We all want to pull off a look or decorate our homes so people think we’re super chic — right? Even if it’s just a little bit, it feels good to have the most impressive dinner party setup or simply wear on a piece of everyday jewelry that makes you look like a CEO.

At the same time, I don’t actually want to buy pricey drinkware or designer duds. So, I found 60 cool things under $35 that’ll fool people into thinking you’re rich (because sometimes you want to impress).

1 These Granite Chilling Stones With A Chic Little Tray Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (Set Of 6) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These easy-to-wash whiskey stones look way chicer than ice on your bar setup whenever you have dinner parties, but they’ll keep your drinks just as cool without watering them down. They’re made of durable (and super aesthetic) granite, and they even come with a little wooden holder to make them look even more premium.

2 This Adjustable Bidet Attachment That’s Nice & Hidden Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon This attachable bidet is super easy to put on and to learn how to use, so it’s honestly the perfect bathroom upgrade. It’s made of rust-proof plastic, and the minimalist control panel will look super nice in any bathroom. The adjustable base will also hide neatly under your toilet seat.

3 A Chic Watch With Sparkly Crystal Details Armitron Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch Amazon $29 See On Amazon All of the details on this gold-tone watch look seriously chic and expensive — especially those dainty crystal accents instead of numbers on the face. It has delicate textured details and, of course, a chunky metallic band that will look so classic with all of your outfits. Available colors: 11

4 A Tinted Glass Vase That Looks A Cool Vintage Find TIMEFOTO Flower Vase Amazon $18 See On Amazon Go ahead and grab those flowers on your weekly grocery run because this vase has a classic shape and smooth finish that will make any bouquet or stems look elevated. Available in three colors, the tinted glass with a textured design also adds to just how chic this vase looks — almost like a fun vintage find. Plus, it’s surprisingly thick and durable for how inexpensive it is.

5 This Luxurious Candle With An Elevated, Crackling Wooden Wick Benevolence LA Wild Lavender Wood Wick Candles Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wood wick candles always feel more luxe than a classic candle. The soothing and crackling wick will last for up to 45 hours, and it’s filled with essential oils that will make your whole home smell like a beautiful lavender garden. If that isn’t your go-to scent, this 8-ounce soy candle comes in over a dozen other fragrances, including pine and lemongrass basil.

6 These Gold-Plated Earrings With A Trendy Chunky Design Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These budget-friendly, lightweight studs look so much more expensive (and honestly trendier) than a simple pair of hoops. They have an oversized raindrop shape that wraps around and hugs your ear to look like oversized and super stylized hoops. The gold finish is also seriously durable, so you can style these unique studs every day.

7 A Marble Finish Bathroom Tray That’s Surprisingly Durable Luxspire Bathroom Vanity Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Swap out boring, clear organizers for this chic, non-slip tray with a marble finish. It will look more like a decor piece than a practical countertop organizer, but the waterproof material is still super functional for holding all of your skincare. It’s also easy to clean if you spill a bit of serum or moisturizer on it.

8 A Unique Aerating Decanter To Add A Wow-Factor To Your Wine HiCoup Red Wine Decanter with Aerator Amazon $35 See On Amazon This aerating glass decanter will honestly look like an expensive decor piece when you pull it out for dinner parties or even when it’s empty on your countertop. The unique and curvy shape has a larger side to easily pour in your bottle and a smaller side to pour a glass without any spills. The design is also functional and infuses your wine or juice with oxygen to bring out the optimal flavor.

9 This Cooling Silk Pillowcase That’s Seriously Luxurious J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stop reaching for whatever pillowcases came with your sheets set and keep this luxurious 100% mulberry silk pillowcase on your bed. The machine-washable finish will feel glossy and cool whil;e looking so good on your bed, and it will even help out with keeping your hair and skin moisturized.

10 This Quilted Mini Bag With Expensive-Looking Gold-Tone Accents SG SUGU Small Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon This faux-leather crossbody bag has a dainty gold-tone chain strap that will make it stand out from all of your other trendy mini bags. It also has an expensive-looking quilted texture and even a matching gold-tone little clasp on the front to add to the timeless appeal. Available colors: 18

11 A Bamboo Charcuterie Board With Hidden Cheese Knife Storage BlauKe Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bamboo cheese board comes with a unique two-layer design that’s so functional (and impressive) for dinner parties. It gives you room for all of your favorite meats, cheese, and fruit on top, and there are designated spots to tuck the four included cheese knives underneath. Plus, these chic charcuterie utensils match the stain-resistant board.

