35 Design Mistakes You Probably Didn't Realize Have A Huge Impact On Your Home

1 Mistake: Not Protecting Expensive Mattresses Solution: A Waterproof Mattress Cover That’s Under $40 SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keep your mattress looking (and smelling) its best with a waterproof cover like this one. This best-selling mattress protector is made of cotton and can keep your mattress safe from spills, sweat, or accidents. It’s noiseless under your sheets and has deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 18-inches wide. This under-$40 option has earned more than 217,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

2 Mistake: Never Replacing Your Doorbell Solution: This Wireless Doorbell That’s Easy To Install SadoTech Wireless Doorbell for Home Amazon $22 See On Amazon Old, outdated doorbells are an eyesore when guests arrive at your home, but rewiring a new one sounds like an accident waiting to happen. That’s why shoppers love this wireless doorbell. It’s waterproof, battery-powered, and works up to 1000 feet away. Just mount the bell outside your door and place the receiver anywhere in your home. It comes in a variety of colors and has earned more than 30,000 reviews.

3 Mistake: Investing In A Small Fridge Solution: This 24-Piece Set Of Glass Containers That Saves Space FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon A smaller fridge may look nicer in your kitchen, but at what cost? Space. These glass food containers can help provide that space you need. They have hinged, locking lids that are grooved so they stack easily. This 24-pack is made with BPA-free borosilicate glass that is eco-friendly and resistant to cold and heat. It’s safe to put these containers in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. This set includes nine different sizes.

4 Mistake: Not Making The Most Of Your Inadequate Closet Space Solution: These Nonslip, Slim Velvet Hangers Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Those plastic hangers in your closet have seen better days — and they’re taking up precious closet space. These thin non-slip hangers give you the look of a high-end closet system without busting the budget. Each one is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place, and the notches on both sides prevent spaghetti straps from sliding off. The hooks swivel 360-degrees around and they hold up to 10 pounds each. Select hangers in packs of 30, 50 (shown here), and 100.

5 Mistake: Your Shower Design Allows Leaks Solution: A Door Seal That Prevents Water Damage Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal with Drip Rail Amazon $19 See On Amazon Small leaks can lead to big damage, but these transparent shower door seals are the preventative measure you’ll never regret. The clear vinyl fits 36-inch frameless shower doors without an adhesive. It’s designed to be cut to fit your exact shower specifications and disappear into the design. The $19 price tag is a small price to pay upfront to avoid costly future repairs.

6 Mistake: Cramming All Of Your Mementos On One Shelf Solution: These Wall-Mounted Shelves That Offer Additional Space Greenco Geometric Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve collected mementos over the year that are crowding the single bookcase in your living room, it’s time to buy some additional storage options. These floating wall shelves are affordable, stylish, and really easy to install. They offer a flat spot to display photos, trinkets, and plants. This set of two has a rustic wood and industrial metal wire design that work in a variety of styles.

7 Mistake: Not Having Enough Kitchen Storage Solution: These Deep Mesh Metal Baskets Greenco Mesh Metal Household Storage Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Having lots of storage organizers, in varying sizes, is key to keeping your kitchen and other areas of your home looking clutter-free. These mesh metal baskets are deep enough to store large amounts of produce, clothes, or bathroom essentials. The basket has two side handles that make it easy to pull out or carry. No matter where you need storage, this basket will work.

8 Mistake: Cramming Cleaning Supplies Under Your Sink Solution: An Expandable Shelf That Curves Around Plumbling Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer and Storage Amazon $22 See On Amazon This under-sink organizer can be assembled in minutes to eliminate the current mess of cleaning supplies, trash bags, or anything else you keep under your sink. This expandable shelf organizer is made to accommodate your plumbing, with four legs and one shelf in a U-shape. The rack holds up to 40 pounds, plus you can adjust its height, width, and depth. The non-slip surface makes this a quick solution to handling chaos under your kitchen, bathroom, or utility room sinks.

9 Mistake: A Dark And Drab Home Exterior Solution: A Four-Pack Of Bright Solar Lights Luposwiten Solar Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add extra security to your home while improving your curb appeal by installing these solar lights that are less than $30. This set includes four waterproof lights that are ideal for mounting to your garage, front steps, or back patio. The LED lights automatically charge all day, thanks to the sun, so they can be powered at night without the need for outlets — plus they are motion-activated (up to 16 feet).

