December 2020 Horoscopes: Libra Zodiac Signs

Here's Your December 2020 Horoscope For Libra

The past year has centered around you developing a home for yourself, Libra. With Saturn, the planet of structure and tradition, along with Jupiter, the planet of higher education, in the final degrees of Capricorn, it’s important that you appreciate the significant changes you’ve made to create a space for yourself. Whether it’s a neraby park or the local coffee shop, there should be a zen space where you can cut loose and relax. As Saturn enters the sign Aquarius on December 17, it will also make a conjunction to the Moon, motivating you to make constructive use of your emotional energy. Now’s a great time to create the blueprint of something meaningful, then on December 19 when Jupiter enters Aquarius and conjuncts Saturn, you can begin pioneering the path for your creation to come to life.

What December 2020 Has In Store For Libra’s Relationships

Try not to attach expectations onto people or allow for others to hold unfair expectations for you, Libra. The wounded healer Chiron is in Aries retrograde within your house of relationships, while Mars, the planet of drive and passion, in Aries, is direct. These transits may bring up feelings of cognitive dissonance for you. If no one has ever told you this, your existence is not based on your ability to excel, to be productive, or live up to others’ expectations. The sooner you take some time to understand what you need from your partnerships, you’ll be able to more clearly ask for the help that you need to succeed.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Libra

Judgement: The conclusion is coming; once you realize the outcome, there’s no going back.