12 This Non-Toxic Solution To Refresh Your Go-To Jewelry Simple Shine. Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon It will look like you just bought a bunch of new jewelry if you keep this ammonia-free, shine-enhancing solution around. Dipping your favorite gold, precious metal, and gemstone pieces into the jar with the easy-to-use tray only takes three minutes. Plus, they’ll instantly have a clean and glossy finish when you rinse off this gentle solution.

13 This Quick-Working, 3-In-1 Charging Station That Actually Looks Nice Yoxinta 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station Amazon $22 See On Amazon This wireless charging station will look so sleek and expensive, but it comes at a total bargain-worthy price. No matter where you need a charging spot in your home, the glossy black design looks so sleek. It comes with tidy spots to charge your phone, wireless earbuds, and even a smartwatch all at once.

14 A Pack Of Reusable Napkins That Are Made From A Soft Cotton-Blend Fabric Utopia Kitchen Cloth Napkins (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bulk pack of super soft cloth napkins will instantly make your home look more put-together, whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just sitting down for a casual lunch. They’re easy to iron and even machine-washable, so they’ll always look chic on your table. The cotton-blend fabric, which comes in nearly 30 colors, is also quick-drying in case there are any spills.

15 These Layering Necklaces With Elegant & Durable Gold Plating PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Layering Necklaces Amazon $16 See On Amazon These layering necklaces will add a super luxurious touch to any of your outfits because they come in three different elegant styles. Not only do you get textured designs, like a dainty snake chain, but the 14-karat gold plating makes these pieces look and feel even more expensive. Available colors: 3

16 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Can Hold 17 Ounces At A Time Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon This automatic soap dispenser will certainly look more expensive than a disposable soap bottle, and the touchless design is enough to impress any guest. You can adjust the amount this 17-ounce holder dispenses to five different amounts, and the battery-powered device can be placed anywhere.

17 A Magnetic Knife Holder With A Near-Perfect Rating LARHN Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this magnetic knife holder keep your kitchen tidy, but the genuine bamboo finish gives it a super-elevated look against your wall or backsplash. It comes with all of the hardware you need for installation, and you even get a template to make it a seriously quick kitchen wall upgrade. After nearly 3,500 ratings on Amazon, this premium home addition has an impressive 4.7-star rating.

18 These Wireless Earbuds With The Sleekest Case TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $34 See On Amazon Yes — these are seriously sleek wireless earbuds that are surprisingly budget-friendly at the same time. You get an LED display on the front to easily see how much battery each earbud has left (and to make them look even more expensive). They also come with a easy-to-use touch controls for calls, volume, and more, so they’ll also feel high-quality when you’re using them.

19 A Stainless Steel Cocktail Kit With A Holder That Has Spots For Every Tool Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon Swap out all of the cocktail supplies scattered around your kitchen with this tidy and super aesthetic bartending kit. It has a wooden stand, so you can easily grab whatever stainless steel tool you need when you’re hosting a dinner party. It also has little stylized cocktail cards that look nicer than pulling out your phone to make someone a drink.

20 This Seriously Cool Oil & Vinegar Dispenser With Cork Stoppers TWINE Oil & Vinegar Dispenser Amazon $16 See On Amazon This oil and vinegar dispenser looks way more expensive than a grimy olive oil bottle. The handblown glass design has an elegant grape-shaped container seemingly floating in the oil dispenser, and the balsamic vingear inside adds a striking contrast to the pale yellow oil. It also comes with two cork stoppers that are easy to open when you’re dressing salads.

21 These Dimmable Mirror Lights For Your Skincare Routine Brightown LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon These super easy stick-on lights will give your bathroom or vanity mirror some seriously luxurious lighting to do your skincare with. The flexible design will wrap right around your unique mirror and add Hollywood-style lights to your vanity. These oversized bulb-shaped LEDs are also completely dimmable, so you can create a calming glow for your nighttime skincare routine.

22 A Massive Pack Of Golden Rings That Are Easy To Style YEEZII 68 Pcs Gold Knuckle Rings Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bulk pack of rings will give you a ton of luxurious-looking rings to stack every day, so you’ll always have a new accessory on your hand. It comes with over five dozen simple and chic options and a bunch of shimmery pieces for dressier moments. Plus, some of them have a knuckle ring fit to change it up even more. Available colors: 3

23 This Stunning Glass Syrup Dispenser With A Holder That Prevents Drips hunnibi Glass Syrup Dispenser Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bottom-dispensing syrup holder has an all-glass design with a cap and a little holder on the bottom, so it’s easy to grab (and it won’t leak all over your table). It’s also easy to clean if you ever want to swap out syrup with honey or sugar for your coffee.

