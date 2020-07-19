There's a special bond you develop with your favorite coffee mugs as they become an essential part of your daily ritual. And if you want to start your day off on the right foot (or end your day with a cozy cup of joe), drinking from one of these cute coffee mugs can certainly help thanks to unique design features, bright colors, and aesthetics that speak specifically to your personal style.

Of course, the mug you reach for in the morning will largely be based on your personal preferences, so I’ve included a wide range of styles to choose from. If you’re looking for something elegant that will give your kitchen an upscale vibe, you can opt for design features like marbling or a gold trim. And if clean and simple is the name of your game, cool coffee mugs made from matte ceramic will add a subtle, modern touch. And of course, there are conversation-starting mugs that deliver on cleverness and cuteness. (Case in point: a unique coffee mug shaped like a camera lens — perfect for any aspiring photographers out there.)

These cute coffee mugs run the gamut of fun and quirky to bright and clean, so you can get your sip on in the best way possible. I've also included a few sets, so you can complete your kitchen. Even better? nothing will cost you more than $25. Here's to happy sipping.

1. These Ombré Mugs With Wooden Handles

This ombré coffee mug set will make a cool and colorful addition to your kitchen. The set of six is made from porcelain and designed with stylish, easy-to-hold wooden handles. The 16-ounce mugs are available in both warm and cool shades, and — if you want something dishwasher-safe — an option with porcelain handles. (You'll need to wash the wooden handled mugs by hand.)

According to a coffee drinker: "This set of mugs definitely added a lot of pizzazz to our kitchen. The designs are nicely printed and colorful. The mugs themselves are awesome."

2. A Marble-Like Mug With Gold Detailing

Go the luxe route with this beautiful coffee mug with a marble pattern that's accented by gold geometric inlays and a slender, delicate handle. The visually striking mug holds up to 14 ounces of liquid and is available in pink or gray marble patterns. And despite its elegant design, it's dishwasher-safe, and — according to reviewers — surprisingly sturdy.

According to a coffee drinker: “Looks exactly as pictured... super cute and trendy. Seems to be good quality. I've washed it in the dishwasher about 5 times so far and had no problems.”

3. This Flirty Eyelash Mug

Get flirty while you caffeinate with this big coffee mug in a pretty shade of pink. The 16-ounce mug is made from fine bone china and features a delicate gold handle along with a hand drawn eyelash design. The only drawback might be that hand washing is recommended.

According to a coffee drinker: "I got this as a gift for myself and I love it. It makes me happy whenever I drink out of it. It’s also super cute to hold makeup brushes.... FYI! Great gift for yourself or anyone else."

4. A Coffee Mug That Pays Homage To A Classic '90s Show

Sip your joe with Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, and the rest of the crew with this Central Perk Friends mug. The extra big, diner-style mug holds up to 24 ounces, but you can also opt for smaller 14- and 20-ounce versions, as well as a variety of other Friends-centric designs. And since it's dishwasher-safe, you can get back to watching TV, instead of cleaning.

According to a coffee drinker: "This is exactly what I was looking for and is going to be the perfect gift for my 'Friends' obsessed friend."

5. These Hand-Blown Glass Mugs That Keep Your Drinks Warm Longer

There's something undeniably modern about this set of hand-blown glass coffee mugs. The 12-ounce, double-walled mugs are designed to give the illusion of floating liquid, and the thermal insulation keeps beverages piping hot while the exterior remains cool to the touch. Each set comes with two dishwasher-safe mugs.

According to a coffee drinker: “Great double-walled cups. Exactly as described online. They are actual glass - but it is a pleasant surprise just how lightweight they are!”

6. A Matte Ceramic Mug In Fun Colors

For something clean and modern but still fun, this 13.5-ounce matte ceramic coffee mug is simple in design, but high on impact. Buyers have described it as "hefty, but not heavy" and have lauded its ability to keep beverages hot. Take your pick from one of four colors: blue, pink, gray, and dark cyan.

