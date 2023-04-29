Designers Say These Are The Cheapest, Most Impressive Home Upgrades On Amazon

Making a home look and feel comfortable and inviting — as well as impressive — can prove a challenge. Doing it on a budget can seem impossible. But, there are people in this world who are experts at this very enterprise. They studied it, practiced it, and now do it professionally for their clients. So instead of tasking yourself with the legwork, why not take their expert advice, use their tricks, and make their hacks your own?

Achieving a pretty, breezy, and functional home can be done even on a shoestring. Just scroll on and select your faves because professional designers shared a whole host of slick tips and say these are the cheapest, most impressive home upgrades on Amazon.

1 Making Old Furniture Modern By Swapping Out The Legs MSOBAIW Furniture Hairpin Legs (Set of 4) Amazon $22 See On Amazon It need not be expensive to freshen up your living space, according to Debbe Daley, interior designer, author, and CEO at Debbe Daley Designs. One clever trick she likes is to change the look and style of existing furniture by simply changing out the legs — or adding some. “Amazon offers all styles and finishes for furniture legs and feet to suit your style,” she says. These hairpin legs, for example, will transform a boxy cabinet or a boring coffee table or nightstand into an elegant, modern piece in just a few minutes.

2 This Shower Curtain Window-Treatment Hack BTTN Linen Shower Curtain Amazon $26 See On Amazon “Custom window treatments are expensive,” Daley tells Bustle. But shower curtains aren’t. So use shower curtains as curtains. Smart, right? This linen shower curtain with fabric tassels is perfect for the hack. “For a simple look and finished [effect] for ... $50.00 for two panels,” she says, “you can’t go wrong.” And no one will know the difference, once you put your spin on it. “Choose the curtain rod that fits your sill on Amazon,” she says. “If the shower curtain has buttonholes at the top of the panel, get creative with roping to tie [it] onto the rod.”

3 DIY-ing A Custom Curtain Treatment With Eye-Catching Trim PH PandaHall Jacquard Ribbon Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you want to get even more creative with that window treatment, suggests Daley, “add embroidered trim to a plain drape panel, creating a custom drape look.” Seven yards of this jacquard ribbon that is nearly 4 inches wide is just $16, so this is an inexpensive trick. There is no sewing involved, either. “[They] can be glued using fabric glue to the leading edges of a set of window panels,” Daley informs.

4 Making Plain Curtains Sweet & Fancy By Adding Lace SuiGlory Vintage Lace Trim Ribbon Amazon $12 See On Amazon For more delicate and sheer curtains, use this vintage lace trim ribbon to give plain panels a pretty, floral boost of color. Ten yards of wide ribbon — plenty to trim several panels — is just $12. And it adds so much style to simple, inexpensive sheer curtains. “This is the ultimate custom window hack,” says Daley.

5 Using A Strong Fabric Glue That’s Perfect For DIY Upgrades Gorilla Waterproof Fabric Glue, 2.5 oz. Amazon $6 See On Amazon Use this waterproof fabric glue to attach the ribbon you choose to the shower curtain — or sheer curtain panel — you matched it to. It creates a permanent bond that will survive washing and dries clear so no one will know it’s there. It makes this hack so easy and the results so professional-looking that no one will know you DIYed it.

6 Creating A Fast Style Refresh With Chic Throw Pillow Covers Aoomzoon Pillow Covers (Set of 4) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Another simple method Daly likes for refreshing a space is to zhuzh what you got — such as zipping these four decorative pillow covers over any pillows you have grown tired of. She calls it “the perfect solution for ... giving a new look to a bedroom or living room.” The geometric designs of this set are coordinated to look terrific together without getting all matchy/matchy. The cotton blend is comfy to rest your head on, too.

7 Creating A Big Impact With A Pendant Light FRIDEKO HOME Rattan Pendant Light Amazon $33 See On Amazon “Large pendant light fixtures are all the rage,” says Daley. “Especially rattan and wicker.” Hang this rattan pendant light in the living room or over the dining table or kitchen island. Daley says this type of fixture makes “a huge impact in a room with high ceilings.” Even better? Use two as a set to make an even bigger impact. This comes with all the hanging hardware and the cord length is adjustable.

8 Giving Your Space A New Look With A Cute Accent Chair Kingfun Linen Fabric Accent Chair Amazon $160 See On Amazon “[Upholstered] furniture that doesn’t break the bank will give a new look to any room in the home,” Daley tells Bustle. “Add an accent chair in a bedroom for reading for under $170.00.” The clean lines and midcentury modern styling of this Daley pick slide right into almost any look and bring a unique style accent as well as a place to sit. There are three colors to choose from.

