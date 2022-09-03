Designers Say You're Making Your Home Look Sh*tty If You Are Doing Any Of These Things

You don’t have to be an interior designer to have a beautiful home, but a few tips from the experts will make the process a lot easier. In fact, there are tons of common design mistakes that occur from time to time — and designers say you’re making your home look sh*tty if you’re accidentally making them. Read on to learn how you can fix these mishaps with a few Amazon finds.

From colors and spacing to which size rug you should have in your home, there’s a lot to consider when decorating a space. I’ve asked design and DIY experts for their top advice so you can slowly make changes to your home that elevate it beyond its current state. Along with the advice, I’ve included products to make it happen — including high-end pendant lights that won’t break the bank and lighting options that transform a space.

Adds these to your cart before your next gathering to really wow your guests.

1 Mistake: Decorating Your Home With Kitschy Accessories Solution: Add Elegant Picture Frames For A Timeless Look Giftgarden Picture Frame (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “One of the easiest ways to make your home look worse is hanging up signs/decor with sayings like ‘Life, Laugh, Love’ or items that are very theme specific like anchors or fish for a beach/coastal theme,” Angela Hall, owner of Friar Tuck Home, tells Bustle. “For a look that's timeless and can easily be applied to any decor style, hang up black and white photography. You can easily print out beloved pictures of your family and hang them in clean, streamlined frames that can be purchased just about anywhere.” Keep your favorite memories in a deserving spot in your home like this elegant frame set. These minimalist frames will set you back less than $20 and will instantly make your works of art look more regal. The 5-by-7-inch frames have a transparent and silver design that’s modern yet blends with any decor style for years to come.

2 Mistake: Thinking You Have To Sacrifice Style For Privacy Solution: Shielding Your Space With Pretty Sheer Curtains With Tassels MISS SELECTEX Tasseled Sheer Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Another way to make your home look worse is to hang curtains that are either too short or hung too low.,” Hall says. “To bring height to a room, it's best to hang curtain rods as close to the ceiling as you can. Curtains themselves should touch the floor and can even pool a little on the ground. It's better for them to be a little too long vs. too short.” You don’t have to compromise style and elegance for the sake of privacy. You can swap traditional vertical blinds, which may not be doing your room any aesthetic favors, for these beautiful sheer curtains with a tasseled hem. These drapes feature a rod pocket that fit a 2-inch rod and come in 12 sizes and 20 colors.

3 Mistake: Living With The Pillows Your Couch Came With Solution: Keeping Your Room Fresh By Changing Pillow Covers WEMEON Soft Pillow Covers (Set of 4) Amazon $30 See On Amazon The throw pillows that come with your couch can feel dated and you may get bored of them quickly. “I wish homeowners knew they are not stuck with the throw pillows that come with their new couches or sectionals,” FLOOR360 interior designer Courtney Wollersheim tells Bustle. “Those throw pillows tend to be matchy-matchy and cheapen the overall design vibe of your living room. An easy solution to this problem is throw pillow covers that you can put over the pre-packaged pillows that are personalized to your style and varied enough to not look like they came from a furniture store.” These covers are super timeless and will transform the look of old pillows in seconds. The set comes with four covers that can quickly update your space. The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from six colors and six sizes.

4 Mistake: Buying A Rug That’s Too Small For Your Space Solution: Going Up In Size When Necessary nuLOOM Contemporary Thigpen Area Rug Amazon $62 See On Amazon When decorating a space, make sure your items are proportional. “When your area rug isn’t big enough to match the scale of your furniture and living space it makes the whole room look out of proportion,” Wollersheim says. “It’s a general rule your rug should fit under the main pieces of furniture in the room. It should also be a minimum of 6 inches wider than the sofa or bed. This alone will elevate the style of any room in your home if you get the right size while marrying the existing colors in the room.” This contemporary area rug is great for living areas that need a little warmth and coziness. It has a pile height of about ¼-inch which is ideal for fitting under furniture or doors. It’s easy to vacuum to clean and spot treat any stains. Choose from four colors of this design, as well as 35 sizes and shapes.