According to a coffee drinker: "Well crafted mug for all hot beverages, especially your morning coffee. I bought the blue, but all colors available are fun. Overall great mug."

7. A Hand-Painted Floral Mug

This beautiful coffee mug looks like it came straight out of a French country farmhouse, thanks to the unique rounded shape and classic blue-and-white-floral design. The dishwasher-safe mug holds up to 14 ounces, so you have plenty of room for your favorite brew.

What reviewers say: “Beautifully made. I love this cup. Just the right size and so beautiful to enjoy my coffee in every morning."

8. A Mug For Beauty and the Beast Fans

To all my Beauty and the Beast fans, this Chip mug is for you. The ceramic cup was designed to look exactly like the iconic Disney character, and even includes a faux chip at the rim. The 8-ounce cup is perfect for a spot of coffee or tea, but this level of cuteness comes with a cost in that you'll have to wash Chip by hand.

According to a coffee drinker: “I love this little chip cup because it adds character to the inside of my kitchen cabinets. Whenever I open the door it's like he is there so happy to see me."

9. This Mug With Constellations That Magically Appear When Hot

How clever is this galactically cool coffee mug? When you pour hot liquid in, the starry night exterior transforms into vivid constellations, which means you can gaze at Cassiopeia, Perseus, Sagittarius, and Hercules while sipping on a tasty cup of coffee or tea, no matter the time of day. It holds up to 10 ounces, and hand washing is recommended.

According to a coffee drinker: “I absolutely LOVE this mug! I love looking at the stars on a clear night and when I saw this mug, I decided to buy it. It arrived quickly and in one piece.”

10. A Mug Crafted From Solid Wood

A true work of art, this unique coffee mug is hand-crafted from a single piece of solid wood — perfect for anyone who veers toward a natural, understated aesthetic. At only 5 ounces, it's pretty small, so you'll have to take your caffeine in small doses, and you'll have to wash it by hand.

According to a coffee drinker: "This cup is very well crafted and has a great design. The bottom is flat and stable and the handle is nice to hold and provides a great grip which is amazing as it is carved from one solid piece of wood, which means that it won't chip or break off easily."

11. A Travel Mug That Resembles A Camera Lens

To the untrained eye, this may look like a real camera lens, but it's actually an ingenious travel mug that'll delight any photography aficionado. The small 8-ounce mug is made from high-quality stainless steel and food-grade plastic and comes with a stirring spoon, a stainless steel straw, and a pipe cleaning brush to make hand-washing easy.

According to a coffee drinker: “I bought this mug as a gift for my mom for mother's day. She absolutely loves it! It looks exactly as it does in the picture..."

12. These Cheap Large Mugs With Lids

Transition seamlessly from your getting-ready routine to your morning commute with this colorful coffee mug set. Sized to fit in a car cupholder, the 16-ounce ceramic mugs come with color-coordinated lids that keep your coffee sizzling while on the go. This variety pack includes red, green, blue, yellow, pink, and black mugs, but you can also get a set of six in blue or red. Bonus: They're dishwasher-safe.

According to a coffee drinker: “These mugs are very attractive and a comfortable, large size. We love them. High quality materials and we have had no trouble with the dishwasher or microwave. Love them."

Also Nice To Have: A Coffee Mug Holder

Now that you've bought all those mugs, you need somewhere to store them, right? This sturdy wooden mug holder lets you to neatly store up to six mugs right there on the counter or table, so you can grab a mug and pour yourself a cup of joe ASAP.

According to a coffee drinker: “This coffee mug tree is quite nice. It was easy to put together, sturdy. The product was in good condition when I received it.”

Also Great: A Mug Warmer

What better way to enjoy your cup of coffee than with an accompanying mug warmer to keep it nice and hot? It maintains the perfect sipping temperature of coffee, tea, and other hot beverages, and the 17-watt warmer is compact, portable, and includes a long cord for easy reach.

What reviewers say: “Works great! Produces 220+ degrees while drawing approximately 17 watts and has plenty of cord.”