Designers Say You Can Save A Sh*t Load Of Money Around Your Home With Any Of These Genius Tricks

If you have the feeling you might be spending more than you need to when it comes the way you decorate and maintain your house, you’re probably right (and you’re definitely not alone). Designers shared how you can save a sh*t load of money around your home with any of these genius tricks.

From choosing energy-efficient light bulbs to using refillable glass bottles to swapping in colorful throw pillow covers, these designers let you in on clever hacks to run a tight ship money-wise while still upping both style and function.

1 Opt For Reusable Food Storage Containers Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See on Amazon There’s nothing that feels as wasteful, budget-wise and earth-wise, as tossing one plastic bag after another into the trash after they’ve been used only once to hold cookies, crackers, or cocoa almonds, for example. That’s why Eric Lee, co-founder of REI Insiders recommends this clever trick: “In the kitchen, you can use reusable food storage containers to cut down on the amount of single-use plastics you buy.” These storage containers come in a set of six and are made of clear, BPA-free plastic so you can easily see what’s stored where. Airtight lids with a rubber seal keep the contents fresh and included labels are easy to customize with the accompanying chalk pen.

2 Install A High-Pressure Showerhead That Uses Less Water WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $27 See on Amazon If you’d rather not watch your hard-earned cash literally go down the drain via exorbitant water bills, Lee has an ingenious hack for you. “In the bathroom, you can switch to low-flow showerheads and faucets to conserve water,” he tells Bustle, in which case, this high-pressure showerhead that includes a flow restrictor is a perfect pick. It installs easily with no tools needed and provides a soft rain-like experience due to its special air intake system which infuses air into the water (this also assists in using less water). Made of plastic, it features a gleaming chrome-plated finish and is easily adjustable to get that angle just right.

3 Reduce Your Energy Bills By Using LED light bulbs Vintage Edison LED Light Bulbs 6W (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See on Amazon For those who are devoted to their incandescent bulbs, there’s not only a price to pay in their constant replacement but also in energy bills. Lee offers a solution, saying, “In the living room, you can invest in energy-efficient LED light bulbs to reduce your electricity bill.” You don’t have to sacrifice quality ambiance anymore when you make the switch to these vintage Edison LED bulbs that offer a beautifully soft, warm white light that’s completely dimmable. The clear glass and exposed filament lend tons of style to any lighting fixture and the bulb, which comes in a pack of six, has a budget-friendly lifespan of 20,000 hours.

4 Set Up A Water Catchment System With A Rainwater Colander Flex-Drain Catch-A-Raindrop Rainwater Colander Kit, Amazon $17 See on Amazon When it comes to the garden, there are plenty of opportunities for saving money. “Outdoors, you can opt for low-maintenance landscaping and install a rain barrel to collect rainwater for watering your plants,” Lee advises. This water colander kit is a great initial option as it attaches to a standard-sized downspout and catches rain so that it can then be stored in a barrel for later use. You can also conveniently connect it directly to a hose for effortless eco-friendly watering. As an additional tip for a water-conscious yard, Lee adds, “You can also use mulch in your garden to help retain moisture and reduce the need for frequent watering.”

5 Upgrade Your Sink With A Motion Sensing Faucet & Built-In Aerator GQU Touchless Automatic Faucet Motion Sensor Adapter Amazon $14 See on Amazon The amount of time spent at the sink day to day makes it the perfect spot in the house for considering a money-saving upgrade. Todd Saunders, CEO of FlooringStores, tells Bustle, “One way to reduce your water bill is to install aerators in your kitchen and bathroom faucets. These devices help you use less water, and cutting down on usage saves on your overall costs. Sensor-activated faucets can also help since these faucets turn on and off in a snap based on movement.” This motion-sensing faucet with a built-in aerator does just that by having two different places for motion detection: one that allows for a continuous flow and one for an instant on/off flow. The faucet installs easily using the included spanner and adaptors and uses a USB-rechargeable battery. Say goodbye to needlessly wasted water as Saunders adds, “Over time, the amount of water you'll save by not having to turn the faucet on and off will add up to a lower water bill.”