9 For A Budget-Friendly Take, Update Tired Chairs With Quality Slipcovers Ancheng Wing Chair Slipcovers (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If a new chair is not in the cards, cover your trusty wingback with these stretchy and affordable chair slipcovers designed for the task. The covers are easy to install and instantly change the look of the chair and make a less-than-fresh one look brand new. There are 25 color and pattern options to choose from so you can choose a solid color, a neutral pattern, or a bold floral. One reviewer wrote, “This was a final attempt to save a chair that [looked] horrible and now looks brand new! [...] I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE IT!!”

10 Creating A Grounded Space With An Accent Rug Signature Loom Handcrafted Jute Rug (3-ft Round) Amazon $38 See On Amazon If your room isn’t quite pulling together, try adding an area rug. Daley shares that “Area rugs ... ground your seating area.” This handcrafted jute rug is an easy and inexpensive way to try this solution and the natural fibers warm a space. It comes in natural and black and you can choose from so many sizes there is sure to be a fit for your room.

11 Making Your Home Super Modern With Updated Lightbulbs Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon They might not always jump out, but according to Melony Huber, interior design and fashion expert and co-founder of La Peony, “Light bulbs that are outdated ... can set the tone in your space.” That’s a great excuse for updating to these smart bulbs that let you choose the color and brightness of your bulbs by talking to your Google Home or Amazon Alexa or by tapping an app on your phone. “Make it brighter and more inviting by swapping out those dims,” says Huber. These save energy, too, so they can save you money in the long run.

12 Getting A Fresh Look With Wall Sconces That Don’t Require Wires Yuewilai Battery Operated Wall Sconce Amazon $21 See On Amazon Another way to boost your lighting is to add wall sconces to throw light where you need it or to show off a piece of art or a plant. You don’t have to do any wiring to accomplish this. “You can actually buy wall sconces that are battery operated that are fairly cheap,” Huber tells Bustle, “[and] a lot of them come with remotes to control settings!” These battery-operated wall sconces are just the ticket. You can mount them easily with adhesive, control them with a remote, and they offer lots of light colors and modes.

13 Painting Colorful Accents That Pop PRESTIGE Interior Paint and Primer In One, Key Largo Amazon $43 See On Amazon “You’d be surprised how much a different paint can do to any space,” says Huber. And it’s a relatively cheap yet highly impactful update. “Live a little,” she says. “Add some color to those outdated rooms!” Use this paint and primer in one and you can skip the primer step, making this a fast and easy update. The semi-gloss is perfect for walls and there are so many colors to choose from. “Accent walls are also amazing to add a pop of color and style to a blank space,” says Huber.

14 Adding Comfort To Your Space With Big, Fluffy Pillows MENGT Throw Pillow Inserts 18”x18" (Set of 4) Amazon $18 See On Amazon To warm up your living space, Huber suggests that you add “big pillows and chunky throw blankets.” These can be expensive in stores but matching the covers to the inserts on Amazon is fun and affordable. These big, cushy microfiber throw pillow inserts are a great place to start. “Not only does this add comfort to your space but it helps build [up] an empty couch,” she says. “Adding some texture to a room can go a long way.”

15 Incorporating Texture With A Chunky Throw Blanket Malinad Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Drape this throw blanket over the couch, an armchair, or at the bottom of the bed to add a bit of color and texture to those rooms, too. The thick, soft microfiber is easy to care for and has a deep waffle texture that is warm and inviting. It comes in 20 rich colors, making it easy to punch up the look of a room especially if your furniture is neutral.

16 Showing Off Your Favorite Items With Chic Floating Shelves Greenco Hexagon Floating Shelves (3-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Another easy decorating trick, according to Huber, is to turn empty wall spaces into decorative storage. “Adding to those bland walls and creating a space that reflects you and your family is a great way to add character to a home,” she says. “Open shelving is also an amazing way to show off some of your favorite decor items.” This set of three hexagonal floating shelves — grouped artistically or used alone — is perfect for tastefully showcasing items that might otherwise be stashed in storage.

17 Making The Sink More Stylish With Matching Soap Dispensers MaisoNovo Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $27 See On Amazon In the bathroom or kitchen, you can create a clean, minimalist style with this matching soap dispenser set that has clean labels and bamboo-trimmed pump tops. They come with preprinted labels that you peel and stick to them and sit in a bamboo tray that matches the look of the bottles. “It looks more organized and pretty with matching sets,” advises Hubert.

18 Cleaning Up The Kitchen With A Handy Sink Caddy Cisily Kitchen Sink Caddy Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Get yourself a kitchen caddy to organize your sponges/brushes too,” Hubert tells Bustle. This simple sink caddy will turn all those small bits and pieces that gather on the counters and inside the sink into one cohesive look. This way, the kitchen sink area looks less cluttered and you can always find the tool you are looking for.

