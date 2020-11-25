December 2020 Horoscopes: Pisces Zodiac Signs

Here's Your December 2020 Horoscope For Pisces

Mars is direct in the sign Aries, which means no more reflecting on your desires — it's time for you to capture your dreams. The month of December is favoring you, Pisces, even if the pressure feels a bit much at times. The Sun in Sagittarius is shining bright, illuminating your legacy with its mighty rays. Don't get caught up dwelling on how others perceive you. Even though public perception matters, it shouldn't be the thing that occupies your mind. Saturn, the planet of tradition and structure, enters Aquarius, bringing a need for you to concretely identify your long-term goals. Take notes, dream board, do whatever you need to develop a clear idea of what it is that you're becoming. On December 17, Jupiter, the planet of abundance, joins Saturn in Aquarius, bringing with it a burst of energy that’ll bring sparks to your imagination. Keep your dream diary nearby, as December is about to take you to a new spiritual plane.

What December 2020 Has In Store For Pisces’ Relationships

Try not to be too antisocial during December, Pisces. Granted, this pandemic is likely going to result in more lockdowns, providing the perfect excuse for you to be a bit recluse. However, it's still important that you balance your social isolation with meaningful and intimate interactions. Consider calling friends who you haven't heard from in a while. Scheduling a virtual movie night can provide a special burst of inspiration. With Mercury in Sagittarius for the early parts of December, you'll find that the fun you have within your close partnerships will pump you up for the rest of the month. Keep your spirits high and keep an open mind to collaborating with others, especially when the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Sagittarius on December 20. Mercury, the planet of communication, could bring messages that you’ve been waiting to hear. Illuminated by the Sagittarius sun, it’s best not to take communication out of context. Listen to what people are trying to say, as opposed to focusing on how they say it.

Tarot Card of the Month For Pisces

Six of Pentacles: There’s a merciful energy that’s surrounding you during December; be open to giving to others.