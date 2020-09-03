How To Copy & Paste Fonts For Instagram Bios That Stand Out

Getting your Instagram to the perfect aesthetic is an art form. From curating posts to figuring out just the right captions, there are so many different ways to make your Instagram everything you want it to be. But aside from photos and captions, you can amp up your Insta look by using other fonts and copying and pasting them into Instagram. Have your profile bio and captions stand out with fonts that will make it feel like you're back in MySpace days.

Though copying and pasting fonts sounds simple enough, it's not as intuitive as you think. Plus, you need to know where to look for the fonts. Luckily, we're taking the guess work out of it so you can just take your font and go.

To find a font you like, there are plenty of sites and apps that can help you out. Some go-to favorites include Instagram Fonts, Cool Fonts, and LingoJam. Each of these font generators are super easy to use and have thousands of different fonts and styles to choose from. Whether you want a font that feels flirty, serious, artsy, or playful, you'll have plenty of options at your disposal. The cool thing about these apps is that you don't have to copy and paste each individual letter til you write up what you want on your bio or captions. You simply write the entire word or phrase into the generator and it'll give it back to you in the font you want.

Once you have what you want written in the font you chose, all that's left to do is copy the word or words and paste them directly into wherever you want to place them. Whether it's in your bio, caption, or comment, you'll finally have the aesthetic you've been wanting.

While you have totally free reign over the type of font you want to use, some good tips to keep in mind are to make sure that the font is legible, try to keep it on theme with the rest of your Instagram, and keep it consistent throughout your entire account if you can.