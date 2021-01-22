Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 22, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Jan. 22, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day may start off a bit glitchy as the moon in laid-back Taurus faces off with chatty Mercury in unpredictable Aquarius. As a result, it could be hard to get on the same page with others today. There could either be some confusion in the air or the inability to see another point of view. The best way to handle this Moon-Mercury combination is to apply it toward any activity that requires some creativity or ingenuity.

By the late afternoon, the Taurus moon teams up with powerful Pluto in ambitious Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo makes for some productive-yet-grounded energy, helping us to focus on whatever tasks are at hand and knock down obstacles. Just after the moon and Pluto meet up, the moon brings some calm to the day when it goes Void of Course (aka the period of time when the moon is transitioning between signs). When the moon is VoC, it's a good time to relax or tie up loose ends.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could be feeling a bit frustrated when it comes to get something you're planning off the ground, especially if money is involved. Don't give up. A viable solution is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be mindful of taking things too personally today, especially if it's about your work or expertise. You know what you know, and no one can take that from you. Keep your cool.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It could be difficult to see something clearly today. If so, it might not be a good idea to rush into a decision until you've had time to think it through. Be strategic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might need to have a talk with a friend or someone you know, but you might be worried about being misunderstood. Speak your truth. It might be received better than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It could be easy to take a "my way or the highway" approach with someone today, but it probably won't get you very far. Instead, consider the ways you can be more understanding.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If working on a project or task, you could get a little too hung up on the details, which could be frustrating. The process could go smoother if you tried to have fun with it instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could feel the urge to bare your soul with someone you've been dating, but be mindful of trying to force a connection where there might not be one. Remain true to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A family member, your partner, or someone you know could try to goad you into an argument today. If you want to preserve the peace, it might be best to let the situation go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It might be difficult to know if you're coming or going today. You can alleviate the stress or anxiety by being protective of your time. Not everything is worth your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might have to be honest with someone — possibly a romantic partner — about what you want from them or the connection. Don't shy away from it. Vulnerability is a strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be trying to keep your feelings under wraps today. However, holding back could do you more harm than good. Give yourself permission to emote. You'll feel better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It might be hard to focus or see the steps you need to take in front of you. You can clear some of the confusion by talking to a trusted friend or letting go of unrealistic expectations.