5 Mistake: Smudging Baseboards And Ceilings With Paint Solution: Relying On Painter’s Tape When DIYing KICNIC Blue Painter's Tape (3 Rolls) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re planning to paint your own home, be sure to grab some of this painter’s tape. The blue masking tape helps you achieve a crisp paint line every time. This pack of three includes 180 feet of tape to use outside or inside. The adhesive is non-toxic and made from a natural rubber that’s harmless and effective. “One of the quickest ways for a home to look cheap is with an unprofessional or disorganized interior paint job,” Grace Baena, interior designer at Kaiyo, tells Bustle. “Painting is a great DIY project, but it’s important to dedicate some time and care to ensure the result is crisp and clean. Paint on trim, or simply an irregular or patchy/uneven paint job, can really make even a well-decorated and designed house look tacky.”

6 Mistake: Choosing Faux Materials That Look Cheap Solution: Go For The Real Thing With Marble Accessories Comfort Theory Italian White Marble Vanity Tray Amazon $40 See On Amazon Using fake materials may save you money upfront, but you’ll pay for it in the long run. “In our experience, the items that make a home look ‘cheap’ or tacky, are typically ‘faux’ finishes and petroleum products,” Rachel Waldron, design principal at WALDRONDESIGNS, LLC , tells Bustle. “Our rule of thumb is to be authentic to prevent this. Faux materials date poorly (remember all the horrible brass-coated items from the '80s that peeled? Or the sponge-painted walls for a marble effect?). [...]. A dishonest material is not the way to celebrate the beauty of what we are impersonating.” Instead, opt for stunning items like this marble tray. The chic design and authentic material will act as a statement decor piece in your home for years. Use it to display your perfumes or makeup, or place it on a table to hold remotes and other items.

7 Mistake: Underestimating The Power Of Lighting In Your Home Solution: Staying Under Budget With Tap Lights That You Can Adhere Anywhere STAR-SPANGLED LED Tap Lights (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Poor lighting may be hurting the vibe in your house. But no need to splurge on custom lights: these battery-powered push lights are Amazon bestsellers. "Good lighting can completely transform a space, making it feel more welcoming and inviting,” Jen Stark, the founder of Happy DIY Home, tells Bustle. “Be sure to take advantage of natural light where possible, and use lamps and other artificial light sources to brighten up dark corners. For example, in a living room, place lamps on side tables to create a warm and inviting ambiance. In a bedroom, use soft lighting to create a relaxing and soothing environment.” These lights are easy to use and install in your home and they instantly upgrade your lighting without spending a fortune. This five-pack is available in warm white or cool white lighting, with different finishes as well. Stick them anywhere with their strong adhesive backs.

8 Mistake: Not Decorating With Window Treatments Solution: Allowing Insulated Curtains To Provide Aesthetics And Practicality Sun Zero Columbia Insulated Blackout Curtain (1 Panel) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Skimping on window treatments is a big mistake, according to Stark. “Windows are often one of the first places that people cut corners when decorating their homes, but bare windows can make a space feel unfinished and uninviting,” Stark says. “Invest in some good-quality curtains or blinds to help dress up your windows and add some privacy and warmth to your home. For example, in a living room, choose curtains that complement the style of the room and let in plenty of light. In a bedroom, opt for blackout curtains or blinds to create a dark and restful environment. [...].” This insulated curtain set (which Stark recommends) blocks light from waking you up, regulates your room’s temperature, and adds a decorative flare — all for less than $15. This single panel features built-in metal grommets. Choose from 15 colors and eight sizes.

9 Mistake: Forgetting To Add Your Personality To Your Home Solution: Choosing Unique And Creative Home Decor NUÜR Spiral LED Table Lamp Amazon $27 See On Amazon “Your home should be a reflection of your personality, so don’t be afraid to inject some of your own styles into the space,” Stark says. “Hang art that you love, display family photos, and choose furniture and decor items that reflect your taste.” The unique lamp is dimmable and has three color modes: warm white, soft white, and daylight white. The tabletop lamp looks like a statue or work of art when it’s off and adds plenty of light when it’s on.

