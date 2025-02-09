Shopping
55 Dope Things Under $20 For Your Home You'll Get So Many Compliments On
These finds are so impressive yet they cost so little.
Make your home cozy and functional and it’ll be the place where everyone wants to gather — including you. I’ve combed Amazon’s virtual aisles and found 55 totally dope (and most importantly budget-friendly) items that can give rooms a soft glow, overhaul closets, and just generally make your space more stylish and comfy. Add a few of these items to your cart; just don’t be surprised when everyone starts asking, “Where’d you get that?!”
1A Sleek Table Lamp That Emits A Warm Glow
This extremely budget-friendly LED table lamp can add a cozy glow to any room. The lamp features a sturdy wooden base, warm white bulb, and an in-line power button. Available in several designs, it has a stylish, minimalist aesthetic that works with any decor and the bright, yet gentle light is easy on the eyes.
2Satin Pillowcases Designed To Protect Delicate Skin & Hair
These satin pillowcases are silky soft and designed to prevent hair frizz and breakage. Available in 35 colors, from classic white to a fun emerald green, they feature an envelope-style closure to keep pillows in place. The pillowcases are also machine washable, so maintenance is easy. One reviewer wrote of them, “they are so soft and comfortable and i get lots of compliments from my friends when they sleep over.”
3A Space Heater That’ll Impress Temperature Sensitive Guests
Keep your space cozy with this compact space heater. Available in six attractive hues, it has a sleek and colorful design that looks good no matter where you put it and it’s also quiet, so it won’t interrupt your day. Plus, the heater warms up quickly and features both tip-over and overheating protection.
4This Pretty Window Film That Adds Privacy
This non-adhesive window film can give your space a fun rainbow vibe as well as add privacy and block UV rays. The film filters sunlight, so it can cut down on UV rays which can overheat rooms and fade furniture. Available in several sizes and three designs, it has a naturally clingy design that doesn’t require adhesive, so it won’t cause damage (and it’s simple to remove and reuse).
5Stylish Wall Art That Doesn’t Cost A Fortune (And Comes In So Many Designs)
This framed art is available in lots of design and size options, so you can easily decorate your space on a budget. The art comes matted, framed, and ready to hang or display on a table, and each piece comes with hooks and a bracket already installed. The prints are available in classic and whimsical designs, with themes that include flowers, animals, and landscapes.
6A Hanging Shoe Organizer That Can Transform A Messy Closet
This over-the-door organizer can tidy up that messy jumble of shoes at your entryway or in your closet. The organizer fits over standard-width doors and features three durable metal hanging hooks. It comes in three colors (light gray, jade green, and black), and the breathable mesh pockets feature storage for up to 24 items.
7A Woven Shower Curtain That Looks High End
This waffle-weave shower curtain feels luxe, but it’s so budget-friendly you might want to pick one up in a few colors. Each shower curtain features stainless steel grommets for easy hanging and plastic hooks are included so you can start using it right away. It has a water-resistant design so it can prevent drips and leaks in your bathroom. Plus, it comes in 30 colors and 13 sizes so you can find the perfect fit for your bathroom.
8A Decorative Candle Warmer That Can Make Your Space Smell Amazing
This candle warmer adds fragrance to your home without messy smoke or flames. It features a unique dragonfly design on the shade and a sturdy wooden base. The height is adjustable so it can accommodate different candles sizes, and there’s a dimmer function so you can adjust the bulb’s strength.
9Convenient Hooks That Increase Storage
Give towels, coats, and accessories a home with these stylish hanging hooks. They come in a pack of four and feature a rounded design and sturdy stainless steel construction. Plus, the hooks are easy to install with the included adhesive and each one can hold up to 15 pounds, according to the brand.
