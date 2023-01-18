Food

Dolly Parton Released 4 New Baking Mixes With Duncan Hines

More southern-inspired treats join the icon’s baking collaboration.

Dolly Parton released new baking mixes with Duncan Hines
JB Rowland, courtesy of Dolly Parton

In 2022, modern renaissance woman Dolly Parton added another project to her portfolio. This time, it was a baking kit made in collaboration with Duncan Hines. To start 2023 right, a few more products are being added to the lineup.

The first release of the collab in January 2022 included a Sourthern-Style coconut cake mix and a banana cake mix, two flavors nostalgic to the Queen of Country. Now, four new mixes are joining Dolly's Duncan Hines line.

