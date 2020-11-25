December 2020 Horoscopes: Sagittarius Zodiac Signs

Here's Your December 2020 Horoscope For Sagittarius

Happy Sagittarius season — the sun within your sign means it’s most definitely your time to shine! December kicks off with Mercury, the planet of communication, in Sagittarius, making it easier to speak your truth. You’ve been holding your tongue a lot lately, and with the South Node in Sagittarius, it’s probably not a bad thing that you’re opting out of voicing your opinion necessarily. There are moments when you’re simply not going to be the smartest person in the room, but don’t internalize that as a fault on your end. Your objective shouldn’t be to be the best, the brightest, or the most qualified person in the room. When Venus, the planet of pleasure, enters Sagittarius on December 16, lean into enjoying the learning process. Maintain an open mind and remember that all growth roots from a place of ignorance. Most of the skills you desire can be developed with persistence and consistency.

What December 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius’ Relationships

The North nodes in Gemini have been a blessing within your life Sagittarius. You may have had some upsets within your close partnerships, but even the negative somehow turns into a positive for you. There’s no need to hold onto connecting that doesn’t stimulate your mind and motivate you to pursue your intellectual curiosity. There’s an emphasis on learning through your relationships during December, especially with Mercury transiting through your house of self. It seems that the more you invest in your self discovery, the easier it is for you to understand how to best approach your relationships. Try to take your time and maintain your patience — flying off the handle won’t benefit you in the long run.

Tarot Card of the Month For Sagittarius

Queen of Cups: Embrace your tender parts, as the holistic embrace of your emotions will set you free.