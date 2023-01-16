Dog Trainers Say These 30 Cheap Things On Amazon Are Pure Genius

Susan Nilson, DipCABT, PCBC-A, and the owner and founder of The Cat and Dog House, suggests this LED dog collar that’s so easy to charge up with a micro USB cable. “I don't know where I'd be without my Blazin LED Light Up Dog Collars,” she says. “The safety and peace of mind they provide for me and my four dogs are invaluable. With poor visibility and treacherous weather conditions at this time of year, the collars allow me to see my pups - even when we're doing our evening walk and it's pitch black outside.”

The easy-to-see lights are completely waterproof, so you can even reach for this collar for rainy walks. There are also two blinking modes for a super rainy day. Plus, this comfy collar works for over eight hours of before-bed walks before needing a charge.