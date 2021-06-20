48 Dank Things On Amazon Prime That Have A Cult Following

Shopping online is easy, but dare I say that it can be too easy? With millions of choices right at my fingertips, I sometimes find myself having trouble making decisions. Normally, that wouldn’t be a problem — except now I’m having trouble buying things I actually need. That’s why I’ve made a deal with myself: If it’s a dank thing on Amazon that’s got a cult following, it’s worth the money. Period.

And I know what you're thinking: "How can you tell if something has a cult following?" For starters, check the reviews. If the product you're looking at is relatively unknown, but it has thousands of reviews from happy shoppers, you can probably consider it as something that has a cult following. As for whether or not it's "dank," just look at it. Do you think you'll get a good amount of use out of it? Is it stylish? Hip? Affordable? All of those contribute to how dank a product is — and luckily for you, I've gathered some of the dankest products out there for this list.

But I'm not going to just tell you about all the products I've picked — you have to keep scrolling to find out. So what are you waiting for? There’s a breakfast sandwich maker in here calling your name, and I just added it to my bag.

1 This Castor Oil That’s USDA-Certified Organic Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil (2oz) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a bottle of pure, unfiltered castor oil, this one is cold-pressed, and certified organic. Brushing it onto your lashes and brows can help stimulate growth, and it’s even great for moisturizing any dry patches. The best part? Reviewers raved about how they can “see a difference.”

2 These Baking Mats With Macaron Guidelines Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat (Pack of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s no need to waste money on parchment paper or baking sprays once you’ve upgraded to these baking mats, as each one is heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and non-stick. Plus, they even feature macaron guidelines — just in case you need a little help with your next batch.

3 This Bag That Keeps Your Shoes From Knocking In The Dryer Smart Design Sneaker Dryer & Wash Bag Amazon $7 See On Amazon I think we can all agree that the sound of shoes knocking around the dryer is, at best, unpleasant — so grab this bag. The elastic bands fasten to your dryer door, keeping your shoes in place so that they can silently get dry. Plus, there’s even a zipper to ensure your shoes don’t fall out during the cycle.

4 A Popcorn Popper That Works In The Microwave Ecolution Original Microwave Popcorn Popper (1.5 Quart) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to shell out for an expensive air popper to enjoy fresh popcorn — just grab this microwaveable container for less than $10. It’s made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass, while the lid even features a little spot where you can melt butter. Choose from five colors: yellow, green, red, blue, or black.

5 The Personal Water Filter That Lets You Sip From The Source LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t even have to fill up a bottle with water, as this personal filter lets you sip directly from fresh resources while you’re outdoors. It removes 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites — including E. coli — and each filter lasts for up to 10,000 gallons of water.

6 A Cabinet Organizer That’s Perfect For Spices Copco 3-Tier Cabinet Organizer (10-Inch) Amazon $7 See On Amazon With tiered shelves coated in non-slip material, these shelves are the perfect place to store spices — or even art supplies for kids. It’s made from tough plastic, and each tier is wide enough for pantry staples, including soup cans. “Love these organizers,” wrote one reviewer. “My pantry stays neat and I can see what I have at a glance.”

7 This Shampoo Brush That Can Help Stimulate Circulation HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon With soft silicone bristles that gently scrub away dirt, this shampoo brush turns any shower into a spa-like experience. It can also help stimulate blood flow in your scalp, while the handle on the back gives you a firm place to hold onto when wet. Choose from four colors: black, purple, pink, or green.

8 A Scrubber Brush That Attaches To Your Drill Drill Brush Power Scrubber Brush Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t waste all that elbow grease scrubbing at dirt — plug one of these brush heads into your power drill, and let it do all the work for you instead. Each brush head is made with nylon bristles that are tough on grime, but won’t leave behind scratches. Plus, the smaller detailing brush head is perfect for any tight nooks or crannies.

9 The Roll-Out Dish Rack That Doubles As A Trivet Attom Tech Home Roll Up Dish Drying Rack (17.7" x 15.5") Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re drying dishes or looking for somewhere to rest a hot pan, this rack can help. It’s made from heat-resistant stainless steel, allowing you to use it as a trivet in a pinch. And since it rolls out overtop your sink, it can even help you save counter space when compared to other dish racks.

