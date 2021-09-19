43 Delightful Things Under $25 That Make Your Home SO Much More Comfortable

In many cases, I think stepping outside your comfort zone is a great thing. But there are some days when it’s so much nicer to stay inside, rewatching your favorite TV shows under your favorite blanket. With the help of these delightful things under $25, you can transform your home into a literal comfort zone — one you may never want to leave.

Adding an extra touch of coziness to your home doesn’t have to cost a fortune. For a wallet-conscious price, you can upgrade your living space with a cool mist humidifier that soothes the sinuses, or a fluffy faux sheepskin rug that adds texture and style. Or you can display your collection of house plants with rustic woven plant hangers, or simply opt for some realistic-looking faux potted shrubs that don’t need watering at all.

When the day winds down, creating a relaxing atmosphere is key to getting a good night’s sleep. These amber bulbs block out harmful blue light, casting a warm glow that encourages your body to rest. During the night, protect your hair from breakage by sleeping on these satin pillowcases. And don’t forget this unbelievably soft fleece blanket with tens of thousands of perfect five-star reviews. Below, I’ve rounded up a bunch of budget-friendly items on Amazon that are guaranteed to make your home comfier than ever before.

1 The Highly Rated Sheets That Won’t Break The Bank Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheets Amazon $20 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after an astonishing 279,000 reviews, these bed sheets are made from an ultra-soft microfiber that’s suitable for all seasons. They’re available in multiple sizes to fit your mattress, and you can pick from over 40 different shades and designs. Opt for a crisp white, an understated olive, or a rich plum, for example. There’s even a wide selection of patterns, including gingham, paisley, and floral. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors and designs: 44

2 These Grippers That Keep Your Rug In Place Gorilla Grip Adhesive Rug Grippers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your rug from sliding all over — and keep the corners from curling — with these adhesive strips that form a flexible seal with the floor. Simply stick them on the underside of each corner, then place the rug in the desired position. The grippers are easily removable, and can be used over and over again. Just wipe them with a damp cloth to restore their stickiness.

3 This Set Of Fluffy Pillow Inserts Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a firm yet fluffy microfiber filling, these pillow inserts make a great addition to your couch or bed. Their versatile square shape fits inside your pillow covers, giving them a pleasantly plump appearance. The manufacturer includes a helpful chart that assists you in picking out the perfect insert size to fit the pillow shams you already own. (Don’t own any yet? Check out these highly rated covers.)

4 Some LED String Lights That Are So Dreamy Twinkle Star Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Create a dreamy atmosphere in your bedroom with this curtain of LED string lights. Rotate between eight different lighting modes, including a slow fade, a wave ripple, and a twinkling pattern. Over 6 feet wide and nearly 10 feet long, this light curtain can be hung up in your window, behind your bed frame, or even on your back patio.

5 These Mug Holders That Mount To The Wall YCOCO Coffee Mug Holder and Shelf Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add a rustic touch to your kitchen with this trio of wooden coffee mug holders that can easily be mounted to your wall. Each one is built with four bronze hooks for hanging your cups or kitchen utensils. One of the holders even has a built-in top shelf, which is perfect for holding coffee beans, tea bags, and other accessories.

6 A Set Of Luxurious Satin Pillowcases Besdsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made of soft satin, these pillowcases will help you get a restful night’s sleep. The smooth texture causes less friction with your hair, so you can wake up to frizz-free strands each morning. You’ll also notice that the silky surface protects your skin against creasing overnight. These pillowcases are available in several gorgeous shades, including burgundy, coral, and airy blue. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

Available colors: 23

7 This Set of 5 Macrame Plant Hangers GROWNEER Macramé Plant Hangers (Set of 5) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Complete with a variety of macramé cotton hangers and five hooks, this set has everything you need to display your houseplants in style. The handmade woven hangers are embellished with ornate braids and decorative beads, and can hold planters up to 10 inches in diameter. Hang them up in your bedroom, living room, or kitchen for a rustic, chic look.

8 The Tufted Chair Cushions Made From Memory Foam Sweet Home Collection Chair Cushions (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place these tufted cushions onto any dining chairs or patio chairs for an extra layer of comfort. Made with thick memory foam, the pad instantly makes any chair more comfortable, and the nonslip backing keeps it in place. Choose from several different colors, including striped and gingham options. Available colors: 37

9 This Table Lamp With Built-In Charging Ports HueLiv Touch Table Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this table lamp emit a soft, inviting glow, it also has an AC outlet and two built-in charging ports to power up your smart devices. Available in two lighting colors — daylight white and warm white — the dimmable lamp has a sleek, minimalist lampshade that complements any design style.

