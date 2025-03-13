250 Dog Name Ideas For When You Can’t Decide What To Call Your Pooch

So, you just got a dog — congrats! Now comes the fun (but surprisingly stressful) part: choosing a name. It might sound easy at first, but the moment you start brainstorming, you realize just how many options exist. Should you go for something classic like Buddy or Daisy? A quirky, food-inspired name like Waffles? A sophisticated pick like Winston?

The ideal dog name should reflect your pup’s personality, be easy to say (and yell across the park), and — most importantly — be something you won’t regret in six months. Whether you’re looking for a name that’s cute, tough, unique, or inspired by pop culture, we’ve got tips to help you narrow down the choices. From considering your pet’s breed and temperament to avoiding names that sound too much like commands (looking at you, “Kit” and “Sit”), this guide will help you find a name that’s just right. Ahead, 250 ideas to inspire you.

Classic Dog Names

Buddy

Max

Bella

Charlie

Lucy

Daisy

Rocky

Molly

Duke

Sadie

Cute & Playful Names

Coco

Teddy

Peanut

Biscuit

Honey

Waffles

Poppy

Tater

Snickers

Noodle

retales botijero/Moment/Getty Images

Tough & Strong Names

Diesel

Thor

Bear

Tank

Titan

Bruiser

Rex

Hercules

Fang

Goliath

Elegant & Sophisticated Names

Bentley

Winston

Oliver

Eleanor

Theodore

Pearl

Victoria

Kingston

Duchess

Sterling

Funny & Quirky Names

Sir Barks-a-Lot

Bark Twain

Chewbacca

Pickles

Pudding

Nibbles

Frito

Sprout

Mariia Zotova/Moment/Getty Images

Pop Culture & Movie-Inspired Names

Yoda

Scooby

Simba

Nala

Balto

Lassie

Bolt

Marley

Beethoven

Hagrid

Mythological & Fantasy Names

Zeus

Apollo

Athena

Loki

Freya

Persephone

Odin

Medusa

Cerberus

Griffin

Food-Inspired Names

Mochi

Oreo

Muffin

Nacho

Cinnamon

Brownie

Latte

Peanut Butter

Cupcake

Popcorn

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

Nature-Inspired Names

River

Willow

Maple

Storm

Oakley

Sky

Aspen

Sunny

Echo

Flint

Space-Themed Names

Luna

Cosmo

Nova

Astro

Orion

Galaxy

Rocket

Comet

Nebula

Sporty & Adventure Names

Maverick

Dash

Ace

Jagger

Harley

Scout

Racer

Nitro

Turbo

Nastasic/E+/Getty Images

Small Dog Names

Pixie

Peanut

Tiny

Button

Minnie

Tinkerbell

Baby

Shorty

Pebbles

Lulu

Big Dog Names

Moose

Titan

Goliath

Bruno

Everest

Hulk

Clifford

Magnum

Sumo

Tank

Black Dog Names

Shadow

Midnight

Onyx

Raven

Panther

Coal

Eclipse

Salem

Ash

Sable

hobo_018/E+/Getty Images

White Dog Names

Snowball

Frost

Cloud

Cotton

Ghost

Blizzard

Ice

Marshmallow

Sugar

Pearl

Brown & Golden Dog Names

Cocoa

Toffee

Chestnut

Maple

Caramel

Sandy

Tawny

Goldie

Hazel

Honey

Grey Dog Names

Misty

Ash

Smokey

Silver

Luna

Grizzle

Slate

Graphite

Gunner

Stormy

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

Blue-Eyed Dog Names

Ice

Sky

Sapphire

Crystal

Glacier

Arctic

Cerulean

Blue

Topaz

Aqua

Rescue Dog Names

Phoenix

Hope

Chance

Lucky

Destiny

Haven

Karma

Mercy

Valor

Journey

Sibling Dog Names

Bonnie & Clyde

Peanut & Butter

Salt & Pepper

Thunder & Lightning

Romeo & Juliet

Mac & Cheese

Biscuit & Gravy

Yin & Yang

Milo & Otis

Chip & Dale

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

Famous Historical & Literary Names

Einstein

Shakespeare

Darwin

Cleopatra

Newton

Lincoln

Napoleon

Sherlock

Watson

Hemingway

Strong & Heroic Names

Atlas

Braveheart

Hercules

Thor

Achilles

Knight

Ranger

Samson

Warrior

Legend

Celebrity & Music-Inspired Names

Elvis

Bowie

Jagger

Sinatra

Adele

Madonna

Hendrix

Prince

J.Lo

Rihanna

ArtistGNDphotography/E+/Getty Images

Unique & Uncommon Names

Zephyr

Nimbus

Orion

Quasar

Echo

Jinx

Cosmo

Phoenix

Ziggy

Nova

Weather-Inspired Names

Stormy

Sunny

Thunder

Breeze

Rain

Snow

Hurricane

Misty

Zephyr

Lightning