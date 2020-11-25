December 2020 Horoscopes: Aries Zodiac Signs

Here's Your December 2020 Horoscope For Aries

Maintain an open mind, Aries, because it’ll benefit you this month. It’s Sagittarius season and with all this Jupiter-fueled energy, comes an illumination of knowledge. This year hasn’t been easy, hallmarked by disease and stress, so it’s important to take the morsels of enlightenment that present themselves. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Sagittarius on the first of the month, bringing a battle cry to speak your truth. With the South Node of fate in your house of higher learning and travel, it’s likely that the global travel restrictions have been getting to you. Don’t give into restless energy, as sporadic movement might work against you. As Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure, enters Sagittarius on Dec. 16, embracing your need for adventure by reading and writing can benefit you. Keep an open mind and let your imagination fly — it’ll make a difference in the long run.

What December 2020 Has In Store For Aries’ Relationships

Love is difficult, Aries, especially during a time of uncertainty. Don't let what you can't control get to you, and have compassion for those who care for you. With Venus, the planet of love and beauty, in your house of intimacy and shared resources, you may find that the act of loving is colored by a certain darkness during December. Don’t be afraid, Aries. Recognize this time as an opportunity to see what light is shining even in your darkest hour. The more you lean into your vulnerabilities, the easier it'll be for you to empathize with others’ unintentional missteps. Bringing laughter and a little spark of luck into your life, Venus will enter Sagittarius on Dec. 16. This transit screams for you to love out loud, even if you stumble on your words in the process. To care authentically is best for your relationships — even your business partnerships thrive when you feel fulfilled personally.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Aries

Two of Swords: You’re at a crossroads, Aries, and ultimately the choice is yours. Where are you going?