10 The Pet Hair Remover That Works Like Magic Lilly Brush Pet Hair Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pet owners, allow me to introduce you to your new best friend: the Lilly Brush. This durable, compact tool instantly removes dog and cat hair from furniture, carpets, and car seats with just a few swipes. The rubber blade lifts up even the most stubbornly embedded fur, and in between uses, the Lilly Brush can be cleaned with soap and water.

11 A Soft Bath Mat Made With Memory Foam Gorilla Grip Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Step out of the shower or bathtub and onto this cushy memory foam bath mat that’s great at absorbing moisture. The padded cushion provides extra support, while the plush velvet cover feels amazing against your bare feet. It comes in a bunch of different colors — from cream to taupe to hot pink — so you can find one that matches your bathroom’s decor. Available colors: 33

12 These Bamboo Charcoal Bags That Absorb Odors Vergali Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Eliminate odors and purify your air the natural way with these pouches filled with bamboo charcoal. The incredibly absorbent charcoal soaks up dampness and unpleasant smells, all without the use of fragrances. You get 10 pouches in a pack, so you can place them all over — your closet, car, clothing drawers, kitchen, and bathroom are great places to start.

13 This Set Of 3 Floating Shelves BAMEOS Rustic Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a set of three floating wooden shelves that can be mounted to your wall in just a few minutes. Made with natural pine wood, the small platforms sit on sturdy steel brackets that can hold up to 22 pounds. Place them in your kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom to create an extra bit of wall storage that looks chic and modern.

14 A Simple Essential Oil Diffuser That Glows Amazon Basics Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fill your room with aromatherapeutic mist and a soft glow with this essential oil diffuser that doubles as a night light. The ultra-quiet unit runs for up to eight hours on a single tank fill, and you can choose between seven calming LED colors, including orange, blue, and pink. Available colors and styles: 8

15 This Live Snake Plant That Doesn’t Require Lots Of Watering Plants for Pets Live Snake Plant Amazon $14 See On Amazon Didn’t think you could order real, live plants on Amazon? Think again. This hardy succulent, known commonly as a snake plant, is drought-resistant — that means it’s easy to keep alive and requires minimal watering. The live plant is shipped to you fully rooted at 4 to 6 inches tall, and will continue to grow when you place it in a bigger pot.

16 A Faux Sheepskin Rug That’s So Fluffy Ashler Ultra-Soft Area Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon This high-pile faux sheepskin rug is so fluffy, you’ll never want to lift your feet off it. The asymmetrical shape gives the area rug a natural look and feel, complementing a wide array of design styles. Beyond the selection of neutral grays, browns, and whites, this affordable rug is also available in fun colors like turquoise, light pink, and purple. Available colors: 19

17 These Fuzzy Pillow Covers That Revamp Your Couch MIULEE Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fuzzy faux fur pillow covers serve as great accent pieces on your couch or bed, making your space so much cozier. These ones come in a variety of sizes, and work with the pillow inserts you already own. Not to mention, they’re available in lots of fun shades, including orange and hot pink. At such an affordable price, you can even pick out a few different colored pairs. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 16

18 This Mail Organizer That’s Country-Chic Greenstell Mail Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Constructed from distressed, painted wood, this mail organizer has a country-chic design, and has a bin for your envelopes and magazines, and four sturdy double hooks for hanging purses, hats, and keys. There’s even a small shelf for placing a small houseplant or candle, and the whole thing mounts in a few simple steps. Available colors: 3

19 These Lights That Automatically Turn On At Night Emotionlite Hallway Night Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a built-in light sensor, these night lights automatically switch on at dusk and turn off in the morning. The light beam can be rotated a full 360 degrees, allowing you to direct it wherever you want extra visibility. Perfect for lighting up your hallway or staircase, these discreet bulbs emit a soft glow without any harsh glare. Available colors: 2

20 The Flexible LED Strips That Upgrade Your Home Lighting LAFULIT Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you install them under your cabinet, in your closet, or behind your TV, these flexible LED light strips are a cost-effective way to add extra visibility to your home. The self-adhesive strips are easy to stick onto smooth surfaces, and the bulbs can be controlled with the included remote. Adjust the brightness and set timers with just a few clicks. Available colors: 3

21 These Voice-Activated Wall Plugs Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outlets (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instantly give your home a high-tech feel with these electrical outlets that pair with your Alexa or Google Home device, allowing you to turn your appliances on and off with a simple voice command. You can also pair the Wi-Fi-compatible plugs with your smartphone, so you can set timers and schedules using the accompanying app.