10 Mistake: Not Having Enough Indoor Lighting Solutions Solution: These Mini Touch LED Lights STAR-SPANGLED Mini Touch Night Light (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Poor lighting may be making your home look dated. But there’s no need to splurge on custom lights: these battery-powered push lights are Amazon best-sellers that are easy to use and install in your home and can instantly upgrade your lighting without spending a fortune. This five-pack is available in warm white or cool white lighting, with different finishes as well. Stick them anywhere with their strong adhesive backs.

11 Mistake: Not Enough Closet Space By Your Front Door Solution: An Over-The-Door Organizer That’s Versatile Umbra Estique Over-The-Door Multi-Use Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer is a versatile piece that can help clear up clutter — and it doesn’t hurt that its modern design makes storage resemble art. Use it to hang towels in your bathroom, dry clothes in the laundry room, or hold coats by the front door. This one has earned more than 3,700 reviews for being a styling storage option with endless possibilities.

12 Mistake: Cords And Cables Are Loose And Unruly Solution: These Adhesive Cord Clips That Keep Wires Organized CHEFBEE Cable Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Your home office probably has a few too many cords and loose wires that could be de-cluttered. This pack of cable clips is the much-needed upgrade your home office deserves and you’ll be shocked at what an impact they make. This affordable $5 pack comes with eight clips, and each one is designed with a strong adhesive that easily and securely mounts to desks or walls without compromising these surfaces.

13 Mistake: Not Replacing Your Worn-Out Pillows Solution: This Set Of Velvet Pillow Covers In 33 Rich Colors MIULEE Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Throw pillows can really pull a space together or make it look outdated. These throw pillow covers are a super elegant and easy way to breathe new life into old pillows. The set comes with two velvet covers that fit an 18-by-18-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from 33 sumptuous colors and nine different sizes.

14 Mistake: Not Fixing Holes In Walls After Removing Photos Solution: This 3M Hole Repair Kit 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $14 See On Amazon Save money and mend minor damage in your home all on your own. This hole repair compound replaces vinyl spackling and makes it easy for anyone to fill holes in just minutes. It won’t shrink, crack, or sag and doubles as a primer, so once it’s dry, all you need to do is add a touch-up of paint.

15 Mistake: Thinking You Have To Renovate Your Entire Kitchen Solution: Making Small Changes With This Budget Peel-And-Stick Marble Paper practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon It doesn’t have to be all or nothing when it comes to renovating your kitchen. This peel-and-stick contact paper is all you need to update your kitchen. It can be used on so many surfaces like cabinets, backsplashes, and tables — and looks like high-end marble. The vinyl paper goes on like temporary wallpaper, comes in four sizes, and is a cinch to wipe clean. And if you get tired of the design and want to swap it out, it comes right off without ruining surfaces.

16 Mistake: Not Updating Your Home’s Exterior Solution: These Magnetic Garage Door Accents Household Essentials 240 Hinge It Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your home’s exterior a refresh in less than a few minutes with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with four hinges and two handles, enough for a one-car garage. They stick to your garage door using magnets and add character and custom detail that’s impactful without being expensive. This is a curb appeal must-have that boasts a 4.8-star rating and more than 23,000 reviews.

17 Mistake: Not Making Cheap Changes To Outdated Bathrooms Solution: The Peel-And-Stick Subway Tiles That Look Real For $33 Art3d Peel and Stick Backsplash (10-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon As DIY home trends continue to take off, more and more shoppers love these quick, easy, and affordable peel-and-stick subway tiles. They're three-dimensional and mimic real tile laid in a subway-style pattern. The sheets measure 12-by-12 inches and come with 10 in a pack. They have an adhesive back, so you can peel and stick them on any flat surface. You don't have to worry about them getting damaged because they're resistant to heat and moisture and can be easily cleaned.