19 Creating A Luxe, Hotel Ambience With These Shower Wall Dispensers MaisoNovo Shower Dispensers (Set of 3) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Don’t forget about the shower area when enhancing your home. You don’t have to add anything to that small space — just use everyday items to bring a touch of interior design. “Give yourself that hotel look with matching shampoo/conditioner/ body wash bottles,” says Hubert. These shower dispensers mount right to the shower wall with the included adhesive wall hooks and are clearly labeled for ease. Reviewers who are Airbnb hosts also mentioned liking these for their rental spots.

20 Displaying Accent Pieces In Your Kitchen, Like A Wooden Serving Board Villa Acacia Wood Cutting & Serving Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Accent pieces for your kitchen [such as] cutting boards for display, statement bowls ... and cookbooks,” according to Huber, bring the space together visually as well as serve a function. This simple and affordable wooden cutting board is perfect for serving charcuterie and also looks pretty sitting on the counter or hanging from your kitchen wall.

21 Incorporating Scent Into Your Style With A Chic Diffuser COCODOR Preserved Flower Reed Diffuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon “It’s not just about what you’re seeing [that makes] a home beautiful, it’s the scent as well,” says Jung Lee, designer, event architect, and founder of FêteNY and Slowdance. “Candles and home scents are a great way to elevate a space.” Sitting these pretty, preserved flower reed diffusers on a shelf, counter, or side table adds a decorative touch while infusing the room with a delicious aroma. There are 26 scents and 13 types of dried flowers to choose from. These are so easy to maintain, too. Just make sure there is oil in the vase and they will keep looking — and smelling — beautiful for a long time.

22 Elevating Your Space With A Candle In A Pretty (& Reusable) Jar Glasshouse Fragrances Kyoto in Bloom Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon “I look for items that can be of multi-use, [such as a] container [that] can be reused after you burn the candle as a chic option for makeup brushes or pens/pencils on your desk at home,” says Lee. This Kyoto in Bloom scented candle is perfect. There are 10 scents and each candle burns for 20 hours. And when the candle is spent, the empty glass container makes a cute apothecary jar in your bathroom or on your vanity.

23 Making A Statement With Fun Plant Pots Dheureka Terracotta Plant Pots (Set of 3) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Lee is a fan of “a great statement piece.” She instructs, “Add something bold and fun. If it adds a little green — even better!” This set of three terracotta plant pots to hold your succulents and other small greenery has so much personality that they elevate your plant friends into charming decorative items. And, the pots are fully functional — made from breathable clay with drainage holes.

24 Bringing Depth & Texture With A Chunky Knit Pillowcase ANDUUNI Knitted Pillow Case Amazon $15 See On Amazon “I'm always on the lookout for ways to add depth and texture to a room,” says Devin Shaffer, Lead Interior Designer at Decorilla. “And textured knitted pillows are one of my go-to options.” This knitted pillowcase brings a soft, geometric knit pattern to your living room or bedroom. And they go big, too, zipping right over a 20-by-20-inch pillow insert (a slightly oversize pillow makes the case feel fuller). “Not only do they bring a cozy and inviting feel to a space,” Shaffer adds, “their unique textures and patterns also add visual interest and dimension.”

25 Experimenting With Pillow Texture, Size, & Color Victusphia Round Knot Throw Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon “By combining different sizes, colors, and patterns, you can create a cozy and sophisticated look that's both stylish and functional,” Shaffer tells Bustle. “Experiment with different textures and patterns to add visual interest and dimension.” Try tossing this knot pillow into the mix. It has an unusual, almost spherical, shape and a lush, thick chenille texture. It comes in beautiful bright colors as well as soft white and cream.

26 Creating A Gallery Wall With Art That’s About You Americanflat Oak Gallery Wall Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $37 See On Amazon “Creating a gallery wall is a great way to showcase photos of family, vacations, landscapes, pets, and [more,]” according to Shaffer. Start with this gallery wall set with seven frames in a variety of sizes. Just choose a color you like. Then hit up the “hidden printing stations” common at popular big-box or drugstores “where you can print a variety of different sizes of photos and the quality will blow your mind,” he shares. Hang them in a pleasing grouping to create an art gallery that tells a story about your family or travels.

27 Expert Tip: Master The Art Of Decluttering According to Laura Price, founder and director of The Home Organisation, one easy way to upgrade the look of your home — without spending too much money — is to declutter. “This doesn't mean you have to get rid of everything (although a good edit always helps!),” she asserts. “But rather, think about how you're storing what you do want to keep.”

28 Implementing A Filing System For Papers & Documents Bigso John Hanging File Box Amazon $0 See On Amazon “If you have paperwork on open shelves,” says Price, “consider whether you actually need to keep it all, then think about how you’re storing it.” For the papers you keep, she recommends a hanging file box, like this one that’s crafted from sturdy recycled fiberboard that has been laminated. It has a metal label holder so you know what’s in each box.