6 Use A Compost Bin To Reduce Waste & Produce Perfect Soil Modern Barnhaus Compost Bin Amazon $40 See on Amazon You may not think so, but those eggshells, coffee grounds, and orange peels can all work to save you money when you start using a compost bin, per the recommendation of Ryan Farley, the CEO of LawnStarter. “Composting is a simple and effective way to reduce your household waste and create nutrient-rich soil for your yard and garden,” Farley tells Bustle. “By composting your food scraps and yard waste, you can reduce the amount of waste that you send to the landfill, which can help to save money on trash collection fees. You can also use the compost you create as a natural and cost-effective alternative to fertilizers and other soil amendments.” This 5-liter compost bin in a stylish turquoise is constructed of rust-proof metal and includes an airtight lid, 50 biodegradable compost bags, six charcoal filters that will last you the entire year, and even a helpful magnetic list of compostable items.

7 Refill Soaps Using Reusable Glass Bottles JASAI Glass Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Many a pretty penny can be wasted on the constant replacement of products around the house. This certainly applies to hand soap, as Amanda Casas, home décor blogger at Kinda Coastal Home, tells Bustle, “We all love foaming hand soap but buying new bottles every week is costly. Opt for a refillable glass hand soap bottle. The larger refill bottle is cost-effective and will last a long time.” This beautiful 18-ounce clear glass soap bottle comes in a pack of two and will look stunning on any countertop as the light passes through its textured surface. It includes a rustproof stainless steel pump and even comes with a charming wooden tag for you to customize if you’d like.

8 Keep The Bathroom Smelling Nice With A Hidden Car Freshener Air Jungles New Car Scent Car Air Freshener Clip (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Constantly trying strategies such as fresh-cut flowers or scented sprays to keep your bathroom fresh can really add up and most of these methods don’t even last long. Casas lets Bustle in on her own secret: “If you want your bathroom to smell good all the time, use this hack: place a car freshener in the bathroom in a hidden place,” she says. “Car fresheners are meant to last a long time even though they are inexpensive.” These car freshener clips come in a pack of six and are available in nine delightful scents such as “serene summer,” “blue sky,” and “flora bliss.” They’re small enough to hide and easily clip onto multiple surfaces. Each freshener lasts up to 30 days and features an adjustable dial to allow more or less fragrance into the air.

9 Organize Your Pantry To Avoid Duplicate Purchases At The Market Chef's Path Airtight Food Containers with Easy Lock Lids (Set of 7) Amazon $28 See on Amazon If you’ve ever done a deep dive into your cabinets, only to discover you had way more on hand than you’d imagined, you’re not alone. “You’d be amazed how many canned goods, bags of rice, loose snacks, and pasta are lurking in the back of a home’s cabinets,” says Lisa Cantu, a professional home organizer and owner of An Organized Home. “We recommend [containing] items into clear containers so a client can see what they already own and get clever with those items before going to the grocery store and buying duplicates.” These food containers with over 35,000 reviews act as the perfect solution thanks to their transparent material, stackable design, and included customizable chalkboard labels for quick identification. The set includes seven containers in sizes ranging from mini to large, all with their own airtight, leak-proof lids.

10 Arrange Items In Clear Bins For Easy Identification Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) Amazon $36 See on Amazon As you now know, storing items in clear containers is key, according to the experts. Cantu reiterates this hack, suggesting, “One idea is a tiered canned goods shelf and clear containers. Don’t forget to label the containers.” These clear refrigerator organizer bins are perfect for arranging items in a way so as to be seen and thus put to use. They’re made of sturdy, shatterproof plastic and come in a set of six in all kinds of different shapes and sizes such as wide bins, narrow bins, an egg holder, and a drink organizer. Stack them to save precious space.

