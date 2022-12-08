Tech

Dyson Is Dropping Futuristic, Air-Purifying Headphones

It's the brand's first foray into wearable tech.

What we know about the Dyson Zone, the brand's air-purifying headphones.
Dyson is set to launch its first foray into the wearable tech category with the Dyson Zone — noise-canceling, air-purifying, over-the-ear headphones. A compatible app to track your listening and air stats will also be released.

Why the air-purifying feature? Tom Moody, Dyson’s chief commercial officer, said in a briefing that the brand aims to address the issue of air pollution. “More than 99% of people live in areas that fail to meet the World Health Organization’s air quality guidelines,” he said.

