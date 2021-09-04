There are a few billion beauty products on the market, and they’re all vying for your attention. It can be overwhelming to try and cut through the clutter, so here’s what I do: scour the reviews. While there will always be haters, if a product’s review section is overwhelmingly positive, in my experience, it’s a safe bet. Think of it like shopping with a few thousand of your best friends. They’ll give you the brutal truth and speak in terms you actually use in real life — not any of that marketing jumbo. You can thank me later for introducing you to these 42 dope beauty products with a cult following on Amazon.

Use the reviews as a tool to inform your purchase. For example, I’ve included several face serums. While many of the formulas are similar, various skin types may benefit or be affected by them differently. Head to the reviews and search for a reviewer with similar beauty needs as you. There’s where you’ll find the fool-proof data for shopping with confidence.

Other products, like the three-in-one hair drying tool or definer eyebrow pencil, made the list for their overwhelming fan support. With 300,000 and 80,000 reviews respectively, these products are solid purchases that you won’t regret. From lotions and soaps to makeup and hair products, these picks are all highly rated and reviewed. They have gained viral popularity via a combination of effectiveness, affordability, and ease of use.

Add these to your cart and plan a self-care evening to just relax. After all: all of this shopping can get exhausting.

1 A Budget-Friendly Mascara With Nearly 200,000 Reviews essence cosmetics Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get the same look as wearing false lashes without the hassle of application thanks to this cult-favorite mascara. The wand separates and defines each lash to make your eyes pop. It comes with a conic shape brush that pumps up the volume and length without clumping. This pick has earned more than 190,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

2 These Magic Pimple Patches That Heal Acne Overnight Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Amazon $13 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted acne with these pimple patches that work surprisingly well. These patches are made of natural hydrocolloid, which absorbs pus and excess sebum in your pores and helps calm inflammation. It draws these impurities out of the skin, healing the pimple or whitehead without any picking or popping. It also keeps the area clean while it heals. This pack of 36 has earned more than 65,000 reviews.

3 This Three-Pack Of Amazon’s Bestselling Body Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reviewers love this body oil so much that this three-pack has nearly 100,000 reviews. This formula is made with natural oils, including chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils, plus vitamin A, which is clinically proven to repair damaged skin. It can help with scars from surgery, injury, acne, and C-sections, and can also help to even out your skin tone. It’s the number one bestseller in “body oils.”

4 An Easy -To-Apply Concealer With A High Rating Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Concealer is a great weapon for combatting dark circles, especially if you didn’t get enough beauty rest. This Maybelline concealer gets high marks from reviewers for its moisturizing, but grease-less formula and the fact that it has a built-in applicator for complete convenience. It comes in 18 shades and boasts more than 107,000 reviews.

5 This Three-In-One Hair Tool With A Cult Following REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $47 See On Amazon Snag the confidence you get from a salon blow-out at home with this three-in-one hair dryer brush. Now you can blow dry and style at the same time with this tool that’s a hairdryer, straightener, and volume-enhancer all in one. The versatile tool is designed with tufted bristles that grip, detangle, and lift your locks while drying. It features three adjustable heat settings for different hair types and textures.

6 A Retinol Serum That Revives Post-Acne Skin CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture Amazon $17 See On Amazon Even if you’ve overcome stubborn acne, your skin may have residual marks or roughness. This retinol serum is designed to resurface your skin so it looks smoother, brighter, and more even-toned. It’s gentle and won’t clog your pores and as one five-star review noted, “I like it because I do believe it contributes to pore refining and brightening. I can see the dark spots are definitely getting lighter which makes me so happy.”

7 The Salicylic Acid Exfoliant That Smooths Your Skin Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Duo Amazon $37 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t get enough of this salicylic acid that will leave your skin feeling extra smooth. For just $10, this highly rated exfoliant removes blackheads and excess sebum. It has earned more than 43,000 reviews, including one that noted, “This stuff is amazing. I used it just for a week and I see so much of a difference in my skin. It literally is a solution for all your skin problems. Please give it a try and you will thank me later.” This pack includes a full-size bottle and a travel-size bottle.

8 This Anti-Dandruff Shampoo With Rave Reviews Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon $15 See On Amazon Say goodbye to your itchy and flaky scalp with this popular anti-dandruff shampoo made with Nizoral. This super ingredient is ten times more effective at killing scalp fungus (the main cause of dandruff) than the leading ingredients in most dandruff shampoos. It’s safe to use on color-treated, chemically processed, or gray hair. It has earned more than 50,000 reviews.

