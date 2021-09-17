50 Dope Ways To Upgrade Your Home You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Creating a home takes time. Finding your style and discovering that balance between function and form can be overwhelming, but a few simple updates can make a huge difference in making your house feel like you. Amazon is home to plenty of products that take your home from blah to beautiful so easily, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. Check out this list of 50 dope ways to upgrade your home, and trust me, you’ll wish you knew about these sooner.

Among the products on this list, I’ve included several stylish storage options. A cluttered home can induce anxiety, but finding solutions that work and look good can be even more intimidating. That’s why I’ve added all kinds of organizers from bathroom accessories to floating shelves. You’ll find easy ways to stay tidy without sacrificing your overall aesthetic.

I’ve also added budget-friendly decor items that you’ll kick yourself for not knowing about sooner. Like the perfect-sized snack table that adds just enough table space to your living room without making it feel cramped. I’ve also included plenty of DIY options that can transform a space if you’re willing to put in a little sweat equity. Check out the peel-and-stick wallpaper that looks like real marble, or the magnetic door curtain that insulates rooms in your home. I’ve included accent rugs, throw pillows and blankets, as well as faux plants and a blanket ladder to jazz up your space.

These cool solutions are highly rated and reviewed so you can shop with confidence. In fact, this list is so expansive, you may want to tell all your friends, so they can also upgrade their homes.

1 These $20 Customizable Cabinet Shelves SONGMICS Shelf Organizers (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pack of two stylish cabinet shelves is the perfect way to upgrade your storage without breaking the bank. The stackable and expandable shelves offer more customizable storage that can hold up to 33 pounds and be used in tandem by stacking them, nesting them, placing them side-by-side, or creating an L-shape. Stack more food, plates, or glassware on these shelves to organize your kitchen under budget.

2 This Minimalist Side Table For Extra Table Space SOFSYS Snack Side Table Amazon $24 See On Amazon Most living rooms could use another flat surface for holding drinks or snacks and this side table is the perfect compact size. The L-shaped frame is made of metal and the tabletop has an oak finish but is also available in black or white. The small footprint fits next to a sofa, your favorite chair, or your bed — plus it’s lightweight and easy to move wherever you need it.

3 The Dope Bookshelves That Appears To Be Floating Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These unique floating bookshelves are a dope way to display books and fill wall space to make your home feel cozy. The L-shape shelves are made of sturdy metal and disappear behind a stack of books, making them appear to be floating on your wall. This minimalist design is sleek and eye-catching. This three-pack comes with the manufacturer’s small-sized shelves that can support up to 15 pounds.

4 An App-Controlled, Budget Smart Lightbulb Flux Bluetooth Smart LED Light Bulb Amazon $30 See On Amazon Creating a smart home often comes with a hefty price, but this smart lightbulb is shockingly affordable. It’s convenient, too — you can turn your lights on, off, or dim them via your phone, even when you're not home. And if you have Alexa or Google Home, you can control this bulb with your voice. They’re super easy to set up — just screw in a bulb, download the app, and your home will immediately feel more modern.

5 This Drawer Organizer That’s Easy To Keep Clean Spectrum Diversified Buildup-Resistant Drawer Organizer & Utensil Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon This drawer organizer has six compartments that make it easy to keep your utensils neat and clean. The plastic container has five vertical slots for knives, forks, spoons, or other utensils, as well as a more spacious horizontal compartment for larger tools. The unique design features a silicone liner with hexagonal cut-outs that allow crumbs and dust to fall through to the bottom. It’s easy to clean and makes the most use of your drawer space.

6 The Wooden Magnetic Knife Bar That’s Sleek And Modern Premium Presents Bamboo Wood Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wood magnetic knife bar safely stores tools and utensils in your kitchen in a stylish and convenient way. From knives to spatulas, just let the magnetic bar hold these tools in place. The strip is 17-inches long and comes with all the mounting hardware you need to keep it in place on your wall. Unlike bulky butcher blocks, this smart pick frees up counter space.

7 An Outlet Plate With A Built-In Guide Light SnapPower Outlet Wall Plate with LED Night Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adding custom lighting to your home can be a huge investment, but this outlet guide light is a budget-friendly solution — plus it’s earned a 4.5-star review. This outlet plate has a built-in light and doesn’t require batteries or wires. It snaps on easily without occupying one of your outlets. Choose from four shades of plates to match your walls for a discrete and affordable upgrade you won’t regret.

8 These Refrigerator Mats To Keep Shelves Clean AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These shelf mats make cleaning a breeze. Just place one of the mats into your cabinet or on refrigerator shelves to help keep your fruits and veggies last longer, as well as providing a barrier between your fridge and any spills. They’re easy to remove and can be wiped down — so much easier than taking a shelf out to clean.

9 This Rainfall Showerhead That’s Worth Every Penny SparkPod High Pressure Rain Showerhead Amazon $30 See On Amazon Rainfall showerheads just feel luxurious, and this Amazon favorite is an affordable option that will make you feel fancy. This high-pressure shower head installs in minutes without any tools and features a sturdy chrome finish and rubber nozzles that are easy to clean. For less than $30, this is an upgrade you’ll want to make to all of your showers.

10 These Luxurious Cooling Bed Sheets Made Of Bamboo Bedsure Bamboo Sheets Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $50 See On Amazon A good night’s sleep begins with quality bedsheets and these 100% bamboo sheets are an easy way to upgrade your bedroom. Not only do they look beautiful but they are ultra-soft and naturally keep you cool. The bamboo and viscose blend fiber wicks moisture and is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin to use. This set comes with a fitted sheet that has 16-inch deep pockets, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Choose from 12 colors and six sizes.

11 This Metal Rack For Holding Stemware Upside Down FOMANSH Wine Glass Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Update your home bar by adding this wine glass rack that’s a bestseller. The metal hanging rack safely holds stemware, upside down, so your glasses become decor. This rack holds six wine glasses in three rows and can be attached to the bottom of cabinets or even a bar cart. It saves space while displaying your glassware including Bordeaux, champagne, and cocktail glasses.

12 An Outlet Socket That Has A Built-In Auto Off Function TEKLECTRIC Indoor Auto Shut Off Outlet Amazon $17 See On Amazon How many times have you left the house only to be struck by anxiety: did I turn off my curling iron? Now you don’t have to worry. This auto-off socket plugs into your existing outlet and then you plug your hair tools into it. It will automatically turn off after 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours, depending on which timer you select. You can also use it for lamps, coffee pots, phone chargers, or decor to give you peace of mind.

13 The Renter-Friendly Marble Wallpaper For Any Surface PracticalWs Peel and Stick Marble Paper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Seriously upgrade any surface in your home with this peel-and-stick marble paper that will make your home look expensive without breaking the bank. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and walls for a luxurious and expensive look. The PVC material is self-adhesive, smooth, and easy to clean. It’s simple to install and remove if you change your mind later, or if you’re a renter.

14 This Compact WiFi Extender That Makes WFH Easier NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re sick of WiFi dead spots in your home, you need this Wi-Fi range extender. It adds a range of up to 1,000 square feet and works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem. Plug it into any outlet to connect up to 15 devices such as laptops, smartphones, and more. It’s earned more than 62,000 reviews, including one five-star review that noted, “I bought this range extender in the hope that it would provide a stronger signal to the rest of the house — and it does. I was most impressed by the ease of setup.”

15 These Motion-Activated LED Lights That Install Easily VYANLIGHT Stick-On Motion Sensor LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you love the convenience of custom lighting, check out these magnetic LED lights. They are motion-activated and can sense movement up to nine feet away. Stick these wireless lights anywhere and install them using the included magnetic back. They’re narrow to fit in small spaces like hallways, closets, and cabinets. Each light bar features 10 LEDs that will last for up to 50,000 hours depending on which mode you select: daylight mode, dark mode, or no motion.

16 The Mini Air Purifier With A HEPA Filter ProBreeze Mini Air Purifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Air purifiers used to be an expensive luxury, but Amazon is home to plenty of affordable options including this highly rated option that’s only $40. It has a pre-filter, as well as a True HEPA filter that removes most airborne contaminants including smoke, food, or pet odors, as well as dust, pollen, and dander. It’s compact and lightweight so you can move it from room to room depending on where you spend your time. It includes an LED nightlight, as well as both USB and AC power sources.

17 This Faux Fur Throw Blanket That Reviewers Love Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Dress up your living space in a snap or with this faux fur blanket that’s earned more than 20,000 reviews. It looks and feels luxurious, but is designed with easy-to-maintain polyester that mimics real fur. One side features soft, long hair fabrics, while the other is a luxe velvet fleece. It’s available in six colors and three sizes to match your interior design style.

18 An Absorbent Doormat That Has A Low Profile Lifewit Water Absorbent Doormat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Leave water and dirt at the door by adding one of these low-profile, yet super absorbent doormats. It’s only 0.4-inches thick, so it easily fits under any door, plus it’s made with a soft pile that grabs and absorbs moisture from your shoes. The back of the mat has a durable anti-skid backing that keeps the mat in place. And best of all? It’s machine washable.

19 These Personal Security Alarms You Can Install Yourself GE Wireless Personal Security Alarm (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you need a little extra security in your house, this four-pack personal security system is for you. The wireless devices are easy to install on your doors or windows and can be set to chirp or send out an alarm whenever one is opened. It comes with all of the mounting hardware you need and even has a built-in battery test so you can easily check the battery life. It’s earned more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

20 The Coffee Pod Drawer That Saves Space Mind Reader Single Serve Coffee Pod Drawer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This coffee pod drawer is the easiest way to store your favorite coffee pods, especially if you don’t have a lot of counter space. Stock it with up to 30 coffee pods, and add a variety so you can pick your favorite each day. You can even place your K-cup coffee machine on top of this convenient coffee pod drawer to save even more space. This organizer has nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

21 A Wireless Doorbell That Is Totally Customizable SECRUI Wireless Doorbell Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell is easy to install and has plenty of customizable options you’ll love. It comes already paired with its receiver, so all you have to do is plug it in. The waterproof doorbell, which can withstand temperatures between -4 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, has 58 songs or chimes to choose from, as well as five volume levels. You can even put it in mute mode when the baby is sleeping, but don’t worry, the receiver will light up to let you know a visitor is at the door.

22 These Wall Hooks That Are Retractable Umbra Wall Mounted Retractable Hooks Amazon $26 See On Amazon This functional floating rack is the convertible storage solution you’ve been looking for. The sleek rack has three retractable hooks to hold coats, purses, or keys, but when they’re not in use, they fold in to create a flat, out-of-the-way profile. Each hook can hold up to 5 pounds. A five-star review noted, “I love that they can be flipped out when needed and then put away when not in use - the concept is just different than what I normally see for towel hangers, dog leash holders or key hooks.”

23 An Anti-Fatigue Mat That’s Absorbent And Stylish KMAT Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Finding kitchen rugs that are stylish, safe, and absorbent can be a difficult task, but this $30 set is exactly what you’ve been looking for. Each mat is made of super thick PVC to relieve back pain and take pressure off your knees. It’s waterproof and can be cleaned by simply rinsing it with water. The non-slip texture keeps the mat in place and the lattice design (available in six colors) is timeless and elegant in any room.

24 This Futurist-Looking Floor Lamp That You Can Tilt Brightech Sky LED Torchiere Super Bright Dimmable Floor Lamp Amazon $65 See On Amazon Reviewers love this modern and sleek floor lamp that offers plenty of light without taking up too much space. It’s super bright at more than 2100 lumens and gives off a warm white glow that fills any room. The head can be tilted in any direction to offer light in a specific direction. The small footprint makes it perfect for smaller spaces. It can even be dimmed to three different brightness settings to give you the right amount of light.

25 The Magnetic Garage Hardware For Curb Appeal Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your home’s exterior a refresh in less than a few minutes with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with four hinges and two handles, enough for a one-car garage. Using magnets, they stick to your garage door to add character and custom detail that’s impactful without being expensive. This is a curb appeal must-have you’ll wish you knew about sooner.

26 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Handy Shelf Polarduck Toilet Paper Roll Holder with Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon In a small bathroom, details really matter. Dress yours up in a snap with this stainless steel toilet paper roll holder. It holds one roll of toilet paper and features a shelf for your phone or extra storage. The modern design is much better than the cheap plastic ones but just as inexpensive. It has an adhesive back that makes it simple to install, however it comes with wall-mounting hardware if you prefer.

27 The Mirror Set That Brings Light To Any Room Umbra Dima Round Mirrors (Set of 3) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Mirrors are a simple and stylish way to fill empty wall space or brighten up a room and reviewers love this set of three decorative mirrors. Use the set as one piece or arrange them separately in different spaces. They hang from dainty chains and a rounded knob that adds to their beauty. Choose from eight different finishes and round or diamond-shaped mirrors.

28 These Adjustable Desktop Shelves For Organization Hossejoy Wood Adjustable Desktop Shelf Amazon $33 See On Amazon Clear off your messy desk by adding this expandable desktop organizer to your home office. These shelves are customizable and have an asymmetrical design that allows you to shift them to fit your needs. They’re easy to assemble and can hold books or paperwork, or can be used in other areas of your home, like your bathroom or garage.

29 A Moroccan Accent Rug That’s Easy To Maintain nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Accent Rug Amazon $17 See On Amazon This neutral-colored rug is versatile enough to work in any space in your home, including high-traffic areas, and at this price, you’ll wonder how you lived without it for so long. The medium-pile rug is kid- and pet-friendly. It can be vacuumed regularly or dry cleaned for bigger messes. It’s available in more than 20 sizes and 10 colors, each with a modern geometric design. With more than 24,000 reviews, this highly rated rug is such a simple way to dress up a space.

30 The 6-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set That’s Modern CERBIOR Bathroom Accessories Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a quick makeover by adding this six-piece bathroom accessory set to your cart. It comes with a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, soap dish, tumbler, trash can, and toilet brush and holder, all made of durable, BPA-free plastic. The sleek design matches any space (and is available in two other colors) and is designed to last. This set has earned nearly 5,000 reviews.

31 These Durable Seat Covers That Are Washable Gute Chair Seat Covers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re covering some out-of-style chairs or protecting your favorites, these stretchy seat covers are the home hack you’ve been looking for. This set of four is made of high-quality fabric that’s resistant to pilling and wrinkles and soft as can be. The elastic band on the bottom keeps it in place but comes off easily so you can machine wash it. Choose from 15 colors and patterns to match your room.

32 This Three-Pack Of Dope Floating Shelves Love-KANKEI Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add these floating shelves to your cart for custom wall decor that is unique and customizable. The set of three comes with large, medium, and small shelves that can each accommodate up to 40 pounds. They have a rustic look and are available in eight shades. Use them anywhere — from your kitchen to your bedroom — for additional storage or to display your cutest home decor.

33 These Adhesive Vanity Lights That Are Customizable SICCOO Makeup Vanity Lights for Mirror Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add extra lighting to your bathroom mirror with these dimmable vanity lights. Each of the 10 bulbs has a self-adhesive back for easy installation. Choose from five levels of brightness, as well as three color modes: daylight white, warm white, and natural light to suit your preference. One five-star review noted, “I love the lights! They were easy to install and also to stick on the mirror. I’m doing a DIY vanity to save on money so this product was perfect for my budget and again it’s just like the expensive ones.”

34 A Mid-Century Modern Plant Stand That’s Adjustable MUDEELA Adjustable Plant Stand Amazon $23 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t get enough of this adjustable plant stand that’s designed to accommodate plants and pots between 8 and 12 inches. The bamboo stand expands by loosening the base’s screw. The mid-century modern design is classic and an easy way to upgrade your plant display. You can even flip the stand upside down if you want the pot to sit further off the ground.

35 A Mini Humidifier That Can Run For Up To 12 Hours MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon This mini humidifier is the perfect size for your desk at work or your nightstand. Don’t let the portable size fool you: this USB-powered device holds 500mL of water and can run for up to 12 hours. It’s whisper-quiet and releases a polymer water mist to moisturize dry air for better sleep and skin. It features two mist modes, as well as an auto-off function.

36 The Narrow Rolling Cart With Three Tiers SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon This rolling cart is just slim enough to fit in those seemingly useless spaces like between your washer and dryer or between the toilet and your vanity. Now you can utilize that wasted space for more useful storage. This affordable cart has three tiers, removable hooks, and is on wheels that make it easy to move around.

37 A Remote Organizer That You Can Stick To Your Wall TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Quit losing your devices and remotes in the black hole of your couch and order this low-priced remote organizer. It’s made of durable plastic and has enough space to accommodate several pens, remote controls, and other devices. It has an adhesive back so you can attach it to your wall without drilling any holes. This organizer has earned more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

38 The Matte Black Hardware To Upgrade Your Cabinets Ravinte 5'' Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Swap out your build-grade hardware for these matte black cabinet pulls that are easy to install and low-cost. This 30-pack will transform your bathrooms, kitchen, or dressers. The sleek finish matches many decor styles — from industrial to farmhouse. The 5-inch pulls have earned nearly 16,000 reviews and are also available in satin nickel and brushed brass.

39 These Remote-Controlled Flameless Tea Lights Homemory Remote Control Tea Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fill your home with beautiful candlelight without the fire hazard thanks to these flameless LED tea lights. This pack of 12 has a warm white glow and a long-lasting battery that’s easy to replace. They have an easy on/off switch on the bottom, and comes with an easy-to-use remote control. Plus the outside of the faux candles looks like melted wax and they feature a soft flickering that sets the mood.

40 This Two-Pack Of Colorful Throw Pillow Covers Home Brilliant Decorative Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re spending tons of money on throw pillows, you’re doing it wrong. Instead, buy one set of pillow inserts and just swap out the pillow covers for a new look. The set comes with two plush velvet covers that fit a 20-by-20-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine or if you’re ready for a new color. Choose from 28 different colors and seven different sizes.

41 These Shower Caddies That Organize Your Bathroom KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon These sleek shower caddies display all your products neatly — turning a cluttered bathroom into one that resembles your favorite spa. They’re made of stainless steel and hang on the wall with a super sticky adhesive that can hold up to 15 pounds. Each caddy is deep enough to store shampoo, conditioner, liquid soap, and more. They each include four removable hooks for hanging razors or washcloths.

42 The Functional Coasters That Look Like Art Kamenstein Acacia Wood and Cork Stackable Coasters (Set of 4) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Avoid water rings on your table by adding this pack of acacia wood and cork coasters to your cart. The cork insert absorbs moisture that would otherwise end up on your table, while the acacia wood design features a secure lip to keep drinks in place. The non-slip felt bottom protects any surfaces from scratching or sliding. This set of four nests into each other when you’re not using them to create a beautiful accent that’s functional.

43 This Decorative Shelf Liner That Isn’t Sticky Smart Design Bonded Grip Shelf Liner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Protect your cabinets and drawers with this durable and adorable non-adhesive shelf liner. It has a strong grip that isn’t sticky and can easily be removed without leaving residue behind. With more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it stands out for its quality and decorative patterns. It’s available in two sizes and 17 patterns like gingham and granite.

44 A Versatile Two-Tier Shelf That’s Only $10 Whitmor Wood Household Shelves Amazon $10 See On Amazon This two-tier shelf is affordable and versatile enough to use in your closet, entryway, living space, or kitchen. One reviewer noted, “This shelf is large enough without overwhelming the space, my teapot fits on top, my pretty ceramic bowls fit on the shelf, and there is room for wine bottles and my cheese cutting board on the bottom.” The natural wood can be stained or painted to match your space so it’s stylish as well as functional. The slatted design of the tiers is perfect for shoes that need to properly dry or plants that may leak water every once in a while. This shelf has earned more than 10,000 reviews.

45 The Magnetic Door Curtains That Insulate PICK FOR LIFE Thermal Magnetic Door Curtain Amazon $27 See On Amazon Stop uncomfortable drafts by installing one of these thermal magnetic door curtains. The easy-to-install doors create a barrier to insulate spaces in your home without making it difficult to get from one space to the other. The hands-free design opens easily and automatically closes behind you thanks to the strong magnets holding it together. The semi-transparent curtain filters light while offering privacy and can be used to keep warm or cold air inside.

46 A Wine Rack That’s Beautiful Enough To Leave Out Soduku Countertop Wine Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon Display your wine collection with this wooden wine rack. It can hold up to six bottles of wine so you can stay fully stocked without running out of space. The wood and metal rack is sturdy and comes fully assembled. It’s beautiful enough to display on a counter, but compact enough to fit in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all? The rack probably costs less than your favorite wine. Win-win.

47 This 2-Pack Of Faux Plants In Concrete-Like Pots Winlyn Artificial Potted Plants (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Adding greenery to your space can make a house feel like a home, but if you don’t have a green thumb, opt for these faux potted plants. This two-pack comes with an artificial eucalyptus and rosemary plant in modern, concrete-like pots. The tabletop-sized pots add a splash of color to your mantle, entryway table, or dining space. The biodegradable plastic plants even feature foam that looks like soil to create a more realistic plant.

48 An Easy-To-Install Toothpaste Dispenser iHave Wall Mount Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Upgrade your toiletries with this easy-to-install toothpaste dispenser. It has an adhesive back so you just have to stick it to your bathroom wall. The hands-free dispenser is modern and hygienic, not to mention a total bargain, and it comes in three colors.

49 A Modern Blanket Ladder That’s Functional Yet Stylish mDesign Blanket Ladder Amazon $37 See On Amazon Looking for functional decor that won’t take up too much space? This blanket ladder is the perfect cozy touch. The matte black ladder has five rungs for hanging your favorite blankets. It keeps them neatly organized while adding a rustic and warm accent to your living space. You can even use it in the bathroom for hanging towels or in the laundry room for drying your delicates.