11 Declutter Your Home By Reorganizing & Donating Items STACBOX Multipurpose Storage Container (6 Pieces) Amazon $26 See on Amazon If your home is steeped in clutter, you might not realize that it actually provides an opportunity to save money: rediscovering and then reorganizing what you have and donating or selling the rest (one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, right?). “Donate items currently not being used and stuffed in cabinets such as picture frames, books, home decor items, etc.,” says Cantu. “Write an itemized list for a state credit on your taxes or list on Facebook Marketplace for a little side money.” For the reorganization part of the process, opt for these decluttering, stackable organizers. They’re made of clear plastic and feature vents for air circulation, making them especially perfect for shoe organization. Six small boxes come in every pack.

12 Choose Versatile Pieces Of Furniture Greenco Faux Leather Tufted Ottoman Stool Amazon $19 See on Amazon If cash flow is feeling tight, one brilliant way to cut costs is to have less, but also to make sure what you choose to keep is pulling double duty, according to Carmelo Carrasco, interior designer and realtor at Axel Property Management. “The less stuff you have, the less you need to clean and maintain,” Carrasco tells Bustle. “This can help reduce your monthly expenses for cleaning services and materials. I would suggest to invest in versatile and multipurpose furniture that can serve multiple purposes. They are usually space-saving and cost-effective. For instance, an ottoman can also be a coffee table or a storage unit.” This ottoman stool fits the bill perfectly as it only costs $19 yet doubles as both storage and seating. It’s made with a waterproof, tufted, faux leather top that can easily be a landing place for trays of food or drinks, as well as tushes. Store any number of items inside and transport it easily using the side handles.

13 Put Up Sheer Curtains To Maximize Natural Light PHILEASY Sheer Curtains Amazon $9 See on Amazon These sheer white curtains allow beautifully diffused light into your home while reducing the need for artificial light — a tip suggested by Carrasco as a surefire way to help decrease energy bills. Make sure to have plenty of windows in your space and use light-colored curtains,” Carrasco tells Bustle. “This will help brighten up the area naturally during the day, minimizing your need for artificial light.” These curtains are available in 38 size options as well as other light colors such as ombre shades of yellow, purple, and gray.

14 Repurpose & Reinvigorate Old Pieces With A Furniture Glaze Country Chic Furniture Glaze Amazon $16 See on Amazon When replacing old pieces just isn’t in the cards budget-wise, don’t despair. Chris Alexakis, an interior designer and the founder of CabinetSelect, has a genius hack that involves repurposing-slash-zhuzhing what you have. “For instance, an old dresser can be used as a dining room buffet or a side table in the living room,” Alexakis suggests. “Or if you have extra fabric, use it to make throw pillows or wall decorations. You can also repaint your furniture or reorganize your space with different pieces to give it a new look.” This clever furniture glaze is exactly the thing for adding an antique patina to surfaces and accentuating existing visual details. The glaze is offered in several finishes from clear (which can be mixed with other paint) to limestone to smoky quartz that will all work with the existing color differently. The formula is water-based and non-toxic, producing no smelly fumes.

15 Opt For The DIY Method To Save Money & Feel Accomplished 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See on Amazon Those holes in the wall made years ago from who knows what? There’s no need to hire out at expensive contractors to repair them, according to Jonathan Faccone, an interior designer and the founder of Halo Homebuyers. “Taking on DIY projects around the house is a great way to save money,” Faccone says. “Whether it’s building your own furniture, painting walls, or making decorations, you can do it all yourself. This will cost less than hiring a professional and you can be proud of the results when they’re done.” For example, you can easily fix those holes in the wall using this small hole repair kit that comes with everything you need, including a primer-enhanced spackling compound, a 4-inch self-adhesive patch, a putty knife, and sanding paper. The repair won’t shrink or crack and your wall will look good as new.

