Decorators Secretly Use These Cheap Tricks To Hide Eyesores In Homes

We all have those eyesores in our homes that we wish we could get rid of, whether it’s an oddly located outlet or an outdated countertop that would cost way too much to replace. We enlisted interior designers and professional decorators to give us the scoop when it comes to the cheap tricks they secretly use to hide these eyesores and more, and we’re sharing all the deets with you today.
One of our favorite designer secrets though? Creating a gallery wall with some sleek modern picture frames to distract attention from an unfortunately placed outlet or thermostat. Such a simple trick, but so effective. Keep reading for more genius tips and tricks of the trade, as well as our favorite cheap products that’ll take care of pretty much any eyesore in your home. You’re welcome.