9 A Reviewer-Backed Face Serum Pack With Vitamins TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin E Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bestselling face serum is packed with vitamins and botanicals to give you glowing skin. The serum is made with Vitamins C and E, as well as hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and jojoba oil. Reviewers rave about the smoothing and brightening effects, including one five-star review that noted, “This product saved my skin. [...] I’ve been struggling with acne for YEARS. I have very acne-prone skin. I’ve tried all different types of moisturizers and cleansers. Nothing worked. However, I bought this serum on a whim. [...] Literally, my face stopped flaring within 3 days.”

10 This Dope Brow Pencil That Looks Natural Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Create perfectly shaped eyebrows with this crowd-favorite eyebrow pencil that has earned nearly 80,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. On one end is a teardrop tip pencil for you to shape and fill in your brows, while the other end has an eyebrow spoolie brush for blending and creating natural-looking brows. It’s available in four colors: blonde, light brown, medium brown, and deep brown.

11 The Hyaluronic Acid Face Gel For Epic Moisturizing Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hyaluronic acid is one of those beauty buzzwords you’ve probably heard about — and there’s a reason: it eliminates dry skin. This ultra-hydrating, facial moisturizer is a gel-cream formula that can absorb one thousand times its weight in water, providing your skin with plenty of moisture. It's oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free to hydrate even the most sensitive skin types.

12 A Well-Loved Morning Moisturizer With Sunscreen CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 Amazon $14 See On Amazon Start your day by protecting your skin with this loved morning moisturizer that’s packed with SPF 30. The non-comedogenic lotion offers deep moisturizing while restoring your skin’s natural barrier. Reviewers love that it’s oil-free and doesn’t leave a white cast like most sunscreens. It’s safe for all skin types and has earned more than 40,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

13 A Vibrating Skin Scrubber That Deep Cleans Easily GUGUG Skin Spatula Amazon $18 See On Amazon This multipurpose skin scrubber has gained tons of popularity because of how easy it is to use and how effective it is at cleaning your skin. It vibrates at a high frequency to remove makeup, purify blackheads, and even help your skin to better absorb skincare products. Choose from four modes: cleaning, ion+, lifting, and ion-. The USB-charged device comes with a stainless steel spatula, as well as two silicone heads for specific modes.

14 This Lavender Bubble Bath That Relieves Sore Muscles Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon Baths are the perfect way to end a hectic day, but this foaming bath soap does more than just help you relax. It is made with Epsom salt and lavender that soothes your muscles. Just add it to warm water for a luxurious bath that will moisturize your skin and can even help you sleep better. This $5 bubble bath has earned a 4.8-star rating from more than 45,000 reviewers.

15 A Pack Of Eyebrow Razors For Perfectly Shaped Brows Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6 Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon You can remove stray eyebrow hairs and any other facial hair that is bugging you easily with these eyebrow razors. The razors are designed with stainless steel blades that are protected with a cover for extra safety, and one order comes with six wands. Reviewers love how easy they are to use, plus they’re really affordable.

16 The Witch Hazel Toner That’s Packed With Vitamin C THAYERS Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can cleanse and tone your skin without stripping it of necessary moisture with this 12-ounce bottle of witch hazel. The alcohol-free toner is made with aloe vera to soothe skin and restore hydration. It's also packed with vitamin C, so your skin will feel rejuvenated. Plus, it has a subtle coconut water scent that's super soothing — just ask one of its 14,000 reviewers.

17 A Growth Serum That Makes Your Lashes Long Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum Makeup Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tame your lashes with this boosting lash serum that you put on before your mascara. With more than 70,000 reviews, this crowd-favorite product conditions your eyelashes, making them stronger and more manageable. One review cited just how quickly she saw results: “I am AMAZED at how much length this serum has given me! Even from the first application, I noticed a little length change. It’s a great primer to put on before applying mascara and it definitely will grow out your lashes!”

18 This Highly Reviewed Compact Hair Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you choose to get rid of facial hair, this small hair remover is the way to go. Its compact design looks like a tube of lipstick so you can discreetly carry it anywhere. Reviewers noted that it quickly removes unwanted peach fuzz without pain and the pack includes a cleaning brush and one AAA battery to operate the hair remover. It has more than 87,000 reviews, a 4.4-star rating, and it comes in six colors.

