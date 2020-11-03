After a tumultuous year with the Coronavirus pandemic, and more than two-thirds of U.S. adults reporting that the election has been a significant source of stress in their lives, it's safe to say we could use a bit of comforting as we wait to hear the results on Nov. 3 — and beyond.

Luckily, several chains are also feeling the stress and have answered your prayers. This year, nearly 100 million voters cast their votes before Nov. 3, but for those who braved their cities and towns to go vote or work at the polls on Election Day, restaurants are offering perks.

From classic fast food chains, like Burger King and Boston Market, to newer chains, like CAVA and Chop't, plenty of places across the country are offering free sandwiches, desserts, drinks and full meals to voters and poll workers. The only question is how much is too much free food?

Don’t worry if you can’t make it out — there is still in a pandemic, after all. Many places have taken their deals to app services like Grubhub, UberEats, and Seamless so you can stay safe inside and stress-eat in the privacy of your own home. Here are some of the best Election Day food deals.

Burger King Through Grubhub, you'll receive $3 off your purchase of $18 or more.

Boston Market Until 9 p.m. you can grab a free slider at all nationwide restaurants.

Cava If you're a poll worker, you'll receive a free meal when you present your badge in-person.

Chili’s Grill & Bar Enjoy Chili’s Presidente Margarita for only $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.

Chop’t Creative Salad Co. All poll workers who present their badge will receive a free meal on Election Day.

Jersey Mike’s Score a free turkey sub and free delivery off of orders $10 on Grubhub.

Krispy Kreme Get a free glazed donut and an “I voted” sticker while supplies last.

P.F. Chang’s New Grubhub customers will get $10 off their first order on Election Day.