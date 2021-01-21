Reddit Users Think They've Spotted Dunkin's New Valentine's Day Menu

If your love language is donuts, you’ll want to listen up. While the official menu hasn’t been announced just yet, rumors about Dunkin’s 2021 Valentine’s Day menu are already swirling online. And they are as delicious as you’d expect.

Courtesy of a sweet spoiler on Reddit, it appears that Dunkin’ is bringing back some beloved Valentine’s Day items and may be introducing what’s sure to be a new favorite. First up, let’s talk donuts. Two holiday classics look like they're returning for Valentine’s Day 2021: the Cupid’s Choice Donut and the Brownie Batter Donut. The latter, as its name suggests, has a chocolate brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling on the inside and is frosted with chocolate icing. The Cupid’s Choice is filled with Bavarian Kreme and has strawberry-flavored icing. Both varieties are heart-shaped and topped with Bling Sprinkles, which are like regular sprinkles but shinier and, therefore, more delicious.

On the drink side, it seems Dunkin’ is also planning to bring back the Pink Velvet Macchiato which was first introduced last Valentine’s Day. The espresso drink features a red velvet cake flavor, as well as hints of cream cheese icing. In other words, it’s like a red velvet cake you can drink. If you get it iced, the Pink Velvet Macchiato has a pink layered look that is Insta-worthy if you’re OK with looking thirsty on main.

Per foodie Instagrammer @markie_devo, the Pink Velvet Macchiato is likely getting some kind of an upgrade as it’s being touted as a new drink. Fingers crossed it’ll still be available in latte form like it was last year.

As you might expect, these Valentine’s Day delights, like the holiday itself, will only be around for a limited time. You should see these menu items start to pop up at your local Dunkin’ on Jan. 27. You’ll have nearly all of February — until Feb. 23 to be exact — to have your fill of all things heart-shaped and pink.

In the meantime, you can profess your love with/to Dunkin's new Dunkfetti donut. The rainbow sprinkle-speckled concoction pairs confetti cake batter with Dunkin's original glazed donut. Dunkin' is done being discrete — their donuts are just fried cupcakes with a hole in the middle. This newest creation is basically an excuse to eat Funfetti cake for breakfast. If that's not love, then I don't know what love is.