10Corduroy Pillow Covers That Can Give Your Home A Lift
These corduroy pillow covers are a budget-friendly way to upgrade your sofa or bed by adding chic, cozy texture. The durable and soft pillow covers come in over three dozen colors and multiple sizes, so you can find the perfect match for your space, and they also feature an invisible zipper on the back for a seamless look.
11Football-Shaped Ice Molds For Game Day Drinks
These fun football-shaped ice cube molds are an easy way to upgrade your next watch party or tailgate. With two in a set, they’re made from BPA-free plastic and silicone and feature a tight-fitting lid that minimizes mess. The molds are dishwasher safe material and they also come in other designs like soccer and golf balls.
12A Mouthwash Dispenser That Actually Looks Good
This cool dispenser set is an impressive upgrade from plastic mouthwash jugs. The set includes a glass dispenser with a stainless steel pouring spout and a special slot for stowing disposable cups. The mouthwash bottle also features a drip-free cap to make pouring easy and minimize spills.
13A Storage Box Designed For Fragile Wine Glasses
These wine glass storage boxes come in lots of shapes and sizes, including options for glassware, mugs, and plates. The boxes can maximize storage space, keep items safe, and generally make it easier to entertain or move. They feature a quilted interior that cushions delicate objects and sturdy handles that make transport a breeze.
14A Chic Jewelry Rack That Keeps Things Organized
This vertical jewelry organizer is a stylish solution for keeping necklaces, rings, and earrings accessible and free of tangles. The organizer features a velvet base designed to hold rings along with multiple hooks and slots for dozens of other items. Made with a sturdy combination of iron and wood, it comes in multiple colors and sizes, so you can get the perfect look for your space.
15A Flexible Silicone Toilet Brush For A Sparkling Clean Bathroom
This silicone bristle brush makes it easy to remove build up and grime from all areas of the toilet. Available in several colors, it features large bristles that are designed to remove stains with less effort and the handle is made from non-rusting material, with a sleek easy-to-grip design. The toilet brush also features a ventilated base to encourage air flow so it dries more quickly in between uses.
16A Wall-Mounted Towel Holder With A Modern Design
This versatile hand towel holder is available in matte black, gold, and silver finishes, and it’s an easy way to update your bathroom. Featuring a wall-mounted design, the towel holder is designed to be compact, so it’s ideal for all sizes of bathrooms and it’s made from high-quality stainless steel, so it won’t rust or corrode in high humidity conditions.
17Silicone Baking Cups That Are Perfectly Sized For Bento Boxes
These BPA-free silicone baking cups can be used in the oven, in lunchboxes, or for food prep, making them an incredibly versatile addition to your kitchen. The set of 24 cups comes in two shapes (rectangle and square) and they’re heat-resistant up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit and safe for the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer.
18A Cozy, Textured Throw Blanket That Houseguests Will Love
This incredibly soft blanket is available in over two dozen colors and comes in multiple sizes, so you can find the perfect one for any room. The lightweight blanket features a textured design that would add a chic touch to sofas and beds. The microfiber fleece material is exceptionally cozy and it’s machine washable for easy maintenance.
19Golden Coffee Spoons That Can Elevate Your Morning Brew
These golden stirring spoons are a low lift way to upgrade your morning cup of coffee or tea. The spoons come in a pack of four and are made from high-quality stainless steel that’s dishwasher safe. They also have an extra long handle that makes them ideal for stirring everything from iced coffee to milkshakes to cocktails. One reviewer noted, “My friends have noticed these at home and I have gotten compliments for them. They are durable, worth the purchase.”
20A Compact Desk Fan That Keeps You Cool
This compact desk fan is small enough to take on the go, yet powerful enough to keep you cool. The fan includes a USB-C cord, so you can power it through a laptop, electrical outlet, or power bank. It features an adjustable head and three speed settings, so you can modify the airflow to your liking. Plus, it operates at a whisper-quiet 35 decibels, so it won’t interrupt your day.