16 Choose Energy-Efficient Lights & Turn Them Off When Not Needed Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Another easy trick suggested by Faccone for saving money around the house is simply not having all the lights blazing when you’re only spending time in one room of your home. “Unplugging electronics and turning off lights when not in use can help reduce your energy bill,” Faccone tells Bustle. “Small changes such as switching to LED light bulbs, using energy-efficient appliances, and insulating your home can also help you save money in the long run.” These clever LED puck lights have long-lasting bulbs and won’t raise energy bills one bit due to the fact that they’re battery-powered. They mount to the underside of cabinets, closets, or along stairs using the included hardware or self-adhesive. They cast a warm white light and are easily turned on and off via a simple tap.

17 Add Stylistic Touches To Your Home With A Dried Flower Bouquet Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you think you can’t add style to your space without spending a fortune, interior decorator at Kittol, Robert Moors, has some advice: “My suggestion is to embrace your creativity and make your own art and accents using inexpensive materials. You can create a gallery wall of framed postcards, make a macramé plant hanger, or paint a geometric accent wall. For me, one idea that I like the most is to make a statement piece out of natural materials, like driftwood or dried flowers.” This dried pampas grass bouquet that includes several types of grasses is full of beautiful neutral shades and can be used as one large arrangement or separated out into smaller ones throughout your home. Best of all, it costs under $20 and requires no maintenance at all.

18 Store Off-Season Items Stylishly Zober Under Bed Storage Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon If sacrificing style to organization is not your modus operandi, you’ll be pleased with Moors’ trick of investing in “storage solutions that are both functional and stylish, like floating shelves, baskets, and storage ottomans.” He continues, “My favorite idea is to use under-bed storage containers to store off-season clothes or extra linens.” This two-pack of under bed storage containers costs less than $20 and comes in a stylish black fabric with contrasting trim for a decidedly chic look. Available in gray and java as well, they feature a transparent plastic cover so you can easily see the contents inside. A sturdy handle allows you to quickly pull these out from under the bed to get what you need.

19 Create Your Own Cleaning Products & Store Them In Reusable Bottles Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles Set with Labels Amazon $29 See on Amazon This glass spray bottle set offers tons of versatility as a way to contain handcrafted cleaning solutions, which is another one of Moors’ money-saving recommendations. “Make your own cleaning products using natural and non-toxic ingredients, like vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils,” Moor says. “You can create an all-purpose cleaner, a window cleaner, or a disinfectant spray with just a few simple ingredients.” The set includes 14 different-sized containers, from 16-ounce spray bottles to 4-ounce sprayers to roller bottles, to create your own essential oil fragrances in addition to homemade cleaning solutions. The amber-colored glass protects the ingredients inside and you can use the chalkboard labels to keep things organized.

20 Use Lighting & Dimmer Settings To Change The Feel Of Your Home Luminoodle USB Switch and Dimmer Amazon $16 See on Amazon It doesn’t have to cost a lot or require tons of effort to change the whole feel of your home. “Lighting can make a huge difference in the look and feel of your home,” says Moors. “Consider upgrading your light fixtures and bulbs to create a more inviting and energy-efficient space. For example, you can install dimmer switches, replace old bulbs with LED ones, or add a statement pendant light to your dining room.” This switch and dimmer is a clever way of creating an inviting ambiance. It connects via USB to fairy lights or strip lights and offers 20 different dimmer settings. An included remote allows you to turn the lights on or off as well as set up three brightness presets.

21 Line Your Outdoor Pathway With Beautiful Solar Lights Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $38 See on Amazon Though you might be focusing primarily on the indoors, Moors encourages, “Don't forget about your outdoor space! You can add curb appeal and functionality to your home by adding simple touches like potted plants, outdoor seating, and solar lights.” These gorgeous solar pathway lights are just the ticket with their stencil design evocative of the arts and craft movement. They come in a pack of 10 for less than $40, install easily, and automatically turn on at night after having charged up during the day via a solar panel on top.