18 Mistake: Old-Fashioned Hardware Is Dating Your Kitchen Solution: These Modern, Sleek Cabinet Pulls Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Upgrade boring hardware with this sleek, modern option. These 5-inch cabinet pulls come in a pack of 30 so you can redo your entire kitchen for less than $30. The matte black finish on the stainless steel pulls is stunning and makes a bold statement on any cabinet. This pack has earned more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

19 Mistake: Not Lighting A Walking Path In Your Yard Solution: These Solar-Powered LED Lights Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $43 See On Amazon Make the trek from the car to the front door easier for yourself and guests by lining it with these solar-powered lights. The LEDs charge during the day and will last up to 12 hours throughout the night. They automatically turn off when the sun comes up and on when the sun goes down. They’re weather-resistant and come in a pack of six.

20 Mistake: Assuming All Home Tasks Require A Pro Solution: This Universal Socket Tool For DIYing RAK Universal Socket Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon This universal socket tool gives you the power to fix any small repairs around your home. It is designed to attach to most bolts, nuts, screws, and other oddly shaped fasteners— and it does it with over 125 pounds of torque. That means you can tighten bolts on your garage, bike, and most projects you’re working on. It boasts more than 17,000 reviews, many of which confirm that it is a practical must-have tool to save money at home.

21 Mistake: Installing A Low-Pressure Showerhead Solution: This Tool-Free Dual Showerhead That Feels Like A Spa Tudoccy Shower Head Amazon $47 See On Amazon There is nothing worse than stepping into a hot shower after a long day and feeling weak water drip from your low-pressure showerhead. Swap it for this luxurious one that’s worth the hype. It includes an 8-inch square rainfall showerhead that makes showering feel like a luxurious spa treatment, as well as a convenient 4.5-inch chrome handheld showerhead that has nine settings and a 5-foot stainless steel hose. It installs without any tools and has more than 4,500 reviews.

22 Mistake: You Don’t Have Enough Closet Space Solution: This Under-Bed Shoe Storage Set Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If your home feels cluttered, it’s probably because you’re not utilizing all of your possible storage space. These shoe storage bins are designed to slide under your bed so that they utilize a commonly missed storage opportunity. This set comes with two containers that each hold 12 pairs of shoes. The sturdy box is made of canvas and has a strong zipper, a transparent top so you can see what’s inside, and convenient handles. This popular pick boasts nearly 10,000 reviews.

23 Mistake: Lacking Ideas For Artwork In Your Home Solution: This Gallery Wall Pack Of Frames Golden State Art Photo Frames (7-Pack) Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you have a blank wall that’s begging to be adorned, this seven-pack of aluminum frames is for you. It comes with one large 11-by-14-inch frame, as well as two 8-by-10-inch frames, and four 5-by-7-inch frames. Each frame features a mat and real glass inserts. They’re available in four colors and are perfect (and perfectly priced) for showing off your favorite art.

24 Mistake: Not Using A Level To Properly Hang Art Solution: This Magnetic Level For Accuracy Amazon Basics Magnetic Spirit Level Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one likes crooked art — hang everything with accuracy with this heavy-duty level. The alloy gadget offers horizontal accuracy at 180-degrees and vertically accuracy at 90 and 45 degrees. It features three easy-to-read vials and built-in stoppers to keep the level in place without leaving scuffs on your walls. This Amazon Basics option is available in three sizes: 9, 16, and 24 inches (shown here).

25 Mistake: Using Opaque Blackout Curtains Solution: These Sheer Curtain Panels That Provide Privacy But Are Pretty No. 918 Emily Sheer Curtain (1 Panel) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Blackout curtains are great for privacy and keeping cool air in, but when you need a little sunlight and a lighter design to complement your space, layering a sheer pair of curtains over your blackout curtains is key. These pretty sheer curtains still guarantee privacy, while letting more light in. This affordable pick includes one machine washable panel made from polyester that has a rod pocket design that’s easy to install.

26 Mistake: Plants Are Scattered All Over Your Floor Solution: These Wall-Mounted Planters Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase & Geometric Wall Decor Amazon $26 See On Amazon These unique wall planters get your plant babies off the floor and into the spotlight. Plants sitting on your floor can feel cluttered, plus, they may not get the right amount of sunlight. These wall-mounted planters are geometric and fun, but also great for the health of your plant since you can position them by your windows. This durable vessel is made from plated metal wire and is especially ideal for succulents or smaller plants.

