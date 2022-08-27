Shopping
Designers Say These Things In Your Home Are Eyesores & Make Your Place Look Cheap
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
There are always things in our homes we wish we could hide when friends come over. Instead of figuring out ways to hide that pile of shoes by the door or feeling like you have to make excuses for your faded hand towels, I reached out to professional interior designers to learn about the biggest eyesores that are commonly found in homes. From there, I found the absolute best yet cost-effective ways to remedy these pain points.
This isn’t just a list of comfy ottomans that work as entryway benches (although there is one with handy shoe storage). It’s also full of small fixes for less noticeable eyesores, like waterproof sealant to make your sink less grimy.
So get ready to have a showcase-worthy home, free of designer-disapproved eyesores.