22 Beautify Your Outdoor Space With Plants & Flowers Thirteen Chefs Wooden Planter Box Amazon $43 See on Amazon There’s nothing like a bit of greenery to make an outdoor space feel inviting, so Moors' clever trick of adding potted plants is a winner. This wooden planter box is great for adding anything from flowers to succulents to herbs to your space with the beautiful Acacia wood material lending tons of rustic style. It’s offered in four sizes ranging from 17 to 31 inches and has those all-important drainage holes built into the base to keep your plants healthy.

23 Add Patio Decor Touches With Special Lighting Brilliant Evolution LED Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See on Amazon In the spirit of Moors’ reminder to spruce up your outdoor space on the cheap, one way to keep adding those simple but ingenious touches of outdoor decor is to install this patio umbrella light. It attaches easily to the pole using built-in clamps and provides you with a bright white light to illuminate al fresco meals or simply provide tasteful accent lighting. Being battery-operated, it runs for up to 75 hours and an included remote gives you tons of functionality such as setting automatic timers and adjusting brightness.

24 Paint Your Own Abstract Artwork ARTISTRO Acrylic Paint Pens Amazon $18 See on Amazon If investing in a Koons or Kandinsky isn’t exactly a possibility, Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture, has a genius trick for including art in your home (and creating a more meaningful result). “Instead of buying expensive artwork, create your own! My suggestion is to make abstract paintings using inexpensive canvases and acrylic paint,” Michalowski tells Bustle. These acrylic paint pens are a perfect way to cultivate that inner artist. They come in a set of 12 colors, including metallic shades such as gold and silver, and feature a medium tip. The water-based paint is completely non-toxic and can be used on almost any surface from canvas to ceramic to wood.

25 Create A Wallpapered Accent Wall HaokHome Peel and Stick Wood Wallpaper Amazon $6 See on Amazon Barren walls present lots of opportunities for design, but you may balk at the cost of dealing with an entire room. In this case, Michalowski has a clever solution for you: “Instead of wallpapering an entire room, use it as an accent on one wall. This can add interest and texture to a room without the expense of wallpapering an entire space.” This peel-and-stick wallpaper not only provides tons of visual interest with its distressed wood design but it also both installs and removes easily, allowing for creative flexibility. The wooden planks have touches of white, gray, and blue, and can be arranged either horizontally or vertically. Cut it to your desired dimensions and apply it to a clean, smooth surface for best results.

26 Update Old Lighting Fixtures Winretro Orb Chandeliers Pendant Lighting Amazon $41 See on Amazon Tired of that old-fashioned pendant light that casts a sickly glow? “One idea that I like the most is to update your lighting fixtures,” suggests Michalowski. “Swapping out outdated light fixtures for new ones can instantly update the look of your home.” And it need not cost an arm and a leg as evidenced by this globe crystal chandelier that clocks in under $45. Mixing both vintage and modern styles, this chandelier hangs easily and is height-adjustable. It’s able to be hung on vaulted, sloped, or flat ceilings and only requires one bulb.

27 Put Plants In Affordable Yet Stylish Planters Urohsew Round Ceramic Planter Amazon $26 See on Amazon Adding plants to a home is “a must” according to Michalowski. “They not only add life to a space but also purify the air. Look for affordable planters on Amazon to save money.” Planters can indeed cost way more than you might think, and that’s why this hack of opting for budget-friendly yet stylish ones like this set of two ceramic planters is pure genius. With a choice between either sleek gray or dark green, these planters come in a pair in slightly different sizes. They feature a block color design with gold detail around the center. Each pot comes with drainage holes and its own saucer.

28 Start A Gallery Wall With Budget-Friendly Frames Arteza Picture Frame (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon Blank walls can be easily lifted to museum-worthy status with Michalowski’s tip to skip pricey art and, instead, “create a gallery wall with affordable frames and prints. This can be a fun and affordable way to add interest to your home.” These picture frames in a sleek black finish come in an ample set of 10 — a great way to begin assembling a gallery wall. They hold 5-by-7-inch photos or prints and all come with mounting hooks on the back for easy vertical or horizontal hanging.