10 A Reading Light That Sits Around Your Neck Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon With three color modes and six levels of adjustable brightness, this reading light is perfect for traveling — or even simple nights at home when you can’t sleep. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 80 hours, while the frame is light enough that it’s hardly noticeable around your neck.

11 This Food Container That’s Divided Into 4 Compartments Freshmage To Go Salad Lunch Container (52-oz) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Prefer to keep your foods separated? This container is a must-have if you plan on packing lunch this week. The bottom compartment is the largest, making it perfect for rice or salad, while the three smaller partitions are great for sauces, dips, pasta, and more. Choose from five colors: blue, purple, gray, green, pink.

12 A Jump Rope Without The Actual Rope Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’d have to actually try to trip over this jump rope. The small weights at the ends of the handles give it the same feel as a real rope as you jump, while padded grips help you keep a firm hold. But if that isn’t enough? Many reviewers raved about how it’s perfect for exercising indoors — especially if you have low ceilings.

13 The Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Containers DigHealth Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Got a drawer of mismatched Tupperware containers and lids? If you’re looking to tidy things up, it might be easiest just to downsize to these silicone lids. They stretch to fit, which means each lid can fit more than one size of container — and the seal they create is even leakproof.

14 A Mini Waffle Maker That Comes In Fun Colors Dash Mini Individual Waffle Maker (4-Inch) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With more than 15 fun colors to choose from, this waffle maker is a cute addition to any kitchen. But don’t be fooled — it’s just as functional as it is fun. Dual non-stick plates make it easy to pop your waffle out once it’s cooked. Plus, you can even use it to make hash browns, cookies, or even mini biscuit pizzas.

15 This Drain Protector That Lets Water Flow Freely TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector & Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pop this little TubShroom into your drain, and it’ll collect any little bits of hair or debris that floats its way. Even when it’s full of hair, water can still freely pass through the drain so that you’re not left standing in a puddle — and a quick finger swipe is all it takes to clean it out.

16 An Insulated Sleeve To Keep Your Cans Chilled BrüMate Hopsulator Stainless Steel Insulated 12 Oz Can Cooler Amazon $20 See On Amazon With double-wall insulation that keeps your drinks cold for hours, this sleeve is a must-have for your next BBQ — or even for a day at the beach. Unlike some sleeves, this one is designed to fit the slim-style 12-ounce cans — and it won’t produce condensation on the outside.

17 The Card Game That Over 40,000 People Are Playing Exploding Kittens Party Card Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon Think of Exploding Kittens as a game of Russian roulette, but with exploding kittens, catnip sandwiches, laser pointers, and more. Players take turns drawing cards until someone pulls an exploding kitten. They can then use a defuse card — like a catnip sandwich — to avoid it, or even direct it somewhere else. The last person standing, wins.

18 A Toaster Made Specifically For Cooking Hot Dogs Nostalgia Pop-Up 2-Hot Dog & Bun Toaster Amazon $25 See On Amazon With enough toasting space for up to two dogs and two buns, this toaster makes it easy to whip up a quick meal without getting the stove dirty. The dials on the side let you adjust how brown your buns and dogs come out, while the drip tray on the bottom allows for easy cleaning. The best part? It also works great with veggie dogs.

19 This Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently Like The Sun Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $40 See On Amazon Tired of waking up to a blaring alarm every morning? This clock gradually grows brighter over time, waking you up gently similar to how the sun does. In the event you don’t wake up, there’s still a back-up alarm to make sure you get up — and reviewers even raved about how it works great with heavy sleepers.

20 A Scrubber That Changes Based Off The Water Temperature Scrub Daddy Sponge (1ct) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not only is this scrubber tough on grime, but it’s also gentle enough that it won’t leave behind scratches — even if you use it on cast-iron. It also has a light lemon scent that’s refreshing without being overpowering, while the aerated design has been lab-tested to resist unwanted odors for up to eight weeks. In cold water, it’s firm — but in warm water, it’s soft and gentle.

21 These Claws That Helps You Shred & Pull Meat The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant nylon, these claws make it easy to shred through pork, chicken, or any other protein that’s hot off the grill. I like to use them with oven-cooked chicken breasts for lunch, and you can even use them as two-handed tongs in a pinch. Choose from two colors: gray or red.

22 A Discreet Hair Remover You Can Keep With You Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its sleek rose gold plating, it’s hard to tell what this trimmer is unless you know what you’re looking at. Not only is it super-discreet, but the hypoallergenic blades remove hair without tugging at it — and it works especially well when it comes to unwanted peach fuzz.

