powered by water flow, so no electricity or batteries are necessary, and there’s a color-changing LED light that indicates the temperature. Plus it’s easy to install — no special tools or plumber necessary.

50 Transparent Sticky Notes That Are Waterproof ENLUOM Transparent Sticky Notes (4-Pack) $4 See on Amazon These transparent sticky notes are a fun way to mark up documents without obscuring what’s underneath. The sheets adhere easily to paper and other smooth surfaces, and they can be removed without damage, according to the brand. For the best results, use ballpoint pens, pencils, or oil-based markers to make your notes on the waterproof surface.

51 A Loofah-Like Bath Mat That Gives Spa Vibes MontVoo Loofah Bath Mat $18 See on Amazon This inexpensive bath mat is made from a recycled loofah-like material that feels comfy underfoot and can prevent slipping and sliding. The textured material features a lattice bottom that drains water easily, and when it’s time to clean, just rinse it with the faucet or shower head and hang it up to dry. Available sizes: 5

52 A Foot Mask That Can Exfoliate Away Dead Skin DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $19 See on Amazon This botanically infused mask can exfoliate feet and reveal softer skin within a week. The foot masks can accommodate feet up to a men’s size 11, and they’re easy to use; just pop them on, wait an hour, and then remove. Within six to 11 days, the blend of fruit acids will start buffing away dead skin.

53 Clever Self-Watering Pots That Keep Your Plants Looking Tip-Top Vanavazon Self Watering Planter Pots (3-Pack) $17 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a way to reduce plant maintenance, these self-watering pots might be the ticket. The set of three pots feature a stylish design and a self-watering feature that keeps plants moist. Add water to the lower reservoir and the cotton rope will draw it up and keep plants watered for up to a week.

54 A Portable Razor That Comes In A Cool Container Alleyoop Portable Travel Razor $14 See on Amazon This all-in-one travel razor is a must for frequent travelers. The lightweight case features two triple-blade razor cartridges, a moisturizing shea butter bar, and a refillable spray bottle. The shea butter is packed with moisturizing ingredients and won’t melt in warm conditions. Plus, the whole gadget is TSA-approved for maximum portability, according to the brand.

55 A Smart Dimmer Switch You Can Control From Your Phone Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch $15 See on Amazon This smart dimmer switch connects to your smartphone via an app, so you can customize your compatible light fixtures. The dimmer switch features DIY installation and the ability to customize your lighting with either the button or the app. You can also connect it to smart home devices for voice-controlled operation.

56 A Jade Eye Mask That Helps You Relax Alana Mitchell Jade Eye Mask $20 See on Amazon This beautiful jade stone eye mask looks fancy AF, but the price tag is a real bargain. The weighted mask is designed to reduce puffiness and promote relaxation. It can be chilled in the fridge or heated in a bowl of warm water for customizable effects. And, depending on where you need a little TLC, it can be used over the eyes or over the mouth and jaw.

57 A Drying Mat That Absorbs Water In A Flash HotLive Dish Drying Mat $11 See on Amazon Available in multiple colors and sizes, this quick-drying mat is ideal for absorbing water from dishes, coffee machines, or even pet food bowls. The drying mat is waterproof and heat resistant, and it features a nonslip rubber backing to keep it in place. And it’s easy to maintain; just rinse it off and hang it up to dry. Available sizes: 5

58 A Bamboo Tumbler With A Built-in Tea Infuser LeafLife Bamboo Tea Infuser Tumbler $20 See on Amazon This unique bamboo tumbler is a cool way to tote along your favorite hot or cold beverage. It can keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. It features a double-walled stainless steel construction and a removable tea infuser so you can steep your favorite leaves on the go.

59 A Clingy Drink Holder That’s Made For The Shower 30 Watt Sudski Portable Shower Drink Holder $15 See on Amazon Designed for standard 12-ounce cans, this grippy drink holder is the perfect way to enjoy a shower beverage. The gadget has a unique design that attaches to most smooth surfaces like shower walls, glass, or mirrors, but it doesn’t require any adhesive or hardware. The holder also features drainage holes, so excess water won’t collect inside. Available colors: 3

60 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Can Make Your Car Smell Amazing InnoGear Car Diffuser $15 See on Amazon This car diffuser is about to make your ride a whole lot cooler. It features three function in one: essential oil diffusion, humidification, and a colorful LED light. It fits perfectly in most standard cup holders, and it charges via a USB cord, and the accessible power buttons and top-fill design allow for easy operation on the go.

61 A Wireless Doorbell That Can Elevate The Way You Receive Visitors GE Wireless Doorbell Kit $17 See on Amazon This wireless doorbell kit is extremely budget-friendly, but it feels like a luxe home product. The kit is easy to use and includes everything you need to set up the outdoor transmitter and indoor receiver. The receiver has a range of up to 150 feet, and you can choose from eight chimes.

62 An Electric Callus-Remover That’s A Budget-Friendly Alternative To The Spa PRITECH Electric Callus Remover $20 See on Amazon This electric callus remover makes quick work of tackling dry and rough skin. The electric file is rechargeable and can operate for up to 45 minutes on a single charge. It’s also water-resistant, so you can take it with you in the bath or shower. And it includes three different filing heads so you can get just the right level of exfoliation. Available colors: 3

63 A Wall-Mounted Bottle Opener That’s Clever & Convenient MAGCAP Wall-Mounted Bottle Opener $13 See on Amazon With this bottle opener mounted to your wall, you’ll never again have to rummage through drawers for a handheld opener. It’s made of durable metal that comes in three designs, and it includes all the hardware you need for quick and easy installation. Available colors: 3

64 A Pocket-Sized Label Maker That Connects To Your Phone SUPVAN Mini Bluetooth Label Maker $20 See on Amazon This portable label maker connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth — and, since it doesn’t require ink or toner, making your own labels is incredibly easy. Use the associated app to choose from dozens of fonts and hundreds of icons and then print out laminated labels that are waterproof and easy to cut. Available colors: 4