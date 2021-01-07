Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 7, 2021

In this Jan. 7 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Intensity may be the word of the day as the moon moves into all-or-nothing Scorpio in the wee hours of the morning. The moon starts off the day in an opposition to stubborn Mars in Taurus, followed by a face-off with excitable planets in Aquarius later in the a.m. As a result, tensions could build and explode if we don't take a cautious and patient approach, especially as the moon goes on to oppose unpredictable Uranus in Taurus in the late afternoon.

On the positive side, this cosmic mashup can help us with finding the determination and follow-through needed to move past a difficult challenge. With Uranus in Taurus in the mix, we'll need to be open to change and being innovative in our approach forward. Overall, we're reminded that while change can be difficult, the results will be worth it if we're willing to make the effort.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It could be easy to let others get under your skin today. Though recognize that you have control in how you choose to respond to a situation. Focus on doing what makes you happy instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

It could feel like everyone is putting demands on you, including the demands you may be putting on yourself. As a result, you could feel overwhelmed. Take a breath and ground yourself. Give yourself a break.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be dealing with some anxiety today about the future. While you shouldn't bury your head in the sand, you should try and focus on what you have power to do right now. Take small, incremental steps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You could be feeling a bit like an outsider or an odd-duck-out today. Take it as a sign that you're ready to spread your wings. Seek out those that support you, but try and find strength within.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might find yourself feeling moody and tender today. And while you may want to show up for all of your commitments and responsibilities, don't be shy about leaning on others or drawing boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your brain (and your schedule) could be on overload today. If so, take it as your cue to pull back and get the rest or the time out that you need. You don't need to stay plugged into everything.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A financial obligation or a sudden expense could put a damper on your fun today. As annoying as it might be, the cosmos is actually helping you to better prep for your future. Meanwhile, lean on your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might find yourself getting sucked into arguments or drama with people today. However, some conflicts can be avoided if you take a more mature approach. Still, take time to love up on yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be feeling irritable and moody today, which is a good sign that you could use more rest or quiet time. That said, be mindful of what you give your attention to. Look for the hope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not be feeling as confident as you'd like today. If so, you're encouraged to spend some time embracing the things that make you special. Yes, you can be loved, Capricorn, just for being you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're focused on your goals today, but you could be having some doubts as to whether you can accomplish them. While you certainly have what it takes to succeed, you don't have to do it solo. Let people help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be feeling overwhelmed or daunted by work that you need to do to manifest a dream or vision. You can do it, but it's going to take effort to make it happen. Buckle in and get to work.