23 The Slicer That Cuts & Cores Apples OXO Good Grips Apple Slicer, Corer & Divider Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re preparing pie or packing a lunch, this apple slicer can save you a ton of stress. A gentle press downwards cuts up your apple into eight even pieces — and the handles are even cushioned, preventing them from digging into your hands. “It slices through easier than other apple slicers I have used,” wrote one reviewer. “The price is pretty great, too!”

24 A Steamer That Melts Wrinkles From Clothes Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Using an iron and board to get rid of wrinkles is way more work than using this steamer — which is exactly why I bought it. Not only am I able to get rid of double the wrinkles in half the amount of time, but it’s also the perfect size for my suitcase. I’ve never opened my post-flight luggage to find freshly-pressed clothes, have you?

26 A Kitchen Gadget That Makes Breakfast Sandwiches Fast Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t have time to hover over the stove and make a meal? Not a problem when you’ve got this breakfast sandwich maker. The non-stick plates make it easy to pop your ham and eggs out once they’ve cooked — and all parts are removable for easy cleaning. The best part? Most sandwiches are ready to eat in five minutes or less.

27 The Toothpaste Dispenser That Mounts Without Drilling iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s no need to drill into your walls when putting up this toothpaste dispenser, as each order comes with double-sided adhesive so that installation is as simple as possible. It’s made from high-quality plastic — so there’s no need to worry about it rusting in humid bathrooms — and the sleek design only adds to your decor. Pick from three colors: gray, black, or pink.

28 A Smart Camera That’s Compatible With Alexa Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Searching for affordable ways to add security to your home? Look no further than this indoor smart camera. Motion detection and two-way audio let you monitor what’s going on via your smartphone, and you can even control it using voice commands if paired with Alexa. “I bought this to use in my master bedroom,” wrote one reviewer. “Easy setup, easily managed with your smartphone, [and] clear image quality with motion detection.”

29 This Bidet That’s Surprisingly Easy To Install LUXE Bidet Neo 120 Amazon $0 See On Amazon This bidet might look challenging, but don’t worry — thousands of reviewers wrote about how installation was a breeze. Not only does it feature a hygienic nozzle guard to help keep it clean from use to use, but the water hose is also made from steel, not plastic. Choose from two colors: blue or white.

30 An Ergonomic Seat Cushion Filled With Gel Memory Foam ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly hunching over your desk, you might want to try out this ergonomic seat cushion. The tailbone support helps alleviate pressure on your spine, allowing you to sit upright with minimal discomfort. And unlike some cushions, this one is filled with gel memory foam that contours to the shape of your body — without falling flat.

31 The Cards That Help You Do Yoga At Home NewMe Pose Sequence Yoga Cards Amazon $18 See On Amazon Interested in yoga, but not sure where to start? These cards not only have pictures to show you the proper poses, but the backs also have detailed instructions — just in case you need a little more explanation. Each deck comes with 70 different poses, as well as two blank cards for you to make your own.

32 These Reusable Grocery Bags Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds Each BeeGreen Foldable Reusable Grocery Bags Amazon $19 See On Amazon Go ahead and fill these reusable grocery bags up with your heaviest items — the tough, reinforced seams can handle loads up to 50 pounds. They also fold down to a fraction of their size, making them easy to stuff into glove compartments or seat pockets. And if they ever get dirty? Just toss them into the wash for a quick clean.

33 This Fly Trap That Doesn’t Rely On Chemicals Katchy Indoor Fly Trap Amazon $40 See On Amazon With its powerful UV light paired with a sticky sheet, this fly trap attracts and latches onto bugs without spraying any chemicals around your home. The subtle appearance easily blends into the background, attracting minimal attention — and many reviewers wrote about how it’s “worth the money.”

34 A Grill Press Made From Tough Cast Iron Cuisinart CGPR-300 Cast Iron Grill Press Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t ruin your spatulas trying to push down on meats — let this press do the work for you. The tough cast iron construction is made to last, while the heat-resistant handle helps keep you safe from burns. Plus, it’s great for getting those Instagram-worthy grill marks on your protein.

35 The Bracelet That Doubles As A Bag Hanger Clipa2 The Instant Bag Hanger Collection Amazon $16 See On Amazon At first glance, this bangle bracelet is simply a chic accessory. But once you sit down at a table, you can unclip it into a hanger so that your bag doesn’t have to rest on the floor. It’ll also hang on cubicle walls, restroom doors, or even stroller handles — and the triple-plated alloy metal won’t tarnish over time.