10 Mistake: Choosing Minimalism Every Time Solution: Dressing Up Your Walls So That Your Space Has More Personality FirsTime & Co. Adler Rustic Wood Mirror Amazon $73 See On Amazon “One of the biggest mistakes people make in home décor is empty walls, according to Lily Will, CEO of Ever Wallpaper. “Minimalism is all great until you overdo it,” Will tells Bustle. “You don't want to keep your walls bare and empty. Or it will give a very cheap look to any space. Paintings and art décor are the best way to go. [...]” Fill those blank walls in your home with this rustic wood mirror. The large mirror is ideal in bedrooms, entryways, or anywhere you want to reflect light. The wood panels around the mirror add a handmade, farmhouse touch that will make your space feel warm and inviting.

11 Mistake: Matching Everything Solution: Breaking Up Decor With Statement Pieces Homecor Mason Jar Wall Sconces (Set of 2) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Did you know too much matching decor can make your space look tacky? “For instance, you are so focused on matching the carpet, sofa, and decor items that you haven’t color-blocked,” David Lee, an interior designer and home contractor at Neutypechic, tells Bustle. “Hence, I advise adding a couple of statement pieces to the room. It can change the flatpack aesthetic and give the place much more character. This will further make the place look fresh and vibrant.” These wall sconces add rustic charm to any room while breaking up color-blocked rooms that feel more cohesive. This two-pack features mason jars filled with fairy lights and faux florals, set on raw-looking wood backings (along with twine hooks). The lights are battery-powered and give off a warm, ambient light, which can be turned on and off with a remote control. They are easy to mount on the wall — and since they come in a pair, you could hang them on either side of a bed, door, or entryway for a pulled-together look.

12 Mistake: Disregarding The Importance Of The Color Of Your Lights Solution: Giving Your Home Ambiance Options With Color-Changing Smart Light Bulb Govee Smart LED Bulb Amazon $14 See On Amazon Smart bulbs are a convenient way to ensure your lighting is timeless even if your style changes over time. Not only can you choose from 16 million colors to match your home best, but you can also turn your lights on, off, or dim them via your phone, even when you're not home. With full control, you’ll never waste money by leaving lights on or buying new ones when you change the paint. This $14 bulb has earned more than 26,000 reviews. “It's important to consider ambient light,” Emma Walters, lighting and glass designer at Viro Lighting, tells Bustle. “Depending on the main activity in a room, the color temperature and luminosity can change the feeling of a space to be active or calm. If you don't match your lights with the room's ambient light, the room can feel uncomfortable. For example, the last thing you want is a bright blue light blasting your guests at dinner. Make sure to match the light and opt for color-changing light in spaces with mixed activities.”

13 Mistake: Being Duped By Online Pictures Of Cheap Products Solution: Sticking To Raw Materials Like Elegant Lighting Fixtures Made From Hand-Blown Glass CASAMOTION Pendant Lighting Fixture (3-Pack) Amazon $110 See On Amazon Opting for poor-quality materials, even when it comes to lighting fixtures, can bring down the look of your home. “Nothing is more disappointing than a fixture made with poor materials and put together without care,” Walters says. “A cheaper knock-off might be enamoring through a computer screen, but don’t be surprised if you need to replace it right away. When possible, don’t settle on substitutes like resins and acrylics. Stick with raw materials that not only stand the test of time, but age gracefully, like woods, ceramics, and hand-blown glass." Reviewers say this pendant lighting is the real deal. The set of three light fixtures is made of hand-blown glass and features a metal plate and cord to hang from. The brushed nickel design is compatible with many bulbs from vintage Edison bulbs to LEDs. Hang them in a row or at different heights to create a focal point that is also functional.

14 Mistake: Decorating Without Any Handmade Touches Solution: Creating A Cozy Feeling With A Knit Throw Blanket Comtest Chunky Knit Blanket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Not including any handmade objects, like handcrafted objects and art, fails to create an elevated contemporary space, according to Walters. “[...] Look for pieces that were handmade by a reliable source,” Walters says. “Consider the brand, where they were made, and see that they meet your standards of values. Another benefit of hand-crafted objects is that they are available at a wide range of price points, so you can find something that works well for you.” Not only is the knit blanket cozy as can be, but it also brings a handmade element into your space. The cable knit blanket is incredibly soft and yet the open weave keeps you from overheating. It looks beautiful draped over a couch or folded on the end of a bed. It’s available in 11 sizes and 19 colors including yellow, pink, and purple.

