20 Women Share The Purchases That Made Them Rethink “Cost Per Wear”

If you’re anything like me, you have to mentally run a full return on investment analysis before buying something expensive. For years, my inner monologue has been: “How many times do I need to wear this before it ‘pays for itself’?” To be honest, it takes the thrill out of shopping.

“Cost per wear” isn’t a new concept. But lately, my FYP’s been flooded with creators justifying every high-ticket buy. They pull out spreadsheets and trackers, or make pie charts. While budgeting is a necessity, genuine splurge items — the things you buy yourself once every blue moon — shouldn’t come with a million restrictions.

It’s taken me years to learn this, but here’s the truth: Not everything you buy has to be practical. As long as your basic needs are covered, it’s OK to spend on something just because it brings you joy. A true treat-yourself moment — the kind you remember — shouldn’t come with math homework or guilt.

That doesn’t necessarily mean dropping thousands every weekend. A splurge could be a frivolous room fragrance that technically puts you $50 over your monthly budget or a wedding dress with no nuptials in sight. Ahead, 20 women share their most joy-inducing, totally irrational, and completely worth-it purchases of 2025.

Perfect Tailoring

“Leading up to my first single birthday in eight years, I had no business spending $200 on a dress and tailoring. But it was perfect. The mesh bodice made me feel sexier than I had felt in years, and I got endless compliments.” — Jessie Randazzo, 34

Splurge-Worthy Sweatpants

“I bought an expensive loungewear set from Brunello Cucinelli. I really wanted something that felt special and chic when traveling. This set made me feel like I was living the luxe life when, in reality, I was just wearing expensive sweats.” — Alex D., 39

A Long-Coveted Bag

“A vintage Celine Phantom bag. I was finally able to have something in my closet that I had seen on so many celebrities during 2012 that I felt was so out of reach for me to own one day.” — Bianca Victoria, 29

Lovely Lingerie

“For years, I fantasized about wearing really expensive lingerie — luxe fabric, a garter belt, stockings, the works — but couldn’t justify the splurge while single. Then I met my boyfriend, who was excited to doll me up. At Fleur du Mal, I tried on half the store and couldn't decide. Showgirl-style fringe or sheer florals? A strappy black bodysuit or a crystal body chain? He uttered the sexiest possible sentence: ‘What about all of them?’ He dropped four figures. It was frivolous, unforgettable, and the gift that keeps on giving (and giving... and giving).” — Ashley,* 32

Impractical Dinnerware

“I ordered a custom ceramic plate that is so impractical, but fun. The ruffled plate edges aren’t practical for stacking or storing with my other dishes, and it’s so beautiful I wouldn’t want to use it for eating. But I splurged because I love all the special details and the customized design makes me so happy.” — Erika Kwee, 35

A Silly Statement Piece

“I bought a bag made out of taxi toys. The world is dreary enough. Let’s make it interesting with style.” — Carrie Berk, 23

Fancy Fragrance

“I spent pretty much all my free time last year writing in my living room after signing with a literary agent, so I wanted something to make me feel a little fabulous during those writing sprints despite my sweatpants and Day Three hair. A few spritzes of Diptyque’s Baies Room Spray sets the vibe and makes me feel like I’m in some luxurious hotel spa instead of my walk-up.” — Sam Fox, 33

A Timeless Purse

“I bought myself a Gucci Jackie bag. It was something that I had been looking at for nearly two years, and I had tried it on so many times. It’s not really practical because it’s not big or functional enough for me to carry it to the office. But it’s classic and classy. And wearing it makes me feel that way, too.” — Sarah,* 31

An Epic Vintage Find

“I’ve been obsessed with Marc Jacobs for as long as I can remember. This bag initially caught my eye on TheRealReal. From there, it was a labor of love finding the color I wanted in good condition, but after months of waiting, I finally landed the exact bag I wanted on Poshmark! I equally enjoy the hunt and the actual product.” — Jennifer Bindman, 26

Picture Perfect Frames

“I got my art framed. It feels so cohesive and special. Coming home and seeing a gallery wall of photos that mean a lot to me and were treated with care feels nice.” — Ella Cerón, 36

A Morning Pick-Me-Up

“I got a Nespresso milk frother. I love the simple luxury of sipping what looks like a $9 cappuccino at home, out of a vintage black ceramic mug, with a record playing in the background. You’re paying for the gadget, but in my opinion, the cost of creating your own cozy vibe is priceless.” — Jacqueline M., 30ish

An Iconic Shoe

“I really wanted a pair of nice loafers to wear to the office, and Gucci loafers are just so iconic. They have a super fun print and elevate even a casual outfit. But they’ve also given me the worst blisters.” — Annika, 34

A ‘Fit That Shines

“I was invited to a white-tie event, so I got a sequin gown with a little train, and it is the most delightful thing in my closet. It’s so sparkly. I felt so beautiful. I got so many compliments. And now she’s just waiting for just the right moment to come along again.” — Deirdre Rose, 31

A Bridal Era Bag

“My Dragon Diffusion purse was a splurge, but I ended up using it multiple times a week! I wore it a ton through my bridal era, so I attach it to such a happy time in my life.” — Kathryn Hamed, 28

Fit For A Princess

“I always do ‘twirl tests’ with my new dresses, and the fact that this was actually designed to twirl spoke to me. It made me feel like a princess! I ended up wearing it for my engagement photoshoot. I also loved that it came in such a bright and fun color, and that it has a drawstring waist, so it looked almost tailored.” — Steph, 29

An Elusive Blazer

“A purple Naked Wardrobe blazer that took me six months to track down in my size. I love the fit of it, the color, and the retro ’80s shoulder pads.” — Julianne B., 27

Pretty Pinky Ring

“This pinky ring was the best thing I got all year. It’s so unique and comfy to wear. The wave detailing in the band makes it feel so elevated and unlike any other pinky ring I’ve seen. I genuinely get compliments every time I wear it — both in my videos and in person.” — Paige Beuning, 30

A Joy-Inducing Small Pleasure

“In 2025, I bought a tiny digital camera blind box. As a professional photographer, it’s wildly impractical for me to use a toy-sized digital camera, but I loved the excitement of not knowing which design I’d get. Opening it felt like that same little burst of joy I get from opening a Sonny Angel figure, and using it brings me back to capturing moments playfully. I actually bought my sister one and my best friend one as well, and they loved it.” — Edolia Stroud, 28

Sentimental Decor

“At $45, it’s a small lamp that doesn’t give off much light, but that’s beside the point. Having it on my desk instantly takes me back to being a kid, sitting at my own desktop while my mom brought me cut fruit — often oranges — to snack on. It tugged at my heart. That nostalgia, plus supporting an AAPI small business, makes it totally worth it!” — Anisa Young, 33

A Dress Worth Waiting For

“My best friend and I were talking about what we’d wear if we got married a few years ago. It was exactly what I’d pictured. Fast-forward to last year, when I saw that this dress was on deep discount. After a few days, I went ahead and splurged. I only told three people I bought it, so it feels like a little secret and also a promise to myself that things can change at any time. I don’t know if I’ll ever get married or have a traditional wedding, but I like that the option is there and the dress feels like my way of saying I’m open to new possibilities.” — Emma C., 39

*name has been changed