29 Install A Programmable Thermostat To Cut Energy Costs Honeywell Home 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat Amazon $50 See on Amazon When it comes to your monthly energy bills, Patrick Grayson, founder and CEO of Paramount Property Buyers, has a brilliant solution to immediately bring those costs down. “Invest in a programmable thermostat,” he recommends. “A programmable thermostat allows you to set temperatures at different times of day and automatically adjust to lower settings while you're away from home or asleep. This can save you up to 10% on your energy bill.” This Honeywell Home programmable thermostat fits the bill. You can set it to daily or weekly schedules and it can automatically adjust according to the temperature in your home. Its backlit display shows the current temperature and time, and it can also trigger automatic switches between heating and cooling.

30 Prevent Leaks & Drafts With Foam Insulation Storystore Foam Insulation Tape Amazon $10 See on Amazon As another way to manage temperature control and energy costs, Grayson suggests a simple yet brilliant way to make sure your precious money isn’t escaping via drafts and leaks. “Adding insulation to windows and doors around your home can help reduce the amount of energy that escapes, which in turn saves money on electricity bills,” Grayson tells Bustle. Using something like this foam insulation tape will immediately create a firm barrier to heating and cooling leaks. It comes in over 10 height, width, and length options and can be easily cut to size. It attaches via strong self-adhesive and is made of neoprene that is weatherproof, dust-proof, and flame retardant. In addition to sealing leaks, it also provides sound insulation as an added benefit.

31 Stop Heating & Cooling Leakage With A Door Draft Stopper Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $23 See on Amazon This door draft stopper offers another easy way to prevent heating and cooling from escaping your home. It’s easy to install, simply requiring you to cut the foam tubes to your desired dimensions, slip them into the provided sleeve, and then place the stopper under the door. As Grayson tells Bustle, “Sealing any cracks or gaps in walls, floors, and ceilings of your home will keep cool air inside during the summer and warm air inside during the winter, helping you save on energy bills." The stopper can be used on all kinds of flooring such as wood, tile, or concrete, and won’t prevent the door from opening and closing with ease.

32 Mount A Retractable Clothes Lines To Save On Electric Bills GorillaLine Retractable Clothesline Amazon $30 See on Amazon When those electricity bills have reached jaw-dropping amounts, Chris Matthias, DIY expert & founder of HouseAdorable, shares with Bustle one of his favored tricks for cutting costs: “Simple yet extremely helpful and convenient, a retractable clothesline like this one offered by GorillaLine is a huge money saver for your home as it will help you prevent those high electricity bills, especially if you have a large household where the dryer is frequently used.” The clothesline mounts easily with the included hardware and features a steel wire encased in plastic that can securely hold up to 40 pounds of weight. Matthias further adds, “On average, electric drying your clothes can cost you around 30 to 90 cents per hour, which can end up being a lot of money when the utility bills come at you at the end of the month, which is why I believe having a clothesline is a must for people looking forward to saving money at home.”

33 Choose A Weatherproof Rug For Versatility Levinis Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Amazon $24 See on Amazon There’s something about a rug that can really make a home feel like a home. However, it can feel like quite the commitment to address the needs of every single room in the house. That’s why Zach Dannett, co-founder at Tumble, suggests opting for a weatherproof rug. “The great thing about weatherproof rugs is that you can use them anywhere in your home, including the outdoors [...] Having a weatherproof rug around your home provides you with versatility in terms of design,” Dannett tells Bustle. This buffalo plaid outdoor rug gives you plenty of statement style and comes in colors such as black, blue, gray, and red, as well as 16 size options. Made of machine-washable cotton, it can be placed just as easily on your porch as in your living room – a real plus, as Dannett encourages, “you can bring the indoors out to your patio. A weatherproof rug can easily elevate the design and presence of your yard.”