22 A Mattress Protector That’s Waterproof Tastelife Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $23 See On Amazon Protect your mattress from spills, sweat, and more by adding this breathable and waterproof mattress protector. It won’t change the feel of your mattress (and isn’t noisy like other protectors), and the deep-pocket design means it fits mattresses from 8 to 21 inches in depth. This lightweight cover is easy to clean in the washing machine — just toss it in with your sheets. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

23 This Desktop Humidifier That’s Ultra-Quiet Magictec Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a whisper-quiet motor, this cool mist humidifier discreetly adds moisture to your space. The sleek, all-black design doesn’t draw attention, seamlessly blending in with any design scheme. At 2.5 liters, the tank has a continuous running time of up to 24 hours. Use it in your bedroom to help you fall asleep, or place it in your living room to combat seasonal allergies.

24 A Pair Of Blue Light-Blocking Amber Bulbs That Help You Sleep KINUR Amber Light Bulbs (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Traditional bulbs emit a light that contains a spectrum of colors, including blue light, which can hinder your natural sleep patterns. These amber light bulbs completely filter out blue light, creating a soft amber glow that helps prep your body and brain for bed. They also make great reading lights, as their orange-yellow glow is less likely to cause headaches or eyestrain.

25 These Flameless Candles Made Of Real Wax Antizer Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get the authentic look of wax candles without any of the smoke or flame hazard. These flameless candles are built with LED lights that create a warm, natural-looking glow. Because they don’t actually burn, these remote-controlled candles last much longer than traditional ones, and you can put them on timers, set them to flicker, and dim the brightness.

26 The Sink Caddy Made From Sleek Stainless Steel Nieifi Sink Caddy Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here’s a streamlined sink caddy made from durable stainless steel, complete with a drain pan that catches soap and water residue underneath. It has space to hold your sponge and dish soap, with an individual compartment for a scrubbing brush. There’s even a hanging bar designed to hold your dish rag. Plus, the compact size helps to maximize counter space.

27 A Tabletop Organizer That Spins 360 Degrees HofferRuffer Spinning Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon Organize your remote controls, work supplies, or cosmetics with this desktop caddy that rotates a full 360 degrees. The sleek faux leather organizer is small enough to fit on your desk, nightstand, coffee table, or bathroom counter, and the five individual compartments keep your items neat and tidy. Not to mention, it comes in a variety of colors like brown, pink, and light blue. Available colors: 18

28 This Standing Mat That Cushions Your Feet WISELIFE Cushioned Kitchen Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a water-resistant surface, this anti-fatigue mat makes an amazing addition to your kitchen or standing desk. The mat has a thick foam cushion that pads feet and cushions joints. It comes in multiple sizes and colors, so you can find the one that best suits your space. When it’s time to clean, simply wipe down the mat with a damp washcloth. Available sizes: 17.3 x 28 inches, 17.3 x 39 inches, 17.3 x 60 inches

Available colors: 5

29 A Nonslip Doormat With An Elegant Pattern DEXI Indoor Doormat Amazon $20 See On Amazon The first impression of your home begins at the front door. This doormat is fast-drying and absorbent, trapping mud and grime before your shoes can track it inside your hallway. With an anti-slip rubber backing, this rug stays firmly in place on the floor, while the understated pattern adds an elegant touch to any design scheme. Available colors: 3

30 The Tray Table That Clips Onto Your Armrest Xchouxer Armrest Tray Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your phone, beverage, and TV remote close by while hanging out on the couch by using this handy armrest tray. Clipping onto armrests up to 9 inches wide, this side table is perfect for holding small items, and the raised sides prevent food and drink spills from staining your sofa.