15 Mistake: Misunderstanding How Scale In Art Affects A Space Solution: Opt For Larger Canvases SIGNLEADER Framed Canvas Print (3 Pieces) Amazon $90 See On Amazon Choosing the right sized art for your space can be tricky, which is why this three-piece art installation is a great alternative. “I find that people often overlook scale when it comes to design,” Jesse Bodine, the co-founder of Scout & Nimble, tells Bustle. “Scale is everything when it comes to how a room feels — especially with art! If art is too small for a room, it can feel off-balanced and underwhelming with the other pieces in the space. Don’t be afraid to go large with the art you bring into your home to make each room feel more intentionally put together.” The three modern prints are framed in wood for a classic look that fills a blank wall proportionally. The three pieces can be used separately or together to fill your space perfectly. Choose from more than 40 prints and six sizes and colors.

16 Mistake: Hyperfocusing On Aesthetics Without Addressing Scent Solution: Choosing A Cool Mist Humidifier That You Can Fill With Essential Oils ASRMO Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Designers focus on aesthetics so it makes sense that they forget the importance of the smell of a space,” Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla, tells Bustle. “As someone painfully sensitive to strong aromas, there is something about cheap colognes and home perfumes that makes me nauseous — a big reason why I love air diffusers. The designer secret to an affordable, yet luxurious home fragrance is don't spend over $20 on an electronic diffuser and to always spend at least $35 on an oil scent.” This 300 ml diffuser does double duty since it both diffuses oils and acts as a humidifier. It features a silent nozzle so the mist will disperse throughout the room without a sound. It will run for up to eight hours depending on the mist setting you choose.

17 Mistake: Spending Thousands On Custom Lighting Solution: Illuminating Dark Corners And Nooks With Battery-Powered Slim Lights Diomart Wireless Light Bar (6-Pack) Amazon $59 See On Amazon “Lighting is magical when used in layers,” Schaffer says. “[...] When standard light bulbs are used they can make a space look far worse than it is, as there is no controllability of the color temperature and brightness. When used as accent lighting highlighting decor and accent pieces, a house starts to truly feel like home. This Touch and Remote Light Set is a great option for uplighting and because of the compact sizing, they can also be used on shelves with a lip so the light stays concealed.” They also have a genius screw-mount, as well as an adhesive option, so you can stick them anywhere for a little extra light — for hundreds less than you’d spend with professionals.

18 Mistake: Forgetting To Designate A Focal Point In Each Room Solution: Installing TV Backlights That Create A Stunning Entertainment Center Govee Envisual TV LED Backlights with Camera Amazon $90 See On Amazon Every room needs at least one focal point, Corban De La Vega, chief marketing officer at DecorMatters, tells Bustle. “It is eye-catching and prioritizes the function of a room. This is a very common mistake since people forget to give their rooms a purpose or point to focus on. Your focal point could be a cozy sofa, emphasizing community and relaxation. Or perhaps your TV, with all the furniture pointing towards it.” Turn your TV into a home theater — the focal point of your space — with these LED TV backlights. The light strips adhere to the backs of televisions with 3M tape and you can set them to one of 99 scene modes and two video modes. These low-cost strips of light work with Amazon Alexa devices and have earned more than 17,000 reviews.

19 Mistake: Allowing Clutter To Distract From Your Home’s Beauty Solution: Adding A Multitasking Storage Ottoman To Your Space Lavish Home Storage Ottoman Bench Amazon $40 See On Amazon “Many of us try to add lots of beautiful accent touches in our kitchens, living rooms, and more,” De La Vega says. “One thing we need to be very careful of is not overdoing it. Small decorations can provide subtle pops and style to a room, but can also add clutter. Be aware of this and occasionally remove some small items you may not need in the area. Sometimes it is better to be as minimal as possible.” This fabric storage ottoman is a prime example of decorative storage that’s practical without ruining a room’s aesthetic. It keeps things out of sight, without sending them to a black hole. This go-to piece is perfect for storing everything from toys to towels and it has a classic design with fastening buttons on top that fits right in with any home decor. Choose from five colors: navy blue, beige, brown, dark gray, and light gray.