34 Repaint Kitchen Cabinets For A Cheap Reno INSL-X Cabinet Coat-Semi-Gloss Paint Amazon $25 See on Amazon Kitchen renovations are so expensive, but one easy way to make your kitchen look amazing on the cheap is by painting your cabinets. “Painting the cabinets, the table, the bed frame, or other furniture pieces can give them a new life and make them more suitable for the new interior style,” Mariya Snisar, the head of interior design at Renowell, tells Bustle. This water-based acrylic cabinet paint is a great choice as it features a semi-gloss finish that resists all kinds of wear and tear in addition to water and food stains. It comes in a bright white that’s great for furniture as well and can be used on different materials such as wood, metal, and laminate.

35 Swap Out Old Kitchen Hardware For A More Modern Feel Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See on Amazon Here’s a cheap hack just as powerful as repainting cabinets: swapping out tired cabinet hardware for something more modern. These stainless steel cabinet pulls will instantly refresh your kitchen to the point where you couldn’t believe you were even considering an entire kitchen reno. Stylistically, they evoke a modern farmhouse as well as a minimalist industrial vibe and come in three finishes: matte black, brushed brass, and satin nickel. As a plus, you get 30 pulls for less than $30. Now, that’s a reasonably priced reno.

36 Play With New Color Palettes By Changing Out Accessories MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Just because you’re tired of your interior decor, doesn’t mean you need a lotto ticket to invest in new pieces. “An affordable method to update your living space is to swap out inexpensive accessories, like throw pillows, to experiment with different colors and patterns,” Joy Aumann, a licensed realtor (CIPS) and founder of LuxurySoCalRealty tells Bustle. Just feast your eyes on these throw pillow covers with over 71,000 reviews that cost a mere $12 for a pair. They’re made of soft, luxurious polyester velvet and come in over 40 gorgeous colors such as blue-gray, chartreuse green, and coral red. Choose from 12 size options and watch as your living space is instantly reinvigorated.

37 Save Money & Space With One Cooking Appliance That Can Do It All Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon $100 See on Amazon Don’t ignore your cooking game when you’re trying to save money — an accumulation of cooking devices can quickly add up budget and space-wise. “In the kitchen, investing in a versatile appliance like the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker can be a great space-saving solution,” Aumann says. “This single device functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer, reducing the need to purchase multiple appliances.” The ingenious and cult-favorite Instant Pot has over 160,000 reviews with a high 4.7-star rating and is beloved for its versatility. Three size options are offered (3, 6, and 8-quart) and it’s a cinch to clean due to a dishwasher-safe lid, inner pot, and accompanying accessories. There’s even a free app available to get you cooking flavorful dishes straight away.

38 Keep Pantry Items Visible & Accessible Zober Over-the-Door Pantry Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See on Amazon The kitchen pantry and cabinets serve as a great opportunity for money-saving organization, according to Aumann. “To maximize storage space in your kitchen cabinets, consider using tiered shelf organizers to keep your spices, canned goods, and dishes easily accessible,” Aumann says. This over-the-door pantry organizer provides an easy way to both see exactly what you have on hand and also maximize cabinet storage by taking advantage of previously unused vertical space. It comes in a pack of two and features 24 clear plastic pockets that can fit anything from spices and condiments to coffee accessories.

39 Hang A Stylish Tapestry Over The Bed In Place Of A Headboard LOMOHOO Macrame Wall Hanging Woven Tapestry Amazon $24 See on Amazon Turning your attention to the bedroom, Aumann shares simple and budget-friendly ways of adding style without the high price tag: “[...] hanging an affordable tapestry or piece of fabric on the wall behind your bed can create the illusion of a custom headboard,” she says. Aumann specifically recommends the LOMOHOO Macrame Wall Hanging Tapestry. which she says can personalize your space without the cost of a traditional headboard. The colorful tapestry weaves together shades of cream, gold, teal, and pink, and hangs via a hemp rope and included nails. It provides tons of visual interest, yet still clocks in under an affordable $25.