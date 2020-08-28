3 Free Apps That Make It Easy To Edit TikTok Videos

While the U.S. is still in talks about banning the popular video-sharing app, TikTok, as of right now the rest of the TikTok universe is carrying on as usual. This means that posts are still being made, timelines are still being scrolled through, and videos are still being edited. So, if you want to up your TikTok game and get better at editing, you still have time to do that. While TikTok does have its own editing interface, sometimes the best way to edit TikTok videos for free is by downloading third-party editing apps.

There is a plethora of different video-editing apps out there for you to try your hand at. But picking the right editing app for you takes a little time. Plus, if you aren't in the mood to drop some cash on editing apps, filtering apps that are free is important as well. Lucky for you, you don't have to spend time scrolling through the hundreds of different apps available to you in the App Store. There are a few solid fan-favorites out there when it comes to editing apps for TikTok videos — and the best part is that they're all free. This way, you can make fun and creative TikTok videos without breaking the bank. Win, win!

Shutterstock

BeeCut

BeeCut is an all-in-one editing interface that's perfect for editing your short TikTok videos. With filters, transitions, text, and cropping functions, you can make your TikTok videos everything that you want them to be. While TikTok itself offers a great editing interface (especially for its own videos), BeeCut works as an extension of the app, including more effects and editing tools to work with.

Videoshop

Videoshop gives you all the tools to take your TikTok videos to the next level. Whether you want to throw in sound effects or animated features, this app will help you out. Videoshop gives you more editing features to work with than regularly provided in your TikTok app. This way, you can create stunning videos unlike the others you see in your app, and standout.

VEED

If you're looking to use an editing interface you can work with on your desktop, VEED is an extensive editing platform that comes with all your favorite TikTok features (subtitles, sound effects, aspect ratios) and gives you a lot of space to work on your videos. Plus, it has some added features like an extended library that gives you the option to add music outside of the usual confines of TikTok's playlist.

The great thing about all these apps is that on top of being free, they're designed to be as easy to use as TikTok itself. So even if you've never dabbled in video-editing before, these apps have an easy interface so that you can include effects, add text, and filter your videos without any complications. Just drag, drop, and save, and you'll be on your way to creating videos like your favorite TikTok stars.