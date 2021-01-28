Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 28, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Jan. 28, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There's electricity in the air today thanks to this afternoon's full moon in dramatic Leo. Though some of the drama that might unfold today will be due to love planet Venus teaming up with magnetic Pluto in demanding Capricorn in the late morning. As a result, we might be made privy to someone's shady behavior or may need to avoid being shady ourselves. On a positive note, this Venus-Pluto pairing could show us where we stand with someone, which could deepen the connection or assist us with letting go and moving on.

Meanwhile, the moon in Leo faces off with multiple planets in value-driven Taurus and innovative Aquarius over the course of the day, which also fuels the intensity. Under this planetary mashup, we might feel conflicted in wanting to follow our heart and listening to our head. With the Taurus planets in the mix, we're pushed to focus on our core values and making sure we're not compromising them. As such, we may need to say goodbye to a few things or a few people. When the confident sun and buoyant Jupiter team up in forward-thinking Aquarius by the late evening, we're not only encouraged to go in a new direction, but we'll actually find better opportunities if we do.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could receive attention for your talents today. Welcome the praise, but don't look too far outside of yourself for validation. In love, be mindful of forcing a connection that's not for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A home- or family-related matter could come to a head now, and it could feel like everything is landing squarely on your shoulders. It doesn't have to. Be honest about your need for support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could receive an opportunity or some form of recognition by way of a teaching or media gig. On a more personal level, it's time to stop worrying about what you can't control.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A job or contract could be coming to an end, but try not too worry too much about the future. Between your resourcefulness and those who want to work with you, you have options.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have the urge to go your own way when it comes to handling a situation, but when you make community your focus, you can actually get more done.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You usually have no trouble with pushing yourself, but today could show you where you need more of a work-life balance. Take things slow for now. In love, use the power of discernment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It might be time to leave a friendship or an association behind, especially if you've been feeling taken for granted or unappreciated. That said, in what ways can you express self-appreciation?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could receive recognition in your career or hit an important goal. As such, there could be a hater in your midst. Don't let them derail you. Celebrate yourself and with those who celebrate you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be ready to jump head first into an offer or opportunity. However, it may be best to slow down and check to see if the offer is in alignment with what you value. Don't rush.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your insecurities could be triggered today, which could have you either down on yourself or looking for praise from others. Find the beauty in your own reflection. You are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It might be time to release or let go of a relationship even if it might feel too scary to do so. Be mindful of seeing only what you want to see in the situation. Trust yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

In building for the future, you don't have to do it perfectly, you just need to do it. Keep this in mind now, so you can avoid giving up before you even get started. Stay the course.