27 Mistake: Not Using A Laptop Stand If You WFH Solution: This Modern Riser That’s More Comfortable Hemudu Clear Monitor Stand Riser Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you work at home, you need a space that’s both aesthetically pleasing (it is your house after all) and comfortable. This clear monitor stand riser elevates your computer to a more comfortable height without sacrificing any style. The transparent design is sleek and trendy while getting the job done. One of the 2,500 reviews noted, “I was looking for a good stand riser and many of them were expensive, so I saw this one and I decided to buy and I am glad I did. I am so happy with my purchase, it looks so nice on my desk.”

28 Mistake: Not Making Use Of Corner Spaces In Your Home Solution: A Vintage-Inspired Corner Bookcase SRIWATANA Vintage Corner Table Shelf Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you have an awkward corner in your home that’s begging to be decorated but you’re at a loss for how — this bookcase is for you. The five-tier bookcase is designed to fit into corners to display books, plants, or other favorites. It features iron tubes that hold it together while also adding a vintage look to the overall piece. It’s rounded on the edges and boasts more than 1,800 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

29 Mistake: Not Making Use Of Your Fridge For Magnetic Storage Solution: This Magnetic Spice Rack Thipoten Magnetic Spice Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pack of two magnetic spice racks is the solution you’ve been looking for when it comes to kitchen storage. Countertop space is a premium, but the space on your fridge is usually underutilized. Make it functional by adding these shelves that can hold spices, oils, or other frequently used ingredients. They have strong magnets that hold up to 6 pounds and include detachable hooks for hanging oven mitts or towels.

30 Mistake: Relying On Overhead Lighting Solution: This Modern Floor Lamp For Extra Light Simple Designs Floor Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon This floor lamp easily brightens any space in your home that could use a little more light. Overhead lighting can make a space feel sterile or commercial, but soft lamps like this one make it feel homier. It features an upright light, as well as a smaller adjustable reading light. It has a painted finish, white plastic shades, and has earned more than 16,000 reviews.

31 Mistake: Not Upgrading Your Heating System Solution: This Smart Thermostat That Can Save You Money Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat Amazon $129 See On Amazon This touchscreen thermostat is compatible with forced air, hot water, and heat pumps with electric backups to instantly convert your house into a smart home. The personalized thermostat can be programmed to turn on or off at any time, and can also change color to match your space. The easy-to-read screen is energy-star certified and provides you with monthly usage reports. You may just find yourself saving a ton of money in the long run when you make a switch to this modern thermostat.

32 Mistake: Using Old-School Bulbs That Can’t Be Scheduled Solution: These Money-Saving LED Smart Bulbs SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Smart bulbs are convenient and can save you so much money — you can turn your lights on, off, or dim them via your phone, even when you're not home. With full control, you’ll never waste money by leaving lights on, plus these are LEDs, which means they won’t get hot and will last so much longer than traditional bulbs. And if you have Alexa or Google Home, you can control this bulb with your voice. Find out why this pack of four bulbs boasts more than 20,000 reviews.

33 Mistake: Buying Run-Of-The-Mill Decor Solution: These Fabric Paints To Make Personalized Decor Crafts 4 All Fabric Paint Set (24-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fabric paint set has everything you need to make custom decor to match your space. The set includes 24 permanent 3D paints and three brushes to get you started. It can be used on clothing or upholstery so you can make anything from T-shirts to custom pillowcases. Use it on ceramics, glass, wood, paper, and more. A five-star review noted, “My daughter used them to paint faces and details on her foam squishes, t-shirts, and pillows. They're fast-drying and maintain pliability on fabrics and foams without cracking!”

34 Mistake: Not Having Enough Storage Solution: These Canvas Storage Baskets That Are Decorative Woffit Toy Organizer Baskets (2-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for versatile storage that also looks good, you’ve found it in these metal frame storage bins. The set of two rectangular baskets are made of canvas and feature a heavy-duty bottom board and frame that extends to create a rigid shape that supports up to 25 pounds — perfect for so many items, including toys and office supplies. The faux leather handles are elegant and modern, making this a no-brainer pick when it comes to upgrading your storage.