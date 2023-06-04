Shopping
Designers Swear By These Clever Things That Make Your Home 10x Nicer
These upgrades are so genius.
Written by Claire Epting
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Whether you live in a large house or a studio apartment, making your home look nicer really doesn’t have to cost you a lot of time or money. In fact, according to these trusted designers, there are plenty of clever things for your home that spruce the place up without putting a dent in your wallet. In fact, something as simple as polishing your wood furniture or setting up some ambient lighting can greatly impact the overall look and feel of your home. Here are the expert-recommended products that will take your living space to the next level.