21An Elegant Bedside Water Carafe To Keep You Hydrated
This minimalist water carafe set is crafted from durable borosilicate glass and can hold everything from freezing cold to boiling water. The durable carafe holds 30 ounces of liquid and comes with a matching glass that doubles as a lid when not needed. Add the carafe to your bedside table for the perfect combination of style and practicality.
22Quirky Drinking Glasses That Are A Fun Conversation Starter
Available as a set of two, these stylish glasses feature a wavy shape and can be used for both hot and cold beverages. They’re made from durable borosilicate glass and hold between 17.6 and 18.3 ounces. The glasses have a wide mouth that makes them easy to wash despite their unique shapes. Whether you serve guests ice water, cocktails, or coffee in them, these glasses are sure to impress.
23An Incense Diffuser You’ll Want To Show Off
This ceramic diffuser is a game changer for items like incense sticks, matches, and candles. It has a stylish and minimalist design, and the durable ceramic material is heat-resistant up to 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s suitable for flammable materials. Plus, it comes in four beautiful designs.
24Absorbent Trays To Keep Your Sink Tidy
These absorbent coasters keep counters and sinks tidy, helping your home to look its best. The coasters are made from diatom mud and plant fibers and are designed to soak up water on the spot and dry quickly. The mats are nonslip and are the perfect spot for items like sponges, soap bottles, or scrub brushes.
25A Nonslip Bathmat That Looks & Feels Like A Loofah
Skip the clunky suction cup bath mats and add this updated option to your tub. The nonslip mat features a loofah-like surface and a lattice design that promotes water drainage. The mat is easy to rinse clean and it dries quickly, so maintenance is easy. Plus it comes in multiple sizes and colors so you can get the perfect fit for your home.
26A Rotating Rack That’s Ideal For Storing Makeup
This rotating makeup organizer keeps items visible and accessible (and will earn you serious compliments from friends). The organizer is made from clear acrylic, so it’s easy to see exactly what’s on its shelves, and it features eight adjustable heights that accommodate different sizes of products. It is easy to put together and it rotates smoothly on the interior steel balls.
27A Set Of Artificial Plants That Look So Realistic
If your green thumb leaves a lot to be desired, this set of easy-to-care-for artificial plants may be the solution. The pack of four faux plants have a realistic design and are made from high-quality materials. The plants come with stylish black planters and their leaves are easy to adjust so you can get the ideal shape.
28Double Shower Curtain Hooks That Are Easy To Install
These shower curtain hooks only cost a few bucks, but they’re a simple way to upgrade your bathroom. The stylish hooks feature a double-sided design that makes it easy to hang curtains and liners, and the stainless steel construction means they won’t rust in bathroom humidity. The hooks also have a roller ball design that helps them move smoothly along the shower rod.
29Cute Apothecary Jars That Can Streamline Toiletries
This set of clear acrylic apothecary jars can give your toiletry storage an instant lift. The set includes four jars with matching lids as well as labels so you can identify exactly what’s inside. The jars come in two different sizes (10 ounces and 12 ounces) and the tight-fitting lids help keep dust and moisture from getting inside.
30An LED Nightlight With A Modern Design
This LED night-light features a fun, modern design and can add a gentle glow to hallways and rooms. It has an automatic on/off sensor and a switch that allows you to adjust the bulb’s brightness. Plus, the efficient design keeps the bottom outlet accessible, and it comes in several light colors.
31A Clear, Magnetic Dry Erase Board To Keep You On Track
Add this magnetic dry erase board to your fridge to stay on top of tasks and events. The calendar has a stylish, translucent design, and the surface is easy to wipe clean without leaving behind smudges or ink. The calendar comes with six colorful dry erase markers and a storage cup, so you can start planning out your month ASAP.
32A Versatile Hanging Shelf That’s Perfect For Entryways
This wall-mounted organizer features a sturdy shelf and five hooks, so there’s a spot for items like keys and mail. The wooden shelf is available in multiple finishes and it comes with all the necessary hardware for installation. It can also hold heavier items like coats, so it’s perfect for keeping entryways tidy.