24 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Looks Cozy & Aesthetic Himalayan Glow Pink Salt Lamp Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s so easy to style this salt lamp on a shelf as a decor piece, and it will create the warmest and coziest glow in your space. Even when it isn’t on, this lamp looks super elegant and trendy with its pink salt design and light wood base.

25 These Matching Bamboo Utensils You’ll Want To Display BlauKe Wooden Spoons for Cooking (7-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These bamboo cooking utensils will look way more stylized in your countertop utensil holder than a bunch of random metal spoons and silicone spatulas. It comes with seven classic utensils, like a turner spatula and slotted spoon. You also get handy options like long tongs, so you won’t have to mix in any aesthetic-ruining plastic tongs.

26 This Dainty Bracelet With An Unexpected Gem Detail MEVECCO Gold Tiny Pearl Bracelet Amazon $14 See On Amazon This 14-karat gold-plated bracelet is such an easy add-on, and it will actually look like you’re wearing three delicate layered bracelets. It comes with a glittery little cubic zirconia accent to dress up the adjustable chain. It’s also dotted with tiny beads to add some chic texture to your wrist. Available styles: 37

27 A Crystal & Metal Jewelry Box That Looks Like A Vintage Piece Hipiwe Crystal Mirrored Jewelry Box Amazon $12 See On Amazon This silver-tone jewelry box is made of clear crystals for a glittery little moment on your dresser. It also has an classic circle shape and a compact size that’s easy to tuck on your dresser or bedside table. The design is also a little bit see-through, so you can see which pieces you put in it.

28 These Highly-Rated Organization Bins For An Expensive-Looking Fridge Utopia Home Fridge Organizer Bins (Set of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A fridge full of these super tidy bins is such an easy way to make your home look fancier and make it easier to organize your groceries, of course. You can neatly tuck all of your produce, jars, bottles, and more into the durable, clear containers. There’s even one that can hold up to 14 eggs. They’re also topped off with functional handles, which helps add to their ease of use.

29 These Whiskey Glasses With A Trendy, Twisty Design VACI GLASS Crystal Whiskey Glasses - Set of 4 Amazon $30 See On Amazon These whiskey glasses are seriously impressive to put out at a dinner party because they have a twisty and trendy design. Each one of these unique, heavy-duty glasses comes with its own adorable little cork coaster to go with it, which will add to their expensive-looking vibe.

30 This Pack Comfy Sunglasses That Look *So* Expensive TAOTAOQI Vintage Women Oversized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon With these oversized sunglasses, you’ll always have UV protection when you’re out and about. They have a square design frame to really amp up just how trendy and expensive-looking they are. This chunky design is also seriously comfy and durable, in case you toss them in your bag. Available colors: 20

31 These Durable Shower Shelves That Look Like Custom Built-Ins KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These shower shelves with hooks make it so easy to see all of your go-to products because you can stick the adhesive design wherever you want (and as high up as you want) on your shower tiles. The stainless steel is obviously rust-resistant, but it’s even scratch-resistant, so they’ll always look new in your shower.

32 These Scratch-Resistant Bowls With A 4.9-Star Rating On Amazon Mora Ceramic Large Pasta Bowls (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon These ceramic bowls have so many expensive-looking details going for them, which is why they have a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Amazon after 1,900 reviews. They have trendy pastel glazes that are scratch-resistant to keep them looking dinner party-ready. They’re also safe to be put in the oven, dishwasher, and microwave, which makes them incredibly versatile.

33 These Cubic Zirconia Studs That Add The Perfect Sparkly Touch Wssxc 5 Pairs Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon With five different sizes of stud earrings, you can add as much sparkle as you want, depending on the day. The classic shape and simple cubic zirconia and gold-toned design make them look expensive, no matter how you’re styling them. They’re also made of stainless steel for sensitive skin, so annoyed ears won’t ruin your chic look. Available colors: 4

34 This Light Wood Wall Sconce With A Stick-On Design Koopala LED Wall Sconce Amazon $24 See On Amazon This dimmable wall sconce adds a trendy light wood accent to your home, and you simply stick it on with the included adhesive. It will look like you had a fancy light professionally installed, and you can even tilt it to illuminate your bedside table or your desk to add to its modern vibe. It also has color temperatures to change up how bright or cozy this trendy light feels.

