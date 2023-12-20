The last full moon of 2023 arrives on Dec. 26 at 7:33 p.m. ET (4:33 p.m. PT), rising in the tenderhearted sign of Cancer — but don’t expect this December’s full moon to be delicate. That’s because this lunation (also known as the Cold Moon) is sandwiched between the final Mercury retrograde of the year, delivering an extra dose of chaos to the hectic end of the year. With the help of Cancerian compassion, though, there’s plenty of ways to coast through this lunation with these full moon dos and don’ts.

In astrology, Cancer represents all things related to family, home, and emotions. Because Cancer is ruled by the moon herself, whenever La Luna is stationed in the sensitive water sign, you can expect to display the full spectrum of emotion. Listen to your gut instincts and don’t be afraid to express them.

December’s full Cold Moon is a turning point. “Things that are meant to be will solidify, and things that aren’t will likely fall apart,” says astrologer Tamerri Ater. This moon sits on the Capricorn/Cancer axis, meaning that “it’s time to make a rational decision that will affect the heart,” Ater says.

Take advantage of this supportive lunation by following these December full Cold Moon dos and don’ts.

DO: Go Where You Feel Needed

The last full moon of 2023 is asking us to shed the parts of ourselves that we’d like to leave behind. It’s healthy to let go of certain things, even if it’s hard. There are plenty of tough lessons to be learned during this lunation, but trust that there’s a reason. “Hard truths may be revealed, but accept that they were destined with Mars making a positive aspect to the north node,” Ater says.

DON’T: Enter A Contract

Mercury retrograde (Dec. 13 - Jan. 1) isn’t the only reason you’d want to take your time when it comes to entering long-term commitments. “Venus and Neptune together can temporarily cloud our rational thinking,” she says. If you must sign up a new phone plan or file new employment contracts, read the fine print first. You don’t want to overlook any restrictions.

DO: Redefine Your Work/Life Balance

Capricorn season (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) is typically about channeling CEO energy, but because the December full Cold Moon is currently in the sign of homebody Cancer, the vibe is different. “Prioritize family and friendships during this time. The work will always be there,” she says. Building boundaries is key.

DON’T: Think Before Speaking

It’s hard not to have a short fuse when Mercury retrograde backtracks in Sagittarius. But even if you have a valid reason to be upset, you’ll feel extra emotional weight when tossing off negative comments. “Don’t say things you may regret,” she says. “Practice verbal restraint if you can’t say it constructively.”

DO: Open Your Heart

Romance is in the air during this full moon, but the nodes of fate are only shining on happy serious relationships. Love planet Venus and dreamy Neptune connect in harmony during this lunation, “giving a loving warm and fuzzy tone to relationships — if they are meant to last,” she says.

That’s because Saturn, the planet of discipline and time, is making a positive aspect to the moon. “This can solidify an important relationship or situation and bring desired longevity,” she says.

DON’T: Internalize Everything

Believe it or not, you’re not the center of the universe. Even if something seems like a personal attack, there’s a good chance it’s not as cut and dry as it may appear. “Some people’s fuses will be shorter than others. It may have nothing to do with you,” she says. This is a perfect opportunity to take a step back, clear your head, and trust that there’s more than meets the surface.

DO: Stand Up For Yourself

Mars, the planet of aggression, is stationed in Sagittarius, and with conversational Mercury in its retrograde, it’s important to be vigilant about what kind of energy you want to surround yourself with. Tell people if you feel disrespected. “Speak your mind but with love and kindness,” she says. With Mercury retrograde, there’s ample room for miscommunication, even if you have good intentions.

Source:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile