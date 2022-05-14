40 Dope Tricks That Make You Look Better

When you look good, you feel good. And while I’m sure you already look great, there’s an old saying that your harshest critic is always yourself. Personally, I could be dressed in the most stylish clothes and still find something to pick at. So if you’re like me, don’t worry — there are tons of dope tricks that we can both use to make ourselves look (and feel) as good as can be.

Regardless of what your tastes are, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody in this list. If your cuticles are feeling a little dry, there’s a moisturizing milk-and-honey serum to help rejuvenate them. Or, if you think your outfits have been a little “meh” lately, I’ve also selected a variety of stylish accessories you can use to spruce them up — like these adorably strappy sandals.

The tricks below will help you look and feel better than you already do — so if that’s your goal, go ahead and get shopping.

1 Tame Flyaways For A Sleek, Stylish Updo BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon It only takes a few swipes from this finishing stick to help tame flyaway bits of hair — and since the formula is lightly moisturizing, it won’t dry your strands out. Use it on those little stray hairs that poke out behind your ears, or even to keep loose bits in the back slicked up into your ponytail.

2 Snooze On Silky Pillowcases To Help Your Hair Shine Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon $9 See On Amazon Cotton pillowcases can be harsh on your hair — but these polyester-satin pillowcases, on the other hand, can help smooth unwanted frizz so that you wind up with smoother, hydrated hair in the morning. Plus, the envelope closures shouldn’t snag on your hair while you sleep.

3 Nourish Your Skin To Help It Look Bright & Hydrated Health Priority Natural Products Organic Vitamin E Oil Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your skin doesn’t look as good as you feel, this vitamin E oil might be able to help. Dab a few drops into your face after cleansing; the sunflower and jojoba oil will work to hydrate your complexion, while the vitamin E will help leave it looking bright and refreshed. Plus, the formula is even cruelty-free.

4 Throw Your Hair Into A Cute Updo When You’re Short On Time Canitor Large Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re always running out of time when getting ready on busy mornings, these hair clips are a total game-changer. They’re large enough for thick heads of hair, with a firm grip that won’t slip throughout the day. Choose from 15 different colors.

5 Prevent Damage To Hair By Using Silky Hair Scrunchies VAGA Satin Scrunchies Amazon $7 See On Amazon Since these scrunchies are covered with silky material, they’ll create less damage when you take them out of your hair. The best part? Despite being gentler, they’re still just as effective at holding up heavy heads of hair as regular hair ties are. The five-pack has already earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

6 Keep Color-Treated Hair Looking As Bold As You Feel Bold Uniq Color Safe Shampoo Amazon $20 See On Amazon I always feel a little “off” whenever my hair color starts to fade — that’s why I use a color-safe shampoo, like this one. Whether your strands are bright pink or dark brown, its careful blend of acai, pomegranate, and goji fruit work to lock in color to help keep it from washing away. It’s also made without any parabens or sulfates.

7 Soothe Your Skin With This Highly Rated Gua Sha Set Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon This gua sha set is a simple way to soothe your skin with a few gentle rolls across your complexion. The stones are made from real jade, and each order even includes a gua sha scraper to help you drain your lymph nodes. There’s even a rose quartz option to choose from.

8 Wash Your Makeup Brushes To Help Prevent Unwanted Breakouts Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $29 See On Amazon You might wash your face all the time, but when was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? This brush cleaner not only helps get them almost clean as new, but it’s also so versatile that you can use it to wash small eyeshadow brushes, large foundation brushes, and everything in between.

9 Bypass Mascara Clumps Altogether With This Eyelash Curler Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag and Refill Pads Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes, using mascara can leave your eyelashes feeling clumpy — but this eyelash curler can help. When used properly, it shouldn’t pinch or tug at your lashes — and the curved head is large enough to fit around long falsies. Plus, each order includes two extra lash pads.

10 Rejuvenate Your Skin By Cleansing With This Activated Charcoal Soap Activated Charcoal Tea Tree Soap with Peppermint (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only does this bar of soap contain tea tree oil, but it’s also made with activated charcoal that cleanses deep into clogged pores. It’s suitable for use from your face down to your toes, and each bar also contains organic coconut oil to help keep your skin from drying out.

11 Calm Irritated Skin With This Tea Tree & Peppermint Cleanser Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only does this body wash have a refreshing tea tree scent, but it can also be used to cleanse and calm various skin irritations. The gentle-yet-powerful formula is made without any synthetic fragrances or dyes, and it even contains aloe vera to help keep your skin from drying out.

12 Forget About Your Bra Showing While Wearing Backless Shirts NIPPIES Silicone Nipple Covers Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with letting your bra straps show — but if you’d rather keep them hidden, consider ditching the bra altogether in favor of these nipple covers. They’re made from 100% silicone and can fit cup sizes ranging from A to C. Choose from three skin tones: caramel, coco, or creme.

13 Improve Your Posture To Help You Feel As Good As You Look VIBO Posture Corrector Amazon $15 See On Amazon Having good posture is an easy way to help alleviate back pain, and this posture corrector can help you feel as good as you look. The straps can be adjusted to fit chests up to 41 inches — and since it’s made from breathable, lightweight material, there’s no need to worry about it making you too warm.

14 Exfoliate Your Complexion & Absorb Serums Easier Sdara Skincare Facial Derma Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Before you’ve applied that vitamin C oil, make sure to use this derma roller. Hundreds of tiny microneedles work to exfoliate your skin so that your complexion is left looking radiant — and at less than $15, it’s significantly more affordable than having a professional microdermabrasion session at a spa.

15 Give Your Feet The Spa Treatment With These Foot Peel Masks Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Let your feet soak in these aloe vera-scented foot peels for an hour — and over the next two weeks, that outer layer of flaking skin will peel away, leaving you with softer, smoother feet. “I used the peel on Wednesday night and by Saturday morning my foot had begun peeling revealing soft, callus-free skin,” wrote one reviewer. “I can already tell by the end I will be more than 100% satisfied.”

16 Upgrade The Lighting During Your Video Calls GearLight Ring Light Selfie Tripod Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you can’t find the right lighting prior to video calls, grab this ring light. It’s great for videos and photos alike, as three different lighting modes help provide the best shine possible. Plus, the brightness is also adjustable up to 10 levels — and there’s a stand for your phone.

17 Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free With These Velvet-Lined Hangers Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (100-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Wrinkled clothes are sometimes inevitable when your wardrobe falls off the hangers, so why not start using these hangers, instead? Each one is coated with soft velvet to help keep your clothes from slipping off — and they’re even so sturdy that they can hold up to 10 pounds.

18 Moisturize Your Dry Skin So That It’s Left Looking Oh-So Supple Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grapeseed, almond, and olive oil are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on this bottle of hydrating oil. It’s suitable for use all over your body — from your hair all the way down to your toes — and the gentle formula is suitable for all types of skin.

19 Smooth Away Unwanted Frizz For A Soft, Sleek Head Of Hair L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Some frizz-fighting products can leave your hair feeling greasy, whereas this bottle of wonder water can help smooth away unwanted frizz without leaving you feeling slick (if that’s what you’re going for). You’ll only need to leave it in your hair for eight seconds before washing it out. Plus, the gentle formula is suitable for all types of hair.

20 Wear A Sleek Bralette That’s Nearly Invisible Underneath Clothes Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its lightweight lining and clean-cut edges, it’s highly unlikely that this bralette will leave visible lines on the outside of your shirt. The pull-on closure means there’s no need to struggle with hook clasps, and the nylon-elastane blend has tons of stretch to help keep you comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 Add Sleek Accessories To Your Outfits, Like These Faux-Leather Belts Earnda Faux Leather Waist Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from stylish faux leather, this pack of belts is an absolute steal — especially since you’ll get two for less than $25. The gold buckle gives them a distinctive appearance, while the slimmer style makes them suitable for dresses as well as pants. “These are amazing for the cost,” raved one reviewer. “They look more expensive than they are, are sturdy and fit great.”

22 Hydrate Chapped Lips To Keep Your Pout Smooth AF O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Balm Amazon $6 See On Amazon When your lips are chapped from dry weather, this repairing balm is an absolute must-have. Simply spread it across your pout before bed, and the deep-conditioning formula will penetrate deep into your lips to deliver a nourishing dose of moisture. Plus, its matte finish won’t leave you feeling greasy.

23 Moisturize Dry Cuticles So That Your Nails Look Pristine Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your nails already look good — but if your cuticles are on the dry side, this oil made with milk and honey can help moisturize them so that they feel softer. The lightweight formula won’t leave you feeling slimy, and it even helps lock in moisture to prevent them from drying out in the future.

24 Switch To Seamless Panties For A Streamlined Look ALTHEANRAY Seamless Hipster Underwear Amazon $26 See On Amazon With their seamless edges and soft, stretchy waistband, these panties are a solid pick for anyone who’s looking to avoid lines showing through their pants. The hint of spandex gives them some comfortable stretch — and they even come in seven different colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 Elevate Your Everyday Outfits With These Simple Earrings ORAZIO Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Set (4-Pairs) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t have to save jewelry for special occasions — especially these simple-yet-stylish hoop earrings. They’re made from stainless steel, but each order also comes with four different sizes to suit any preference. And if you aren’t into this shade, they’re also available in gold, black, and rose gold.

26 Prime Your Makeup To Help Your Favorite Look Last All Day Elizabeth Mott Cruelty-Free Illuminating Makeup Base Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Rub this primer into your face before applying foundation, and it can help shrink the appearance of pores while helping your makeup last hours and hours. It’s suitable for all types of skin, and it’s cruelty-free. Not to mention, it has over 20,000 five-star ratings.

27 Repair Damaged Hair With This Bonding Oil Treatment Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Amazon $28 See On Amazon You don’t have to get a drastic haircut if your strands are damaged. Instead, try using this bonding oil from Olaplex. Not only does it help repair damaged hair, but it also works to increase its shine, softness, and vibrancy. Plus, you can even use it as a heat protectant when styling with hot tools.

28 Spruce Up Tired Kicks So That They Look Fresh As Can Be Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t throw out those shoes just because they’re scuffed — give them a quick refresh with help from this cleanser. Each order includes a scrubber brush to help you get rid of any extra-stubborn stains, and there’s enough cleanser inside the bottle to refresh up to 100 pairs of shoes.

29 Rock These No-Show Socks Without A Worry That They’ll Slide Off wernies No Show Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon These no-show socks are great if you’re striving for a sockless summer look. They’re made from premium cotton with a hint of spandex for stretch, and they feature small silicone tabs on the inside to help keep them from slipping down into your shoes. Available sizes: 5-8, 8-11

30 Stay Hydrated To Give Your Skin A Natural Glow ICEWATER 3-in-1 Insulated Smart Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Drinking water is one of the easiest ways to help improve your complexion (amongst other things), so why not keep this water bottle with you during the day? The insulated walls help keep your drinks chilled for hours. Plus, the base glows once every hour as a gentle reminder that it’s time to take a sip.

31 Freshen Up Your Hairdo When There’s No Time For A Shower Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don’t have to go out with an oily head of hair when you don’t have time for a shower — just spritz some of this dry shampoo into your roots, then comb it through using a brush. The lightweight formula helps volumize your strands — and unlike some dry shampoos, this one won’t leave you with any visible white residues.

32 Use Fast-Drying Nail Polish That’s Less Likely To Smudge essie expressie Quick-Dry Vegan Nail Polish Amazon $9 See On Amazon With a quick-drying formula that’s less likely to smudge, this nail polish is perfect for anyone who doesn’t have time to wait around for their nails to dry. Each coat only needs to dry for about a minute — and you only need two coats for full coverage.

33 Remove Your Makeup Before Bed With These Reusable Cotton Rounds ODOXIA Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (15-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon To avoid going to bed with your makeup on, you can use these reusable cotton rounds to wash it away before crawling under the sheets. They’re gentle enough to use around your eyes, and each order includes a drawstring bag that keeps them packaged together when you toss them into the wash.

34 Lather Your Shampoo With This Scalp Massager HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only is this shampoo brush a great way to scrub dirt and grime away, but the soft silicone bristles can also help stimulate blood flow in your scalp. The handle on the back gives you somewhere firm to grip while your hands are wet, and you even have the choice of nine different colors.

35 Remove Lint On The Go With This Portable Lint Roller Flint Retractable Lint Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Now that your clothes are free from wrinkles, it’s time to tackle those stray little bits of fuzz with help from this lint roller. The retractable design makes it easy to keep with you for little touch-ups throughout the day. Plus, each order includes 30 sticky sheets to get you started.

36 Use This Lipstick That’ll Stay Put All Day Long Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Rich in pigment with a long-lasting formula, this lipstick has the ability to last for up to 16 hours before your lips need another coat. The matte finish is incredibly on-trend, while the precise arrowhead applicator helps you apply the color right where you want it.

37 Spray The Wrinkles Right Out Of Your Clothes The Laundress Crease Release Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t have time to bust out a giant ironing board? Not a problem — just give your wrinkled clothes a few spritzes of this spray, and they’ll be looking smooth and crease-free in no time. The plant-derived formula is suitable for use on all fabrics and even has a lightweight scent with notes of jasmine and sandalwood.

38 Toss All Your Essentials Into A Stylish Crossbody Bag FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rather than carry your phone in your hands, why not keep it inside of this crossbody bag? It’s large enough for your phone, keys, wallet, and more. The gold-toned hardware also makes it look more expensive than it is, while the zipper closure helps keep everything inside safe from pickpockets.

39 Add Style To Plain Outfits With A Pair Of Cute Sandals Amazon Essentials Two Strap Buckle Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from sleek faux leather, these strappy sandals are an easy way to add a little style to plain outfits. The short heels give you a little boost, and they’re available in six neutral colors. One reviewer even wrote, “I wore them for the first time at a reception and danced all night. Not a single blister or red mark. Feet felt fine the next day!”