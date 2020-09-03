Break out those mouse ears and start practicing your “oh boy!” because Disney shared its Mickey Mouse beignets recipe. They’re sweet! They’re fried! They’re shaped like the most iconic Disney character! There is little else you could ask of a dessert.

If you’re unfamiliar with beignets, my condolences. Essentially, they’re deep-fried dough balls typically covered in powdered sugar. However, they are greater than the sum of their parts. They’re light and sweet. They’re extremely New Orleans and as delicious as they sound. They’re basically like a donut on X-Games mode. When you’re ready to make the Mickey Mouse beignets, here’s what you’ll need:

Dry yeast

Water

Sugar

Vegetable shortening

Salt

Heavy cream

An egg

All-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

Powdered sugar

The ability to wait for yeast to dissolve and dough to proof

The initial part of the recipe is relatively simple. There’s some dissolving yeast in water. There’s mixing your ingredients and waiting for the dough to proof. The hardest part of this recipe is waiting for the one to one-and-a-half hours for the dough to proof. You can take that time to think about how delicious your beignet is going to be or how you can realign your life to accommodate constant beignets.

To make them Mickey Mouse-shaped, you’ll need a cookie cutter in the shape of Mickey Mouse, obviously. There’s a set of Mickey and Minnie Mouse cookie cutters available from shopDisney. However, you could use whatever cookie cutter you’ve got on hand to make them whatever shape you’d like. Make star beignets. Make heart beignets. Make Christmas tree beignets because why not.

These Disney beignets — typically served in New Orleans Square and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort French Quarter — are about as close to going to a Disney park from the comfort of your home as you can get. So far, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. A few people who tried the recipe added more yeast than the recipe calls for. One person recommends an entire packet of yeast, which is a little more than ½ tablespoon. Another made the recipe vegan, adding in plant-based substitutes for the cream and egg. (You can find vegan egg substitutes and plant-based milk and cream at most grocery stores now. You could also try making your own vegan cream at home.)

In the Disney Parks, the beignets are typically served with raspberry and vanilla dipping sauces, but you can serve yours however you’d like. Top them with a drizzle of Nutella. Make a sauce from your favorite fruit preserves and finish it off with fresh fruit. Add a big honkin’ scoop of ice cream. There is really no wrong way to a beignet. The Disney Parks blog recommends pairing the treat with a viewing of “The Princess and the Frog,” which arguably is the best accompaniment for this treat.