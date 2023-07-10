Shopping
60 Cool Things Under $35 That'll Fool People Into Thinking You're Rich
Champagne vibes on a beer budget.
Written by Allison Bolt
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
We all want to pull off a look or decorate our homes so people think we’re super chic — right? Even if it’s just a little bit, it feels good to have the most impressive dinner party setup or simply wear on a piece of everyday jewelry that makes you look like a CEO.
At the same time, I don’t actually want to buy pricey drinkware or designer duds. So, I found 60 cool things under $35 that’ll fool people into thinking you’re rich (because sometimes you want to impress).