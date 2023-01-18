Dolly Parton Released 4 New Baking Mixes With Duncan Hines

Food
More southern-inspired treats join the icon’s baking collaboration.
JB Rowland, courtesy of Dolly Parton
In 2022, modern renaissance woman Dolly Parton added another project to her portfolio. This time, it was a baking kit made in collaboration with Duncan Hines. To start 2023 right, a few more products are being added to the lineup.
Duncan Hines
The first release of the collab in January 2022 included a Sourthern-Style coconut cake mix and a banana cake mix, two flavors nostalgic to the Queen of Country. Now, four new mixes are joining Dolly's Duncan Hines line.