29 Storing Sentimental Items In A Simple, Pretty Box gb Home Collection Decorative Storage Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon “[Even] a simple, lidded box can do the job when you're storing items like cards or other sentimental things that don't need a more robust system to keep them organized,” says Price. This decorative wooden storage box looks pretty on a shelf or side table and has an engraved and hinged lid to make it easy to toss in your cards, photos, and other keepsakes.

30 Working Clutter Wonders With Tidy Open Baskets Posprica Woven Storage Baskets (Set of 4) Amazon $18 See On Amazon “Simple open baskets can work wonders on shelving to contain small, loose items like cables, stationery, or toys,” says Price. She recommends that you pick boxes with sides that are high enough to conceal what you want to store in them for a cleaner look. These woven storage baskets do the job nicely if you are storing accessories, electronic cables, office supplies, or even socks and underwear. They come in lots of colors so you can also use them to add a burst of color to your space.

31 Wrangling Toys With Chic Floor Baskets CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Baskets (3-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon “Toys can be a real problem in lots of homes,” shares Price. “The colourful plastic can make a space feel crowded and chaotic.” She suggests “big floor baskets” as a simple, chic solution to this problem. They conceal all that chaos and make it easy to clean up the room. This set of three large cotton rope baskets will create a clean look and, with so many colors to choose from, they are easy to fit into your decor.

32 Investing In A Handy Cube Storage Unit Furinno Cube Storage Organizer Amazon $58 See On Amazon Price says another good way to go when it comes to all varieties of clutter is to invest in a basic cube storage organizer. “[This] can double as storage for toys and books and keep things feeling more ordered and considered,” she says. Choose the color that suits the vibe of your room — simple white, basic black, or brights — and add cubic bins or boxes to contain the clutter.

33 Using Storage Cubes To Streamline Your Stuff Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This set of six foldable storage cubes pairs perfectly with a cube organizer, creating a tidy look that holds an enormous number of small toys, household items, and books, all in one space. Use them all or keep a few folded and stashed for future decluttering projects. They come in colors that will contrast or match whatever cube organizer you have.

34 Hanging Mirrors To Enhance Light & Dimension Stonebriar Sunburst Wall Mirror Amazon $38 See On Amazon Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of NYC-based design studio Arsight, loves to use mirrors when boosting the look of a home. “Mirrors have the ability to make a room appear more spacious and luminous,” he says. “They also contribute depth and dimension to an area.” This sunburst wall mirror works beautifully for this, reflecting light, bringing a hit of bright gold to the room, and acting as a piece of art. “Position mirrors opposite windows to allow more natural light or create a focal point in the room,” suggests Kropovinsky.

35 Incorporating Plants & Greenery To Enliven Your Space Costa Farms Money Tree Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you want to “infuse vibrancy and life” into a room, says Kropovinsky, bring in some plants. Living plants also help clean the air and have been shown to improve mood and reduce stress. This 16-inch tall, live money tree in a ceramic planter pot is ready to sit near a window and enjoy.

36 Considering Air Plants For Greenery That’s Easy Air Plant Shop Classic Air Plants (Set of 5) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Air plants are a fun and easy way to bring live greenery into your home. You can set them in a decorative bowl, hang them on the wall, or create pretty terrarium gardens with them. They require no soil, getting all their nutrients and water from the air. Just soak them in water occasionally and they will thrive wherever you put them. This pack of five — a mix of different varieties — is a great way to start.

37 Housing Your Air Plant Babies In Cute Holders Mkono Air Plant Holders (Set of 5) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of five air plant holders will turn your air plant collection into a hanging mobile. Or set them on a table or shelf and use them to frame your air plants. The gold finish contrasts beautifully with the muted green of the plants. Just arrange them artfully and you have a low-maintenance greenery display you can enjoy for years.

38 Enhancing Ambiance With Cozy Candlelight Melt Candle Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon “The lighting in a room significantly impacts its atmosphere,” says Kropovinsky. Relying on overhead lights can create a harsh environment. Pools of warm — as opposed to bright white — light can help make a room feel homey. “Use candles or fairy lights to generate a cozy ambiance,” he directs. Sit this set of three pillar candles — available in lots of colors — on the dining table, mantle, or coffee table, and light them when you want to make guests feel comfortable and cozy.

39 Getting Creative With Ambient Lighting With String Lights 12APM Starry USB String Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon These LED, USB string lights on 66 feet of copper wire are a perfect way to create warm lighting in your home. Fill a glass jar with them, hang them, wrap them around a mantle, headboard, or banister, or come up with your own clever styling ideas. They throw a warm light, are flexible and waterproof, and you can adjust the brightness.