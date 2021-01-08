Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 8, 2021

In this Jan. 8 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon continues her stay in Scorpio and emotions continue to churn. Though with analytical Mercury moving to objective Aquarius in the early morning, we're encouraged to detach a bit from our emotions and cool down. Later in the morning, love planet Venus leaves happy-go-lucky Sagittarius and enters responsible Capricorn. With Venus in Capricorn, we should find ourselves valuing hard work and commitment in our relationships and beyond. For those of us who need help in establishing healthy boundaries with others, Venus in Capricorn can help. For the rest of us, Venus will highlight where we need to be more supportive of others, too.

Later in the day, the moon in Scorpio teams up with planets in supportive Capricorn and compassionate Neptune in Pisces. Between this cosmic combo and Mercury in Aquarius, we're encouraged to connect with our community for love and support, as well as give back to those who can use some. When Mercury faces off with stubborn Mars in Taurus by later tonight, fueling arguments and the anxiety in the air, it will be important to have folks on hand that we can count on.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If feeling powerless or charged up about injustices or problems you may be witnessing, consider the ways that you can embody the change that you want to see. You have the chance to lead by example.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

It may be hard to play nice today or follow the status quo, particularly when dealing with a work- or career-related matter. That's because you're not supposed to follow the status quo — challenge it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It could be easy to get overwhelmed today while focusing on your to-do list. To alleviate stress, try to give attention only to the things that matter most right now. Too, seek out what gives you hope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Friends or peers (including social media) could be demanding more of you than you can afford to give today. Don't get sucked into the fray. Instead, focus on simple ways you can make a difference. Share joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today, you might want to be mindful about where you offer your help or opinion, as it may not be needed (or welcomed). Instead, look to ways that you can better focus on what you're doing for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might have big plans that you want to tackle, but you will actually get further if you pace yourself. What are some things you already have in your power to do? Remember to make room for joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be ready to make an impulse buy, but you might need to weigh things out a little more before you spend any cash. How can you better appreciate what you do have? Connect with loved ones.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You and a family member or someone you live with may not see eye to eye today. Instead of keeping your feelings to yourself and letting them fester, communicate what you feel. Your words have impact.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You don't need to make everything your problem today, especially if there's nothing that you can do about it. That said, what is there you can do? Whatever it is, it should align with your values.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be resisting the urge to spend money or treat yourself today, but you should if you're able to. Overall, in what ways can you spoil yourself? Filling up your reserves will give you the strength to do it for others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It could be easy to get worked up today or find yourself in a disagreement. While you should speak your truth, be mindful of getting pulled into petty squabbles. If it doesn't apply to you, let it fly.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your brain could be on overload today. That's why it's important to pull back and redirect your focus. Friends could be a source of support or call on you for support. Either way, make joy the center of attention.