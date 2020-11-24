Here's Your Horoscope For December 2020

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which zodiac signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this December 2020 monthly horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer, Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every zodiac sign.

The year started off with a bang and it's coming to a close with one, too. That's because of a game-changing Solar Eclipse in philosophical and freedom-loving Sagittarius on Dec. 14. The goal of this eclipse is to help us break free of the need to know it all, the need to be right, and the need to indulge every selfish whim. That said, we can expect this eclipse to show us where we need to be more thoughtful of others, make peace with uncertainty, and where need to stand up in support of justice, fairness, and ethics.

We can also expect the themes of community, equality, and doing what's right to be the primary focus this month, as we're called to think globally and act locally going forward. If we truly care about the world and want to change it for the better, we need to start doing what we can to inspire and implement those changes right here at home first. Communicative Mercury enters truth-telling Sagittarius on the first of the month, followed by values-driven Venus entering Sagittarius on the 15th, which asks us to put our money where our mouth is in living by our principles.

Come the 21st, when the confident sun moves to no-nonsense Capricorn, we're called to approach life with integrity and discipline. On that same day, — which moves into group-oriented and innovative Aquarius on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, respectively — make a rare alignment (aka the Great Conjunction). This Jupiter-Saturn alignment marks a significant turning point that will affect us for years to come. With Aquarius being where this alignment is concentrated, we can expect a heavy focus on innovation, ingenuity and unpredictability, as well as sustainability and the power of group effort.

Happy Birthday, Capricorn!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're pushed this month to forget everything you know and approach life with wide-eyed curiosity and a willingness to make mistakes. This is the pathway to learning, opportunity, and growth. Steer clear of self-righteousness and selfishness this go-round as what goes around, will come back around, good things included. That said, how can you embody the change you want to see in the world? Take the high road.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While it's important to live by conviction or stick to your guns, this month challenges you to let go of grudges, buried feelings, and unhealthy emotional entanglements that are keeping you stuck in place. Although it's never easy to give up things that are familiar to us (even our pain), there are times when we must, if we're to keep living and to keep thriving. Don't just ask for more out of life, ask for better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A significant partnership could end now as the cosmos frees you up to pursue more fulfilling things. It's also possible you could meet a partner-in-crime of sorts that will support your growth. Try not to let the fear of uncertainty slow you down. Trust your intuition versus hard and fast logic. If your faith has been lacking, you're tasked with the responsibility of renewing it. You have more than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been underselling your talents or skills, this month pushes you to step up and take the lead (most likely within your career), or at the very least, acknowledge how much of an expert or authority you are in your own right. On another note, this could also be a time to pay more attention to your health and well-being. With partnerships and relationships, seek out those that compliment you, not complete you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your romantic life gets a blast of energy this month, which could bring in someone special or give you the green light to take a connection to a deeper level. A romantic connection could come to a necessary hault as well, especially if it's no longer making you happy. Either way, truth and discernment are your strongest allies when it comes to your heart. Meanwhile, a rare, special creative opportunity could fall into your lap.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Home and family take the spotlight this month as some Virgos could be welcoming a new addition to the family (furry babies included). Buying a house or relocation could also be a part of this story, as could a change in relationship dynamics with a parent. No matter how things unfold, stability and fulfillment are the overarching themes. A new job could also be on the horizon. Pay attention to your work-life balance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to take a step back and look at the big picture, Libra. You might think that being hyper-focused on certain things in your life is keeping you a step ahead. But, this tunnel-vision is actually preventing you from seeing all the wonderful options and possibilities around you. It's time to branch out and take a few risks. Believe in your talents. What you don't know, you can learn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's possible that a job could be coming to a close, but it's doubtful that it will catch you by surprise. It seems this urge to move on to something new has been building within you for a while. If out of work, a new opportunity could be presented now, but that will depend on your ability to marry your head with your heart. Look to your network for leads. With family dynamics, some changes are in order. It's time for you to heal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Get ready, Sagittarius, as the breakthrough moment that you've been looking for all year arrives. If you've been feeling stuck, be prepared to be catapulted forward. However, your path to success is not about quantity now or making impulsive decisions. It's about moving through your life with more intention and more care for yourself and others. Drill down and pay attention. You might learn something.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Though your pragmatism is one of your superpowers, this month you're challenged to be more mindful about what you give thought and attention to. Especially as there's an increased chance of those thoughts being reflected back to you in the world around you. If something is being phased out of your life, let it go. Trust that something better is coming in. Trust that you deserve good things and the good things will arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your star is on the rise this month, and as such, you should find some of that fog and heaviness that you've been feeling beginning to lift. Opportunity finds you now, either through people that you know or by embracing what sets you apart from the crowd. Avoid comparing yourself to others or giving too much of yourself away in the name of doing good. To be a boss, you must act like one.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're due for a big growth spurt when it comes to your career and achievements. Now's the time you could get some major recognition or receive an opportunity of a lifetime. No matter what you set your sights on now, it's important that you have faith in yourself that you can fulfill your goals, all the while making sure you partner up with the right people. Above all, know that you're the ultimate authority over your life.