Dog Owners Are Calling These Hidden Gems On Amazon Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

Nighttime walks might be necessary sometimes, especially when it gets darker earlier, but low visibility can be a safety hazard— this LED collar is a fantastic solution. With its bright bulbs, it enables you (and others) to spot your pet up to 1,000 feet away, preventing mishaps that can occur in the dark. Thanks to its rechargeable battery, you can even bring it on hikes or camping trips for peace of mind (and the neon colors look pretty cool, too).

One reviewer wrote: "We go on night walks off leash all the time and this is the best purchase ever. Be warned, when fully charged, these collars are BRIGHT (we have the blue one). Like you can’t look at your dog if they are within 10 feet... But we never lose him! We have had it [for] about a month and only had to charge it one time - it was getting dimmer... It charged back up in no time. It’s not advertised as waterproof but we have used it in light rain and it has been fine."