20 Mistake: Letting Exposed Cords Ruin The Vibes Solution: Tucking Cords Into Affordable Cable Sleeves That Hold Everything Together Delamu Cord Cover Raceway Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon These cable sleeves are an inexpensive and versatile solution to hiding computer cords in your space — a move that will make your home automatically look better. “One of the worst things I see that owners don't do is hide their cords,” Linda Haase NCIDQ-Certified interior designer tells Bustle. “No one wants to come into a house and see a dozen different cords running down your wall.” These cord sleeves can easily be cut down to size and even painted to blend into your walls. Use them in your home office, to organize TV cords, or to manage camera equipment — and keep cords out of your baby or pet’s reach. For less than $20, you can say goodbye to clutter and organize those cords to make your home feel polished and tidy. This kit includes a variety of pieces for you to customize for your space.

21 Mistake: Disregarding The Importance Of Textural Elements Solution: Jazzing Up A Room With This Hand-Woven Jute Area Rug nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug Amazon $100 See On Amazon The most beautiful homes blend colors and textures with items like throw pillows, rugs, or something similar that bring warmth into the room, according to Haase. This jute area rug is a great foundational element to decorate with. This neutral rug is made in India using 100% jute which has a natural texture that feels organic and grounds a space. It’s easy to clean and adds sophistication to your kitchen, living room, or bedroom. You can even layer it with other rugs to create your own look. Choose from six colors and more than 30 sizes and shapes.

22 Mistake: Not Knowing When To Just Keep It Simple Solution: Forgoing Intricate Window Treatment Details For Unadorned Sheer Curtains MIULEE Sheer Window Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $11 See On Amazon "[One of the] biggest mistakes I see often is using heavy fabrics and tassels as window treatments,” Mohammad Ahmed, the founder and editor for The Home Guidance, tells Bustle. “Sure, you might think those weights on the ends of your curtains are decorative, but that’s not what everyone else does. Instead of heavy curtains with tassels, try simple curtains instead. [...] Simple curtains are lightweight and can completely transform the look and feel of any space." These affordable sheer curtains come with two panels in a pack and are a simple touch to complete any room. Purchase a variety of colors for your home and have fun swapping the colors around throughout the year. This set has earned more than 11,000 reviews and adds classic elegance to your home.

23 Mistake: Over-Decorating Your Home Solution: Strategically Group Items Together ALAGIRLS Small Artificial Plants (Set of 4) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Once all the big elements of a space are done and it’s time for the finishing touches, it can be overwhelming to know when to stop. It can also be tempting to overdo it and decorate too much. “Keep everything in groupings of three, five, or seven when arranging items on tables and shelves. [...] leave plenty of white space and a focal point that is obvious,” Tiffany Payne, director of Marketing Orangeries UK, tells Bustle. “Put items of various heights together to make things interesting, and if you have a rectangle table, position them at a 45-degree angle." This set of four artificial plants comes in stylish pots and stays green no matter what. Strategically add them to your floating shelves, coffee table, or side table for a no-maintenance pop of color and life.

24 Mistake: Your Entryway Is So Cluttered Solution: Organize Mail, Keys & Clutter Dahey Wall Mounted Mail Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon One simple way to make your home more inviting is to ensure your entryway is tidy. “It's acceptable to use your foyer as either a place to throw random items, but it may quickly become out of hand,” Payne says. “Considering it's the first element guests see when they enter your home, your foyer should be elegant and well-kept. [...]” The best way to do this is to give everything a designated spot — and this entryway shelf is the perfect place to stash your keys, mail, or wallet as soon as you walk through the door. The wall-mounted shelf has a rustic finish that’ll vibe well with most home decor styles. It features four double key hooks, a small shelf, and a mail slot.