31 A Trio Of Fresh-Smelling Toilet Sprays Poo-Pourri Before You Go Sprays (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Rather than trying in vain to mask unpleasant bathroom odors, Poo-Pourri’s toilet sprays are an ingenious way to stop the smells before they begin. Just add a couple of spritzes in your toilet bowl before doing your business — the formula traps the bad odors underneath the water’s surface. Enjoy a trio of fresh scents, including citron, tropical hibiscus, and lavender vanilla

32 This Glowing Himalayan Salt Crystal Lamp The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from an authentic Himalayan salt crystal, this lamp casts a warm, ambient glow. Plus, the crystal itself emits negative ions, which can help promote feelings of peacefulness. An included dimmer switch allows you to adjust the lamp’s brightness. Place it in your living room, bedroom, or any other space where you want to decompress and relax.

33 A Floor Pillow Made From Soft Chenille Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a tufted design and a unique scalloped edge, this floor pillow is a great way to add extra seating to your space without taking up a lot of room. The soft chenille cover creates an interesting texture that complements lots of design styles, and you can choose from several appealing shades, including a blush pink color, ocean blue, and light ivory. Available colors: 7

34 These Ingenious Furniture Leg Socks That Protect Your Floor Ezprotekt Chair Leg Socks (24-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stretch these tiny knit socks over the legs of your chairs, tables, and couches to protect your floor from scratches. The flexible polyester fiber covers fit over any leg shape, while the felt bottom creates a layer of padding between your furniture and the floor. Available in six colors, you get 24 socks in a pack, so you can add them to multiple pieces in your home. Available colors: 6

35 A Bath Pillow That’s Ergonomically Designed Sierra Concepts Bath Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make bath time an even more relaxing experience with this soft, contoured pillow that supports your neck and shoulders. It has six suction cup attachments that grip the bathtub, holding the cushion securely in place. Made from a breathable, fast-drying mesh fabric, this pillow can go straight in the washing machine when it needs a refresh.

36 The Blackout Curtains That Are Thermal-Insulated BGment Thermal Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only do these blackout curtains drastically reduce the amount of sunlight coming into your room, but they can help regulate the temperature, too. The thick material insulates against heat in the summer and cold in the winter, while also preventing your furniture from fading in the sunlight. Each panel is fitted with metal grommets that easily slide over your curtain rod. Available sizes: 11

Available colors: 23

37 The Outlet Extender With A Built-In Shelf ON2NO Outlet Extender with Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Charge multiple electronic devices at once with this outlet extender that includes three AC outlets and four USB ports. The front of the unit has a built-in night light that automatically switches on at dusk. On top, an attached shelf provides the perfect place to hold your electronics while they power up. There are even notches on the side for holding your wireless earbuds in place.

38 A Set Of Adorable Faux Potted Plants CEWOR Faux Potted Plants (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a touch of greenery to your home with these faux potted plants that are just like the real thing — except you don’t have to remember to water them. The set of four includes a variety of shrubs that look great on your shelf, dining table, or bedroom windowsill. The pots themselves are made of strong paper pulp, giving them a natural look.

39 This Cozy Fleece Blanket With Rave Reviews Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $13 See On Amazon This fleece throw blanket has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after over 100,000 reviews, with customers raving over the ultra-soft material and reasonable price. Made from a lightweight microfiber material, the blanket is perfect for draping over your couch or at the foot of your bed. It’s available in a ton of colors, including light gray, navy, and gold. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 27

40 The Stretchy Slipcover That Protects Your Couch Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your sofa from stains and daily wear with this ultra-stretchy slipcover made from polyester and spandex. Available in several vibrant shades, this cover is also an affordable way to change up the color of your couch just for fun. The soft material is comfortable to sit on, and can be easily cleaned in the washing machine. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 38

41 A Shoe Rack Made From Sleek Bamboo Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Shoe Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s a double-tiered shoe rack that can hold up to eight pairs of adult-sized shoes. Made from sleek bamboo wood, the simple, modern rack looks just as great in your entryway as it does in your closet. The best part? Bamboo is a fast-growing, renewable crop and it’s naturally moisture-resistant.

42 This Whimsical Key Holder Shaped Like A Cloud TWONE Magnetic Cloud Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Shaped like a cartoon cloud, this key holder is a clever way to keep you from losing your keys. It has three powerful magnets on the bottom, which attract the metal in your key rings, allowing them to hang in place. The unit attaches to your wall with the included adhesive backing, and can hold up to three sets of keys at once.