19 The Moroccan Oil That Makes Your Hair Shiny Moroccanoil Treatment Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can remove unwanted hair frizz and make your locks even shinier with this Moroccan Oil hair treatment. Made with argan oil and vitamins, it'll help your hair appear glossier than ever. It also aids in detangling hair while speeding up drying time. With 4.8-stars, this popular oil is a crowd favorite.

20 This Root Cover-Up To Hide Grays Between Salon Visits L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you can’t get to the salon, but want to manage your roots, try this magic root cover-up that has a cult following. The aerosol can is easy to use — just select your hair color, spray it on and you’re good to go. It dries quickly, plus it is water-resistant. One reviewer noted that it helps extend the time between trips to the salon, which is good for her wallet and hair. “My hair grows somewhat fast so I find myself coloring my roots at minimum every 2 weeks, which I think is bad for my hair. This product has been a lifesaver in allowing me to extend out that time frame some.”

21 A Massaging Shampoo Brush That Reviewers Love HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This shampoo brush has more than 90,000 reviews because it's so relaxing. The handheld brush features silicone bristles that massage your scalp while you shower. The easy-to-hold handle fits in your palm and it's perfect for relieving an itchy scalp, removing product buildup, and working your shampoo onto the roots of your hair.

22 These Bestselling Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s a reason these 24K gold eye masks have earned more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Shoppers love that they treat puffiness and dark circles, and keep your skin looking refreshed. The secret is premium ingredients like castor oil, tea tree extract, and — yes — dope 24 karat gold flakes. These dermatologist-tested masks are Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “eye masks.”

23 The Bestselling Conditioner On Amazon For Damaged Hair Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a new conditioner, but overwhelmed by the options, try this crowd favorite from Olaplex. It’s Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “hair conditioner” because it repairs your hair, eliminating split ends or frizz. The manufacturer suggests using this conditioner after you shampoo, applying it from scalp to tip, and letting it stay on for three minutes. It can completely transform your hair to make it shinier and more manageable.

24 A Foot File That Removes Calluses And Dry Skin Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers who prefer to get pampered at home love this foot file. Say goodbye to dry, callused feet; this large, yet lightweight file makes it so easy. It’s made with surgical-grade stainless steel with blades sharp enough to remove dried skin without any pain. One review noted, “Boy, was I impressed with how effective this tool was. Definitely better results than having a professional pedicure.”

25 These Moisturizing Gel Sleeves For Rough Feet NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon These moisturizing gel heel sleeves are an affordable solution to dry or rough feel. They each feature a built-in pad at the heel that releases nourishing and hydrating oils, shea butter, and aloe vera. The sleeve is vented and breathable so it's comfortable to wear all day long. It has more than 4,900 reviews and a 4.5-star review.

26 An Argan Oil Mask That Offers Deep Conditioning Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon This hydrating argan oil mask comes from a professional series haircare line to give you salon results at home. This deep conditioner repairs, strengthens, and revives weak, damaged, and over-processed hair. It’s safe for all hair types including processed, natural, and curly, and is packed with nutrients and vitamins your hair will love.

27 A Cuticle Oil That Smells Delicious And Repairs Skin Cuccio Naturalé Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $5 See On Amazon Give your nail a little TLC with this cuticle revitalizing oil. It’s made with natural cold-pressed oils like sunflower seed, as well as milk and honey, to moisturize cracked skin or nails and protect brittle, dry cuticles. Just add a drop to your nails and gently massage — it even boasts a serene spa-like scent.

28 The Callus Remover For Smooth Feet LeeBeauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon This extra-strength callus remover gives you smooth feet in less than five minutes. It's made with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and lemon to soften and heal dry feet in three to five minutes. One reviewer cited how much she loved being able to exfoliate her feet at home, saving tons of money on pedicures. It has earned more than 33,000 reviews.

29 A Hair Conditioner That Revives Hair In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking to add some life back into your hair but not sure which product to try? Trust the reviewers on this one and snag this moisturizing hair conditioner. It makes a huge impact in just eight seconds. Just shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends. Then, rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It will even moisturize the most brittle, color-treated hair and it has more than 21,000 reviews.

30 This Hair Waver For Mermaid Hair Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon There are a million TikTok hacks for achieving glorious waves and curls, but who has time for all of that when this heated hair waver exists? The waver boasts 2X tourmaline ceramic technology for smoother, silkier hair and it has 30 total heat settings. One reviewer noted, “The waves last me 4 days!! [...] My hair actually doesn’t hold curls very well but this Wave Artist makes them last so long.”

