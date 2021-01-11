Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 11, 2021

In this Jan. 11 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon enters hardworking and ambitious Capricorn in the early morning, putting us in the mood to focus on our goals for today and beyond. With the Capricorn moon teaming up with determined Mars in Taurus, this could be a good day for working on a tough task or anything that requires patience and discipline. Through the help of this cosmic combo, we should be able to accomplish whatever we set out to do.

Chatty Mercury and visionary Jupiter also lend us some support when they team up in forward-thinking Aquarius in the afternoon. As a result, it'll be a good time for talks and meetings, brainstorming sessions, and projects that call for an innovative approach. By the second half of the day, the moon teams up with love planet Venus in Capricorn and unconventional Uranus in Taurus, so it's all about collaborating with people that share our vision for the future. Since wounded Chiron in Aries is also in the mix, we're encouraged to infuse that vision with a humanitarian attitude.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Whatever you're building for the future, there's a good chance you'll succeed as persistence and patience pay off. That said, how can you use what you have to contribute to the greater good? Start with your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you believe it, you can achieve it. This is the message for you today, especially with your career. On a similar note, you could get the opportunity to impress with your expertise and knowledge. Bring your "A" game.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you want to make a difference, now's the time to speak up and speak out with the truth. Your words can make a great impact now, so use them responsibly. On another note, money may come your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A contract or an agreement could be on the table today that could bring you some extra cash. Others want to invest in you, so don't be shy about asking for what you want. In love, a connection may deepen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If looking for ways to improve things, what are some practical or helpful ways in which you can support others? The smallest gesture could make a big impact. Career-wise, an opportunity could arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're creative juices may be flowing today, which could lead to a breakthrough or an exciting new project. Also, things could be heating up romantically. Make sure you know just how much you bring to the table.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been dating someone special, chances are that the two of you could take the connection to a new level today. Single? You might not be for much longer. Meanwhile, how can you better invest in your happiness?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about who you know today, as the right conversation or connection could plug you into an opportunity or bring you exactly what you need. If looking to move or relocate, you could find your dream spot.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive an offer to share your words or ideas with a larger audience today. If so, don't be shy in negotiating fees. People want to pay you for your ideas. On another note, invest in your skills.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got the right amount of charm and creativity to accomplish whatever you set your mind to today. As a result, you could attract a number of offers, which could boost your finances. Love is sweet, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You know how people talk about speaking things into existence? Well, today you're blessed with that gift. That said, affirm the positive, as well as yourself. It's time to take your rightful place in the spotlight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Now's not only the time to start planning for your future, it's a time to begin the steps that will get you there. The motivation you have now will push you forward. Need help? Ask and you shall receive.