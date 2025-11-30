Your December Tarot Reading

December is rounding out the year with a cozy, reflective glow. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” As this winter begins, emotions will be your teacher, not your master.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your November Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Five of Cups

Call it nostalgia, or call it melancholy, but if you’re in your feels, you’re right where you need to be. Listen to what uncomfortable emotions are telling you about what needs to be processed from the past, and what needs to be done in the future. Allow emotions to flow, and be open to what they teach you about yourself.

Your Situation: Five of Swords

Trust your judgment and try not to overthink much. If you’re struggling from analysis paralysis, or just general anxiety and self0doubt, understand that you know more than you realize, and you need your heart and head to be in conversation with each other. Feelings and intuition are good friends with logic — you need all three working together to make good decisions.

Your Obstacle: Four of Pentacles

We could always have more, and it’s OK for you to pursue abundance, but in this holiday season, you might benefit from being a little less materialistic. Don’t let a scarcity mindset prevent you from pursuing the kind of life you truly want. Give to charity or mutual aid if you can, or volunteer your time. It’s good for the soul.

Your Action: The World

We’re meant to be connected to each other and work to create peace on earth. This isn’t homework, per se, but it’s time to do your part. Build the world you dream of with your community, share your gifts, and uplift others. You are on the brink of your next big thing, and your success will be more satisfying if it is shared with others, or benefits your community at large.

Your Lesson: Ten of Swords

You’re learning not to slip backwards into old patterns that no longer serve you. That would be like taking a lovely warm shower and stepping back into cold muddy overalls. You already know which habits, relationships, situations, and beliefs are causing you pain. You are strong enough to step into a new, better life. Keep breaking the cycle.

How To Use December’s Tarot Lessons

Emotions are wonderful teachers and terrible masters. Dig into what you’re feeling and why you’re feeling it, and what that means for your wants and needs. Don’t worry about what you think you should feel. You are learning how to do your part for a peaceful world, and how to be in harmony with yourself and others. It’s a tall order, but you’re doing it one day at a time, and in a way that honors your truth.

Journaling Prompts

Do your best to write without pausing, planning, or editing yourself.

What do you feel nostalgic about? Learn from what you yearn for, miss, or even grieve. See what it’s like to revisit books, TV, film, music, art, food, scents, places, people, and other things that hold meaningful memories for you. Take notes. What would you do right now if you knew that any decision you make will be the right one? Play out this thought experiment. What is true wealth to you? Consider all kinds of stability and abundance, including home, friends, health, money, work, respect, and more. Find out what truly makes you feel secure and abundant — it might not be what you expect. What would peace on Earth really look like? Be specific. Now write down five small, practical things you can do to help create that world. Pick one and try it this month. Which cycles are you willing to break? What do you need to do?