33A Mounted Paper Towel Holder You Can Install Without Hardware
This minimalist paper towel holder can be mounted under cabinets to keep counters clear, and it doesn’t even require drilling or hardware, so it’s easy to set up. The holder is made from rust-resistant stainless steel that comes in several attractive finishes, and it can be installed vertically or horizontally depending on your space configurations.
34A Gorgeous Dish That Gives Jewelry A Landing Spot
This ceramic trinket dish is available in multiple fun color options and features a unique cloud-like design. The dish is the perfect size for stowing jewelry, keys, or small accessories, and the glossy surface is easy to wipe clean. Plus the dish’s slightly raised edges help to keep items contained.
35A Pretty Reed Diffuser For Long-Lasting Fragrance
This reed diffuser set features a clean linen scent and is a stylish way to add fragrance to your home. The kit includes a glass diffuser bottle, a bottle of essential oils, preserved baby’s breath, and eight cotton sticks. The diffuser offers up to 90 days of fragrance, and you can increase the scent’s intensity by adding more cotton sticks.
36An Upgraded Shower Head That Gives Spa Vibes
This high-pressure shower head is very budget-conscious, but don’t be surprised if guests think you spent big bucks on an upgrade. It is available in multiple finishes as well as both 4-inch and 6-inch sizes. You can choose from five different water modes and the shower head installs quickly, no plumber required.
37Waffles Dish Clothes That Are Gentle & Effective
These 100% cotton dish cloths are available in multiple colors and sizes, and their waffle weave design makes them incredibly absorbent. The cloths are perfect for washing dishes, wiping down counters, or drying items and because the quilted material is so soft, it won’t cause scratches.
38A Shower Caddy Set That’s Designed To Hold Everything
This shower caddy set is a seriously cool (and budget-friendly) way to corral items in the shower. The set includes multiple caddies so there’s a spot for everything from your toothbrush to your favorite shampoo. The stainless construction is durable and resistant to rust, and the adhesive installation means no drilling is necessary.
39A Digital Kitchen Timer That Helps With Meal Prep
This digital kitchen timer makes it super easy to keep track of cooking times, workouts, or any other activity that calls for a countdown. It features a large, easy-to-read display and there are multiple alarm volume levels so you can customize things for your space. The timer also features a strong magnet so you can mount it on metal surfaces like the fridge.
40Rustic Wooden Shelves For Displaying Your Favorite Items
These stylish shelves come in a tiered pack of three and are a budget-friendly way to increase storage and display decor in your home. The shelves come in several modern designs to work with most decor styles, and installation is easy, so you can put them almost anywhere.
41Dried Pampas Grass For Year-Round Decor
This collection of natural, dried pampas grass is a long-lasting and beautiful alternative to fresh flowers. Each set includes 65 pieces in varying colors and varieties, so there’s enough for multiple vases, and the grass stems can be cut so you can get a truly custom fit.
42A Glass & Wood Plant Terrarium That’s So Unique
This glass and wood terrarium is a budget-friendly way to add some style to your space. The container garden features three individual glass vases that are ideal for propagating plants or displaying fresh herbs and flowers. The wooden base is super durable and the vases are made from high quality borosilicate glass, so they’re made to last. One reviewer noted, “It’s perfect for propagating plants, and the design is minimal yet stylish. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on it, and it fits beautifully with my home decor.”
43A Wall-Mounted Organizer That’s Ideal For Your Bedside
This wall-mounted organizing shelf helps you to take advantage of vertical space. The organizer is made from durable plastic and it can hold up to 10 pounds, according to the brand, so it can accommodate all your essentials. The organizer installs easily with double-sided sticky tape and it contains a bunch of compartments and hooks to keep items tidy.
