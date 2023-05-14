Not to brag, but I've been dealing with back aches and stiffness since way before it was considered age appropriate. Of course, it hasn't helped that my job and somehow even most of my hobbies require sitting at a computer for long stretches of time. After trying lots of different desk chairs over the years, I had finally accepted that the problem was me, and that sitting for long stretches would always be a little bit miserable. That is, until four months ago, when I got a chance to try the ErgoTune Supreme, a viral ergonomic chair with 11 distinct adjustment points that I have not stopped talking about since.

Here’s the lowdown: The ErgoTune Supreme is an extremely customizable chair that first launched in Singapore and Australia, and only recently became available in the U.S. It gained some attention last year went it went a bit viral on TikTok (the ultimate endorsement in my eyes). It has durable mesh fabric that’s designed to be super breathable, combined with 11 points of adjustability (which is eight more than any chair I’ve ever tried).

Before my ErgoTune even shipped, I was mentally preparing myself for disappointment (did I mention I’ve tried a lot of chairs?). Yet, there was still a tiny part of me that remained hopeful. The box my chair arrived in was a bit daunting (it was almost as big as me). But once I unpackaged everything, I immediately felt at ease. There was an illustrated poster as big as the box itself that showed each assembly step, and a QR code took me to an even more detailed video. On top of that, all the parts were separated by step, and that massive box it all came in could be used as a workbench to make the most involved steps more seamless. Whoever engineered this ergonomic desk chair clearly didn’t forget that it was going to be assembled by a lot of people with achy, creaky backs. (While on the topic of aches, I should mention that if you have chronic back or neck pain, it could be more than just a bad chair, so it’s always a good idea to check in with a doctor.)

Normally, when I put furniture together, all the lifting and crouching and cursing has me stiff and in pain for days after. With the ErgoTune, I had it assembled in under 35 minutes flat, and I’m happy to report that I did not blurt out any profanities.

The next task was figuring out how to configure the chair to my body. Thankfully, it came with an illustrated booklet that takes you through every possible customization, from the angle of the neck rest to the firmness of the lumbar support. There are even recommendations on how to calibrate your chair based on what you’ll be doing in it (I have not yet used the full 136-degree recline, but I like knowing that it’s an option if I ever need a mid-day power nap).

As a short person, my biggest pain point with desk chairs has always been the seat depth. From my basic $50 Amazon chair to the $800 gaming chair I regret to say did not make any difference, nothing I tried had an adjustable seat depth, which meant my lower back never felt supported. With the ErgoTune, I was able to modify the seat’s positioning so that my feet were on the ground without me having to sit all the way forward. That alone made an immediate difference in how supported I felt.

The other game changer for me was the adjustable back rest height. This meant that I could position everything so that the neck rest was actually at my neck (and not behind the top of my head, awkwardly forcing it forward).

Other customization features include seat height, lumbar tension, seat recline tension, neck rest position, and armrest height, width, length and angle. On top of all this, the chair comes in three sizes to better accommodate a range of heights.

If there was anything I really didn’t like at first, it was the color of my chair (mine is coral, but it’s also available in charcoal black and aqua blue). With chairs, I’ve always gone for the classic and safe black, so having something bright was out of my comfort zone. But I’ve completely come around on this. Now, I love the cheerful pop of color in my otherwise millennial gray space, and I’ve had multiple coworkers compliment my chair during Zoom calls (something I can’t say has happened for me with any other chair).

Like with anything, the Ergotune Supreme might not be right for everyone. It’s also (unsurprisingly) much pricier than your basic office chair. But I can honestly say that my search for my perfect desk chair is over.