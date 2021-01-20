Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 20, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Jan. 20, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It will be hard to ignore the intensity in the air today as the planets fight amongst each other. With the moon in fiery Aries for the first half of the day, many of us might feel on edge as aggressive Mars, the planetary ruler of Aries, syncs up with unstable Uranus in Taurus toward the afternoon. As a result, it could be difficult to avoid arguments or misunderstandings, as well as the chance of something shocking or upsetting taking place.

The best way to try and handle the energy of the day is to do what we can to ground and soothe ourselves, especially as the moon moves to stabilizing Taurus in the early afternoon. Though with the Taurus moon facing off with the Sun and tough Saturn in excitable Aquarius in the late afternoon, staying chill won't be easy. We can use any restless or pent-up energy we feel and channel it into tasks that call for creativity and innovation. Since Aquarius favors community, it's a good time to connect with friends and loved ones for mutual support.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could be feeling like an odd-duck today, which could trigger feelings of insecurity. How can you celebrate what makes you special without comparing or contrasting yourself to others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You could be at odds with your supervisor or someone in a position of authority today. If seeking a resolution, you won't be able to stick to an old way of doing things. It's time for a change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be feeling nervous or anxious today about the future or something you've been planning. The best way to deal is to release control of the situation. Have faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You could be ready to make some sort of a financial investment today, but you'll need to take care that you're not being too hasty in your decision making. A different take is needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might want to go in your own direction with a plan or goal, but you might have to slow down and consider what others think or how they might be affected. Don't isolate yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you want to move forward and keep up the pace, you're going to have to make some significant changes in your lifestyle or your work life. Remember how adaptable you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A sexy and intriguing person may have caught your attention, but they might not be able to offer you the substance and stability you crave. Don't let the need for instant gratification trip you up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It might be hard to avoid a misunderstanding or argument today, but try not to let someone else suck you into their drama. Find your anchor within and let other work out their own stuff.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It could be hard to focus today with all of things you have going on. As such, you may need to drop something from your to-do list so you don't get overwhelmed. Enlist the help of a friend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When you invest in something you love, it's an act of self-reverence and appreciation. Keep this in mind today, especially if the creative urge hits. Self-love is a revolutionary act.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A home or family situation could come bubbling up to the surface, which could trigger some self-doubt in you. Don't fall for this old story. Remember you are building yourself anew.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It might feel like you have to stay abreast of the news and everything else going on today, but your brain (and your body) could use a break. Reclaim your freedom and redirect your attention.