Listen up, Instagram users: if your account has been feeling pretty stale lately, you’re gonna want to jump on this new trend to refresh your feed ASAP. Instagram-savvy creators are editing their photos to look like they’ve been ripped directly from the page of a scrapbook by adding unique DIY elements like stickers, handwritten text, and layered photos. But if your knowledge of photo editing ends at the tools offered in the Photos app, don’t worry, because these apps make creating Instagram scrapbook collages so simple.
You might’ve already seen some scrapbook-inspired posts while scrolling through your IG feed, or maybe you’ve seen all the tutorials on how to make your photos look like a scrapbook going viral on TikTok. Either way, the trend is definitely on the rise, and it’s no surprise why — not only does the aesthetic look super cute on your Grid, but it’s also a fun step up from all the tired filters you usually use. Plus, the scrapbook trend makes each post look one-of-a-kind, and what’s more ‘Gram-worthy than that? Whether you’re new to photo editing, or a savant that knows their way around any editing software, this list has hacks for all levels of expertise and even includes some helpful tutorials as well.