36 A Bar of Soap Made With Detoxifying Charcoal The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar Amazon $10 See On Amazon Activated charcoal and lemongrass are only a few of the refreshing ingredients you’ll find listed on this bar of soap. Each bar is handmade right here in the United States using only high-quality and organic ingredients. And unlike some soaps, this one is suitable for your body, and face.

37 This Fan That You Can Wear Like A Necklace Comlife 2600mAh Battery Operated Portable Neck Fan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re out for a stroll or relaxing on the couch, this neck fan can help you beat the heat. Its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 16 hours — and unlike some personal fans, this one allows you to adjust the windspeed up to six levels. Choose from seven colors, including a gorgeous shade of cyan.

38 A Floor Mat That Can Help Prevent Fatigue ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $38 See On Amazon Standing at your counters for long periods of time can leave your legs feeling sore — but this mat can help. It’s made from high-density foam that eases the pressure on your joints, and it’s even stain-resistant against spills. Choose from more than 10 colors to suit any room — from your kitchen to your home office.

39 These Resistance Bands With Over 60,000 Five-Star Reviews Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not in the mood to go all the way to the gym, but still want to get a quick workout in? Grab these resistance bands, then bust out a few squats, bicep curls — whatever you’re feeling that day. They’re made from high-quality latex, and each order comes with five in varying intensities.

40 A Flatware Organizer For Tight Drawers Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cramped kitchens mean you’ve gotta be creative when it comes to maximizing your storage space — like using this compact flatware organizer instead of one of those expanding ones. It stacks your forks, knives, and spoons on top of each other, giving it a slim profile that’s perfect for tight drawers. The best part? Reviewers raved about how it’s a total “space-saver.”

41 The Clippers You Can Use In The Shower FlePow Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of buying disposable razors? This trimmer is an affordable upgrade. Not only does its waterproof design mean you use it in the shower, but it also features dual-edge spinning blades that slice away hair without tugging. The best part? One AA battery (not included) is enough to keep it running for more than six months.

42 A Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t waste money on expensive pre-made cold brew — just make your own at home using this pitcher. It’s made from durable Tritan plastic that can withstand high temperatures, while the fine-mesh filter prevents grounds from leaking into your fresh batch. Plus, it’s even 100% BPA-free.

43 These Slots That’ll Open Up Space On Your Shoe Rack AQUAPRO Adjustable Shoe Slots Organizer Amazon $34 See On Amazon Running out of room on your shoe rack? Pop your shoes into these slots, and you’ll be able to stack your pairs on top of each other to help open up some space. They’re designed to work with all types of shoes, including high heels — and each one features raised grooves to help make sure that your shoes don’t go sliding off.

44 A Cherry & Olive Pitter Made From Tough Zinc OXO Good Grips Cherry and Olive Pitter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whereas many olive pitters are plastic, this one is made from sturdy die-cast zinc that pierces through olives and cherries with ease. Non-slip handles ensure you’ve got a comfortable grip while you’re working — and there’s even a built-in juice shield to help keep you clean from splatter.

45 This Duster You Can Bend Into Awkward Spots HEOATH Extendable Microfiber Feather Duster Amazon $11 See On Amazon Bend the head 90 degrees, and this duster will easily reach top shelves, moulding, fan blades, and more. The telescopic pole is made from stainless steel — not plastic — while the microfiber duster head latches onto dirt until you intentionally remove it. “I also love that you can unscrew the whole brush and and just drop it in the washing machine,” wrote one reviewer. “It needs no babying or special treatment.”

46 The Handles That Rotate To Help Your Pushups Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite Amazon $29 See On Amazon Getting bored with doing regular pushups? These handles can help change things up. They allow your hands to rotate as you move up and down, engaging more muscles than you would with your hands on the ground. Plus, they’re able to hold up to 400 pounds with ease.

47 A Magnet That Helps You Keep Track Of Dirty Dishes Sperric Clean Dirty Sign Indicator Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not sure whether the dishwasher is clean or dirty? Slap this slider magnet onto the front to help you and your housemates keep track. Each order also comes with adhesive — just in case the front of your machine isn’t magnetic — and you have the choice of two colors: black or white.