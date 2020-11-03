Food
These 9 Food Chains Are Offering Election Day Deals Tonight
Let the stress-eating begin.
After a tumultuous year with the Coronavirus pandemic, and more than two-thirds of U.S. adults reporting that the election has been a significant source of stress in their lives, it's safe to say we could use a bit of comforting as we wait to hear the results on Nov. 3 — and beyond.
Luckily, several chains are also feeling the stress and have answered your prayers. This year, nearly 100 million voters cast their votes before Nov. 3, but for those who braved their cities and towns to go vote or work at the polls on Election Day, restaurants are offering perks.
From classic fast food chains, like Burger King and Boston Market, to newer chains, like CAVA and Chop't, plenty of places across the country are offering free sandwiches, desserts, drinks and full meals to voters and poll workers. The only question is how much is too much free food?
Don’t worry if you can’t make it out — there is still in a pandemic, after all. Many places have taken their deals to app services like Grubhub, UberEats, and Seamless so you can stay safe inside and stress-eat in the privacy of your own home. Here are some of the best Election Day food deals.