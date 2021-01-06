Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 6, 2021

In this Jan. 6 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Mars in headstrong Aries may have given us the drive, courage, and enthusiasm needed to break new ground over the past six months, but it also gave us a lot irritability and restlessness. Come late this afternoon, the vibe shifts dramatically as go-getter Mars moves into laid-back Taurus. With Mars in Taurus, we're driven by our values and the consistency of our actions versus the rush of excitement.

With the moon in pleasure-seeking Libra facing off with multiple planets in pragmatic Capricorn over the course of the day, there could be lots of tension in the air between what we want to do and what we have to do. With Venus (the planetary ruler of Taurus and Libra) currently in philosophical Sagittarius, we're called to focus on whatever is the most meaningful to us.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could feel like you're being pulled in multiple directions today. As a result, you're called solely to the things that matter most rather than getting involved in petty drama. Stay above the fray.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

You might be feeling motivated to go full steam ahead with a project or idea. However, be mindful of being too fixated on the future or a specific outcome. Appreciate where you are right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A romantic interest may be highly intriguing. Though before you jump all in with this person, slow down and consider if they're what you really want. With a creative talent, don't undersell yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Others could be a little too demanding on your time and energy today. Though while you may want to be of help or service to those around you, don't neglect your own needs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're focused on your goals, though it could be easy to obsess over every little detail or come down too hard on yourself. Slow down. No need to rush or have all the answers. Let your heart lead you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

When it comes to getting something you want, don't settle. There's a good chance you can get what you want, but you need to get in the habit of asking for more than you're accustomed to. Be confident.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can't be everything to everyone today, so it's best just to be yourself. That said, you may need to be more protective of your time and attention. You have more power than you might think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be feeling anxious or restless today. If so, try and seek out ways that you can channel the energy in a positive way. Maybe it means being of help to others or allowing others to help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be mindful of comparing yourself to your friends or peers today. Recognize you're exactly where you're supposed to be and you have exactly what you need. With work, it's time to refine and streamline.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may want to be mindful of what you share publicly today, as not everyone needs to know your plans or your next move. If seeking praise, turn inward. No one can celebrate you like you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be cautious in seeing only what you want to see today versus what's really there. If feeling doubtful or anxious, take time to regroup and come back to your center. Talking to a good friend can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend or someone you know could get under your skin today. Instead of avoiding the issue and stewing over it in secret, it's best to speak up and air things out. You'll feel better about yourself if you do.