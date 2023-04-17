Food

7 Easy Recipes For Birthday Parties — Whether You’re The Host Or A Guest

Don’t be that person who shows up empty-handed.

Easy recipes to bring to a birthday party
Shutterstock
As you get older birthday parties are less about going out on the town and more about spending time at with close friends. That being said, if you're the host you want to cover all of your food bases for the partry, but if you're a guest you aren't off the hook either.
No matter what role you’re playing at the b-day party, you should bring something to share with the group. Be it a bottle of wine, a board game to play, or one of these seven easy birthday party recipes to try out. Party on.
Tap