31 A Ceramic Flat Iron That’s A #1 Bestseller HSI Professional Glider Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener Amazon $48 See On Amazon Shop with confidence and add this flat iron to your cart — it’s Amazon's #1 bestseller in “hair straighteners.” It utilizes advanced infrared heat technology to warm up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can use it to straighten, flip, or curl your hair with its ever-so-slightly rounded barrel. The iron even comes with a heat-resistant glove and argan oil hair treatment for smooth locks.

32 The Eyelash Comb That Removes Mascara Clumps MSQ Eyelash Comb Amazon $5 See On Amazon This innovative eyelash comb makes it simple to manage unruly eyelashes that even your makeup can’t fix. This stainless steel comb is designed to brush through your lashes after you’ve applied mascara, separating lashes, combing out clumps, and eliminating flakes. The tool is similarly shaped to an eyelash curler, so it’s a breeze to use and take with you (it even has a protective cover).

33 This Healing Clay That’s Versatile And Popular Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you prefer all-natural solutions to skincare, try this Aztec clay mask. It’s made of 100% calcium bentonite clay that draws out sebum and dirt from your pores. Use the loose clay to create customized face masks, clay baths, body wraps, or to curb inflammation from bug bites. The manufacturer (and reviewers) note to mix the powder with apple cider vinegar to form a paste that’s easier to apply.

34 These Coil Hair Ties That Won’t Cause Breakage Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $8 See On Amazon There's a good reason why these coil hair ties have more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating: they're made of smooth plastic in a spiral design that prevents tangling and breakage. This eight-pack is affordable and the ties are waterproof and come in colors that mimic your hair color for a natural-looking finish.

35 The Teeth-Whitening Pen That Works While You Sleep Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $25 See On Amazon Teeth-whitening products are popular, but they can be expensive and time-consuming. This whitening pen works while you sleep, removing 15 years of stains from coffee, wine, smoking, or soda in just a week. The pen brush makes it easy to apply the vegan serum that’s made with 3% hydrogen peroxide. This set comes with 35 nightly treatments.

36 These Relaxing Shower Steamers With Essential Oils Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get all the benefits of nourishing essential oils in your shower with these aromatherapy shower steamers, which you simply place on your shower floor before turning the water on. This pack of six includes lavender, watermelon, eucalyptus and menthol, vanilla and sweet orange, grapefruit, and peppermint. It provides a perfectly relaxing way to start or end your day — just ask one of the 14,000 reviewers.

37 The 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set With A High Rating BESTOPE Makeup Brush Set (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Perfecting your makeup routine begins with a quality set of tools, like this bestselling makeup brush set. It comes with 16 brushes that include everything from precision eye makeup brushes to large powder brushes. The synthetic fibers are soft and dense, but won’t shed over time. This shockingly affordable set has earned a 4.6-star rating.

38 This Gentle Detangling Brush With 40,000 Reviews Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have curly hair or hair that gets tangled, you need this detangling brush. It’s designed to smooth tangles without damaging your hair. The secret is small, cone-shaped bristles that separate your hair from side to side, rather than up and down. You can use it on dry or wet hair and on adults or kids. It works for all kinds of hair, too — curly, natural, thin, thick, and even extensions or wigs.

39 A Pack Of Foot Booties To Revive Dry Feet LV LAVINSO Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These foot booties revive your cracked heels and calluses to leave you with smooth and healthy feet. The peeling foot mask is made with aloe vera extract and other botanicals to moisturize and exfoliate your skin without painful scrubbing. After one use, the dead skin will slough off over the course of a week. That’s why it has earned more than 20,000 reviews including one that noted, “It took a week to start peeling, but oh man it’s really working now! I’m super impressed and will buy again.”

40 This Hydrating Serum Made With Volcanic Water Vichy Mineral 89 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Daily Face Moisturizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This daily serum works to moisturize your skin so deeply that it looks and feels glowier and stronger. It’s made with ​​hyaluronic acid and volcanic water that hydrates, plumps, and strengthens your skin. The serum is free of parabens, oil, alcohol, and fragrances so you can use it even if you have sensitive skin.

41 A Hyaluronic Acid Serum With 15,000 Five-Star Reviews L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dry skin with this serum made with 15% pure hyaluronic acid that moisturizes skin, and evens out your complexion. The serum is lightweight and has a sheer, non-sticky finish. It’s earned more than 15,000 five-star reviews for quick results you’ll notice instantly.