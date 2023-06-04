Designers Swear By These Clever Things That Make Your Home 10x Nicer

It may be a small detail, but ensuring your rug’s corners are flat on the ground can make your space look instantly more put together. Victoria Holly, owner and designer of Victoria Holly Interiors in Los Angeles, recommends using these sticky grippers to keep your rug flat, once and for all. “These are my favorite product to help smooth out stubborn rug corners and prevent tripping on rug corners,” she says. “They're great because they have a rug side and a floor side, so it works well for both rugs on hardwood floors and cushions on wood benches.” Not to mention, the flexible grippers are easily removable and reusable — just wipe down the surface with a damp cloth to reactivate the adhesive.