35 A Plush, Expensive-Looking Blanket For A Faux-Fur Accent Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon This extra fluffy faux-fur blanket will look and feel seriously expensive and soft no matter what couch you drape it over. The double-sided plush fabric comes in tk colors, including cream, sage, and burgundy, and it’s even machine-washable, so it will be the only blanket you want to decorate and cuddle up with.

36 A Classic Mulberry Silk Scarf To Style With Everything FONYVE Mulberry Silk Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon No matter how you style this scarf, it will make all of your outfits look seriously expensive because it’s made of 100% mulberry silk with a classic pattern. It has a versatile square shape, and it’s large enough to tie a bunch of different ways, even as a hairband. Available colors: 39

37 These Glam Glass Soap Dispensers With Handy Clear Labels GLADPURE Soap Dispenser - 2 Pack Amazon $18 See On Amazon These hand soap dispensers are the easiest swap for those disposable plastic bottle that don’t quite fit with your aesthetic decor. Instead, they’re made of thick glass topped off with gold-tone dispensers. They also come with clear waterproof labels, including dish soap and lotion options.

38 A Set Of Soy Candles That Look Like Chic Statues Nuanchu Angel Candle (2 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you already have a ton of glass jar candles, grab this two-pack of fresh-scented, angel-shaped candles that will stand out on your shelf or coffee table. The stunning shape of these soy wax candles will honestly look like a cute little statue until you light it, and they’ll last for up to five hours when you do light them.

39 This Dainty Glass Mug Set With Versatile Lids Landneoo Coffee Mugs with Bamboo Lids and Spoons Amazon $20 See On Amazon These vintage-style glass coffee mugs come with adorable bamboo lids on top, so you can easily use them as a chic way to serve yogurt or overnight oats at brunch. They also come with gold-tone spoons and openings in the lids to prop up these dainty spoons.

40 This Gold-Plated Necklace With A Simple & Elegant Crystal PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon A chic and glittery solitaire necklace will always elevate an outfit, and this gold-plated necklace is the one to reach for. It has a clear crystal at the center that’s perfectly large (but not too oversized) and a dainty chain to make it look even more elegant and wearable with everything from a tee to a cocktail dress. Available colors: 3

41 A Minimalist Glass Lamp For Glowy & Elevated Lighting BSOD Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon Perfectly cozy lighting always makes your space feel expensive, and this unique glass lamp is the perfect addition. The minimalist mushroom-shaped design comes with a warm white LED bulb hidden inside. Plus, the stripes in the glass let just enough of that glowy light peek through.

42 This Brushed Metal Contact Paper For A Freshened-Up Kitchen Hopepak Silver Self Adhesive Contact Paper Amazon $7 See On Amazon This contact paper has a brushed metal finish that can totally pass as stainless steel, so you can easily give your kitchen that shiny professional kitchen look for very little money. It also comes with a waterproof and oil-proof design, so you can confidently freshen up appliances or scratched stainless steel surfaces.

43 This Trendy Little Tray With A Vintage Mirror Design Zosenly Decorative Mirror Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon This little decorative tray looks like a mini version of those vintage-style mirrors that are so trendy right now. The intricate gold-tone edges have handles on each side to easily move it around your coffee table or vanity. Of course, it also has a mirror on the bottom to add to that retro look.

44 These Glossy Copper Mugs For Proper Moscow Mules Moscow Mule Mugs Hammered Copper Mugs (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These double-wall hammered mugs will always make dinner party cocktails feel fancier because they have a glossy copper finish and adorable gold-tone handles. They have a stainless steel lining, and the wide top makes it so easy to pour in ice and your go-to Moscow mule drink.

45 These Sleek Shelves With A Clutter-Free Design Greenco Geometric Hexagon Shaped Floating Shelves Amazon $23 See On Amazon These are the chicest floating shelves for showing off succulents and knickknacks, because the unique shape has a small base. (So you can’t clutter them with too many items). Plus, the hexagon shape is made of minimalist matte black wire that will look super modern on any wall.

46 These Marble Coasters With Luxe Gold Accents Dksyee Marble Ceramic Coasters (6-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only do these coasters have an expensive-looking marble finish, but they even have little glittery gold accents to make this pattern look even more expensive on your table. This absorbent set also comes with a matching gold-tone holder to keep them tidy and ready to grab so you can safely place your iced coffee on your desk.

