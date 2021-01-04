Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 4, 2021

In this Jan 4. daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After a foggy start to the day, thanks to the moon in analytical Virgo opposing confusing Neptune in Pisces, we find focus toward the afternoon. That's because the Virgo moon teams up with quick-witted Mercury and powerful Pluto in sensible Capricorn during the second half of the day. Under this cosmic combo, we're encouraged to approach tasks with a keen attention to detail and common sense.

As the moon in Virgo will face off with love planet Venus in over-the-top Sagittarius during the late afternoon, we might have to be mindful of choosing quantity over quality when it comes to the people and things we're investing in. With Mercury and Pluto conjoined together, we're encouraged to be discerning in our thoughts and interactions. On the flip side, under this Mercury-Pluto pairing, we'll need to be mindful of making mountains out of molehills.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Hold your vision. That's the message for today, as you're encouraged not to lose hope if you need to take a few extra steps to bring your vision to life. That said, be mindful of being too hard on yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

If you've been struggling with a creative block, today could bring the breakthrough you need. Though be mindful of hiding your gifts or talents. You have something special that's ready to be released to the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If something has been weighing on your chest, especially a family- or home-related matter, today encourages you to air it out and address it. Honesty is what strengthens and improves your relationships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It's all about who you know, as today could bring an opportunity by way of someone in your circle. Just make sure to read the fine print on agreements. Don't underestimate how much you have to offer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you've been job seeking, there's a chance that you could uncover a promising lead. With money-related matters, some accounting is in order. Be mindful of unnecessary spending.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

While you have no problem showing up for others, today asks you to think about the ways in which you need to show up for yourself and commit to the work. Don't pick yourself apart though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be feeling more nostalgic or tender than usual, making it necessary to pull back and pull inward. In what ways can you nourish yourself today? Be careful of obsessing over the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You get through with the support of your friends today, so don't be shy about asking for their help. Meanwhile, with future plans, try not to fixate on what you can't control. Focus on what you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A career opportunity could land in your lap, but take time to make sure it's something you really want. Now's not the time for settling. Hold out for what you really want and you can get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When you speak, people listen. Keep this in mind when it comes to sharing your thoughts or ideas with others. You can make quite an impression. Don't second guess yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might need to pull back from the noise today and sit with yourself. Try not to deny yourself the time for peace and solitude you need. Refilling your cup gives you the chance to fill others' cups.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The focus today is on partnerships, and you might want to help someone else out. Doing so could bring joy. Though remember, the energy needs to be reciprocated. Try to avoid people-pleasing.