25 Mistake: Overdoing It With Color In A Space Solution: Invite More Neutral Shades In Stratton Home Decor Wall Centerpiece Amazon $69 See On Amazon Lots of colors can be distracting in a space, but selecting one large art hanging like this wall centerpiece that features neutral colors will allow you to change up your space over time, without having to replace the art. “The choice of flashy colors in furniture is another thing that makes your home look worse,” Chenise Bhimull, an interior designer working at ZFC Real Estate, tells Bustle. “Neutral-toned colors complement everything and are easier to maintain. Moreover, filling up your walls with lots of pieces of art gives a messy vibe. One large or a few small statement pieces are enough to lift the space.” The neutral colors of this piece are timeless and the whimsical plate display captivates guests' eyes as soon as they walk in. It’s made of a mixture of wood, MDF, and metal, but is lightweight and easy to hang.

26 Mistake: Crowding A Room With Furniture Solution: Free Up Floor Space With Floating Shelves fuqing Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’ve collected mementos over the years that are crowding bookcases and tables in your room, it’s time to consider the flow of traffic in rooms and seek out alternate storage options. “When you're planning your furniture arrangement, it's important to think about how people will be moving around the room,” Steven Hill, an interior designer and the founder of DIY Gazette, tells Bustle. “You don't want people to have to squeeze past furniture or trip over things in order to get where they're going. When in doubt, err on the side of leaving too much space rather than too little. I would rather see a room that feels a little bit empty than one that feels cramped and cluttered." These floating wall shelves help free up floor space and are affordable, stylish, and really easy to install. They offer a flat spot to display photos, trinkets, and plants while helping guide your guests’ eyes throughout the space. This set of three has a white wood and glamorous gold wire design that works in a variety of styles.

27 Mistake: Too-Cool Lighting Makes Your Home Look Sterile Solution: Add Retro-Style Warm Edison LED Lights ANWIO Vintage Edison LED Filament Bulb (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Warmer light bulbs like this charming pack of Edison bulbs will make your home feel cozier. “By choosing a warmer color of light bulb temperature between 2700-3000k (Kelvins), you help create a welcoming home with ambiance,” Alina Enache, a registered architect and head interior design consultant at Scotlight Direct, tells Bustle. “The higher the color temperature, the more clinical and white your space will become, which is only suitable for offices or bathrooms where a cleaner white light is required." The best part of these warm white vintage-style lights is that they are actually LEDs so they won’t get hot (plus they require less energy). This pack of six features standard E26 bases and a clear glass bulb for optimal lighting. They’re 40 watts, giving off 450 lumens for more than 15,000 hours.

28 Mistake: Hanging Your Artwork Too High Solution: Using A Laser Level To Hang Pictures Perfectly Qooltek Laser Level Multitool Amazon $11 See On Amazon “Often, people who want to hang art on their walls end up doing it too high,” Eyal Pasternak, a real estate investor and the CEO of Liberty House Buying Group, tells Bustle. “This is a terrible idea because the point of art is to be seen and nobody wants to stand on their toes just to get a peek at what you've hung. The best practice is to hang all art at eye level so people can actually see what it is." Ensure your wall art is hung evenly and in the best place with this laser-level tool. Not only does it feature an 8-foot measuring tap, but it also has three bubble levels at 0, 45, and 90 degrees so that you can achieve the exact positioning you want. Control the laser level lines with one slider selection button on the front of the tool. This lightweight, compact tool has so many uses for all kinds of home DIYs.

29 Mistake: Rearranging Furniture Frequently And Scratching Floors Solution: Slip On Felt Sliders That Protect Floors Liyic Square Felt Sliders (20-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The configuration of a room can be difficult to settle on — and it’s an important one when it comes to making your space look its best. “Not measuring out the furniture you want to buy for a particular space [is a mistake],” Annaliesse Kelly, founder and principal designer of AK Design, tells Bustle. “Always measure your furniture twice so you can be sure it fits the dimensions of your room.” While you’re figuring out the perfect pieces for your room, these square felt sliders are your secret weapon for rearranging furniture as much as you need to without scratching your floors. The high-density foam and felt square reduce friction and noise while also keeping your furniture from scratching your floors. Keep it under furniture that gets moved frequently to avoid mishaps in the future.