44A Rotating Organizer That Can Corral Office Supplies
This rotating desk organizer makes it easy to maximize space and keep your supplies tidy. It comes in multiple color options and rotates a full 360 degrees so you can easily access items. Plus the organizer features five separate compartments, so there’s a spot for all of your desk supplies, make up, or hair accessories.
45A Storage Rack That’s As Attractive As It Is Efficient
Add this easy-to-assemble storage tree to your counter for a space-saving way to display mugs. It holds up to eight mugs — or it can also be used for displaying items like necklaces or watches. The mug tree is made from durable wood and features nonslip pads on the bottom to keep it stable
46An LED Task Lamp That Clips On Anywhere
This clip-on LED task lamp is a game changer for dimly lit desks and work spaces and will have coworkers and roommates asking where they can get their own. The lamp features an adjustable gooseneck and a sturdy clamp that attaches to most desks and tables. The light also has multiple brightness and color options, so you can adjust things to your preferences.
47A Chic Metal Holder For Storing Extra TP
Toilet paper storage isn’t usually the most attractive part of the bathroom, but this modern holder offers a stylish and convenient solution. Available in several stylish finishes, it comes pre-assembled, so you can start using it right away, and the durable construction will last for ages. Plus it can accommodate all sizes of rolls, from regular to mega, and the raised feet on the bottom keep your TP protected. “Beautiful finish, the material is thick and good quality sturdy,” one reviewer wrote, “Every time someone uses our restroom they compliment it!”
48A Soft Towel Set That’ll Impress House Guests
These soft and absorbent towels come in over two dozen colors and multiple size combinations, so you can choose the ideal set for your home. The towels are made from 100% cotton, so they’re easy to care for and feel super luxurious, so they’re the perfect addition to a guest bathroom or just your own.
49Mini Ice Cube Trays To Chill Your Favorite Beverages
This set of mini ice cube trays freeze quickly and create tons of little frozen nuggets for chilling drinks. The silicone ice cube molds are made from food-grade material and they release easily with a quick twist. They also come with an ice bucket and scoop so you can keep your freezer stocked.
50Marble Coasters That Look Like Artwork
These gorgeous drink coasters are the perfect combination of stylish and practical, and they come in a set of six, so there’s enough for guests. The coasters are made from absorbent ceramic and the material is great at soaking up condensation and minor spills. Plus they come with their own golden wire holder for convenient storage.
51An LED Light Strip With Tons Of Effects
These color-changing LED lights would be an impressive addition to any room, and you can even sync them with music for a special effect. The lights come with a remote control and can also be controlled with an app so they’re easy to customize. Plus they come with adhesive so they’re simple to install on most flat surfaces.
52An Absorbent Mat That Can Soak Up Coffee Spills
These absorbent mats come in a bunch of colors and sizes and are the perfect complement for noisy coffee machines or for underneath dish racks. The mats are made from absorbent diatomite that can soak up spills quickly and they have a nonslip rubber backing that keeps things in place.
53A Digital Clock With A Modern Design
The digital clock is a serious multitasker, offering up an easy-to-read display, an alarm, and a mirror. The clock comes with its own stand, but you can also hang it on the wall, and it has three brightness settings so you can tailor it to your preferences. The clock also has a bunch of useful features like USB ports and an adjustable snooze button.
54A Bed Skirt That Can Instantly Elevate Your Space
This bed skirt is available in multiple sizes and colors and features a super soft, double-brushed microfiber finish. It is both sleek and structured, and it’s a low lift way to upgrade your bedroom on a budget. The bed skirt is also machine washable, so it’s a breeze to keep clean.
55Clear Storage Bins That Can Tidy Up Everything From Office Supplies To Makeup
If you have junk drawers or small items that need tidying, don’t sleep on these transparent storage bins. They come in four different sizes and they’re made from a durable, shatterproof plastic. The bins can be stacked to save space and they feature nonslip pads on the bottom to keep them in place.