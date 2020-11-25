December 2020 Horoscopes: Leo Zodiac Signs

Here's Your December 2020 Horoscope For Leo

Sagittarius season is bringing forth a certain fire in your belly, Leo. After everything that you’ve been through this year, it’s time to cut loose and enjoy the winter festivities. The Sun, your planetary ruler, remains in Sagittarius, urging you to cut loose and indulge in your creative energies. It can be difficult to approach life with a certain zest, especially when it seems like the world is in crisis mode. You may be limited in your ability to embrace the free-range that Sagittarius usually expects — and I don’t recommend ignoring COVID safety procedures. However, you shouldn’t doubt the power of an evening’s tea and a good book. The winter time can be rough, but Venus, the planet of pleasure, enters Sagittarius on Dec. 16, bringing forth opportunity energy. Keep your options open during this time, checking out virtual events could lead you to meet some unconventional people this month.

What December 2020 Has In Store For Leo’s Relationships

Leo, it looks like you’re going to have to evaluate your relationship boundaries. You’re naturally an alluring person, and you have a je ne sais quoi that’s magnetic. Without a doubt, this can be an exhausting energy to carry with you, which is why December marks a 2-year-cycle of weeding through your relationships. On Dec. 17, Saturn, the planet of boundaries and tradition, enters your house of relationships and partners. Saturn is a slow-moving planet and it almost always brings some difficulties with it, many of which can turn into hidden blessings. While you want to avoid them, never underestimate the power of a toxic situation, Leo. Jupiter enters Aquarius on Dec. 19, bringing the conjunct of a lifetime. You have the opportunity to transform your current situationships into meaningful relationships, and the Aquarius energy will see to it. Put your foot down and determine what you need from your relationships. And just like that, you’ve elevated your standards.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Leo

King of Pentacles: Be strong and stern in your approach to life, as you’re most powerful when you maintain your composure.