47 These Classic Gold-Plated Hoops With 34,000 5-Star Reviews PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These hoop earrings are 14-karat gold-plated and have an oversized and chunky design, so everyone will think they’re super pricey. Instead, this hypoallergenic pair is actually budget-friendly and even lightweight enough to wear every single day. Plus, the open-back design makes it so easy to put on these hoops. Available colors: 4

48 These Neutral, Minimalist Vases That Work Anywhere In Your Home Abbittar Ceramic Vase (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This set of three ceramic vases might just be the easiest way to add expensive-looking, modern decor all around your home because you get three different chic pieces. Each one has an easy-to-style neutral finish, but they all have different shapes, so you can even style them together.

49 These Chic Matching Salt & Pepper Grinders That Are Made Of Acacia Wood UppWell Wooden Salt & Pepper Mill Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon These salt and pepper grinders are the easiest way to make your kitchen look more put together because they’re made of chic acacia wood. They also have a sleek and simple shape that won’t take up too much space next to your olive oil bottle. Plus, you get a little matching spoon to easily refill pepper and your favorite salt.

50 A Sparkly Tennis Bracelet With An Easy & Elegant Clasp PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Somehow this tennis bracelet has a seriously budget-friendly price — even though it’s 14-karat gold-plated and covered in those shimmery cubic zirconia stones (that honestly look like diamonds). This chic bracelet even has a fancy clasp to go with it that’s surprisingly easy to clip on, and it will stay put. Available colors: 4

51 A Ton Of Neutral Pampas Grass Stems To Style In Vases WILD AUTUMN Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet (86 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Adding these stems of this budget-friendly fluffy pampas grass around your home will instantly make your decor look on-trend and honestly expensive (because it’s usually super pricey). It comes with seven different fluffy styles and a range of neutral colors to arrange in vases in a ton of different ways.

52 This Marble Rolling Pin & Stand To Decorate Your Counter Greenco Hand Crafted Rolling Pin Marble, 1-Pack Amazon $21 See On Amazon This rolling pin has a marble finish that you’ll want to display in your kitchen, and it even comes with a little wooden stand, so it can go right on top of your counter. It also comes with matching wooden handles, and the entire thing is easy to wash off after baking projects.

53 This Hemming Tape To Easily Tailor Your Clothes HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $2 See On Amazon You get a bunch of this double-sided hemming tape in this pack, so you can easily tailor any pieces in your closet and any curtains or sheers that are a bit too long for a custom look. Wherever you stick this iron-on tape, your clothes and fabrics around your home will instantly look more expensive.

54 A Pack Of Airtight Food Storage Containers With Handy Chalk Labels Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Filling your pantry with these minimalist matching food storage containers will instantly make your kitchen look more expensive. This airtight pack also comes with chalkboard labels and a chalk marker, so it’s seriously easy to change up the labels if you buy new snacks on your grocery run.

55 A Durable Textured Glass Jar With A 4.8-Star Rating On Amazon Godinger Dublin Biscuit Barrel Storage Canister Jar Amazon $20 See On Amazon Even though this dishwasher-safe jar has an intricate pattern and dainty glass design, it’s surprisingly versatile to style around your home. It has a matching vintage-style glass lid on top to neatly hide cotton balls on your bathroom counter or even little candies in the kitchen.

56 These Classic Faux-Pearl Earrings To Fill Up Your Jewelry Box Jewelrieshop Faux Pearl Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These faux-pearl studs will fill up your jewelry tray with a bunch of expensive-looking options for when you’re getting ready every morning. They have a hypoallergenic design, so you can go for a dainty pearl look one day and an oversized pearl look the next (even if you have sensitive skin). Available colors: 2

57 These Warm White Bar Lights That You Can Easily Stick Under Cabinets Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Light Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add some illumination to your favorite shelves or light up your kitchen in a cozy warm white glow with this LED light bar, which can be controlled with a remote. You can install it with included double-sided adhesive tape or with mounting screws, and the end result will look like expensive, custom-built lighting.

58 These Matching Glass & Bamboo Spice Jars That Look So Impressive NETANY Spice Jars with Labels (24 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dinner party guests will definitely think you’re rich if you pull out these matching glass spice jars when you’re cooking. They have a sleek squared-off design that’s topped off with adorable bamboo lids. You also get a funnel and labels, so it’s seriously easy to make your spices look expensive.

59 These Faux-Leather Belts To Elevate Other Pieces In Your Closet Women Faux Leather Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pack of faux-leather belts is the easiest way to add a chic accent to all of your outfits. You get two different colors to work with whatever you grab from your closet that day, and they’re even finished off with minimalist gold-tone buckles to add to the designer-like look. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 22 inches — 58 inches