30 Mistake: Impulsively Buying Home Decor With Disregard To Color Solution: Having A Color Chart With You When You Shop RAL K7 Color Chart Amazon $21 See On Amazon You may find a piece you love, but be sure it will actually work well in your space by carrying one of these color charts with you. It includes 215 standard RAL colors which offer a simple 4-digit color code system for easy selection. Each page has five swatches on it and allows you to see how colors work together, even if you’re out and about shopping. “In addition to measuring all your furniture pieces carefully before you buy, always bring paint chips home so you can see what a particular color looks like in your space,” Kelly says.

31 Mistake: Living With Outdated Or Worn Hardware Solution: Swapping Old Hardware For Sleek Knobs Amerock Cabinet Knob (1-Pack) Amazon $2 See On Amazon The easiest way to make a big impact on an older home is simply to change the hardware. “You don't really have to buy a whole new furniture set to make your space look modern,” Sarah Jameson, marketing director of Green Building Elements, tells Bustle. “Sometimes, all you need to do is repaint, upscale, or replace old fixtures in order to match the vibe of the room or your home, in general. For example, replace wooden cabinet fixtures with bronze or copper to make them look modern.” These oil-rubbed bronze cabinet knobs are modern and easy to install. The metal hardware is affordable (about $2 per knob) and will transform your kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, or even your furniture like dressers and side tables. The round knobs are also available in gold, silver, and black varieties.

32 Mistake: Decorating Haphazardly Rather Than With Intention Solution: Choose Thoughtful Table Centerpieces Stonebriar Rustic Natural Wood Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Using centerpieces like doilies or filling up spaces with decor you don’t think much about is a big home design mistake, Jameson says. “There are tons of other options to highlight the centerpiece of your dining and coffee tables,” Jameson says. “However, doilies can look very messy when not being laid out properly or not secured in their place. It can also make table space look compacted if you pick the wrong size as it tends to hog the space with its design elements. You can use trays instead to place them at the center to create a cohesive look instead.” Create small vignettes of decor on trays like this wood one that’s under $20. The round, natural wood tray is lightweight yet sturdy and can be moved from room to room over the years.

33 Mistake: Forgetting To Clean Your Home Solution: Make This Easy-To-Use Spin Mob With 131,000 Reviews Part Of Your Cleaning Routine O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $35 See On Amazon No matter how beautifully a home is decorated, dirt ruins everything. “One of the quickest ways to make your home look worse is to let it get cluttered and dirty,” Kristina Chrissimos, CEO of Vogue Homes, tells Bustle. “It's essential to keep on top of the cleaning for aesthetic and hygiene purposes. A messy home can be off-putting for guests and make it seem like you don't care about your living space.” Ensure your floors are clean with this quick spin mop. It’s earned more than 131,000 reviews and has been named Amazon’s #1 best-seller in “mops and bucket sets.” This bucket is designed to wring the mop for you to save time and ensure you’re not just spreading the dirt around, but are actually cleaning. The microfiber mop head traps dirt, hair, and grime from all kinds of hard flooring surfaces. The mop-head rotates 360 degrees to easily reach under couches or along the baseboards.

34 Mistake: Not Having Enough Seating For Guests Solution: Cover Floor Pillows With These Whimsical Covers For Out-Of-The-Box Seating My Dream Carts Pouf Floor Pillow Cover Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Not having enough seating is a mistake that can make your home look and feel cramped,” Chrissimos says. “This is especially true if you often have guests over. It's essential to have enough seating for everyone and different types of seating for other occasions.” These floor pillow covers are the ideal solution because they are colorful, fun, and can easily be stored away when you’re not using them. This cover, which features a mandala design, is made of 100% cotton and can be filled with stuffing or just load it up with your extra blankets or pillows. The velcro closure is hidden under a pom-pom hem. They can be tossed in the washing machine when they get dirty.