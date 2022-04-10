There are plenty of external factors vying to affect a woman’s quality of life — we def don’t need the call to be coming from inside the house. Our bodies are temples both complex and marvelous, not least due to a couple of almond-sized wonders called ovaries. As powerful as they are, those of us with them know they also unleash a flurry of hormonal and bodily shifts we have to get pretty savvy at navigating. Menopause is a major one, and the more insight and info available around it the better.

Within the next couple of years, a full one billion people will be experiencing menopause. Yet it’s a group that is (not so surprisingly) very under-served. Evia aims to put an end to that right now. Because, of those billion people, 75% will experience QOL-impacting symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. By tapping into the power of the mind-body connection, Evia delivers a natural, drug-free method to help take control of things. Enter digital hypnotherapy.

Safe, Effective, On-Demand Hypnotherapy From The Comfort Of Home

Evia is the first digital therapeutic app created to help people manage menopause symptoms without requiring medication, supplements, diet changes, or hormone-replacement therapy. Hypnotherapy works by guiding users to a deep level of focused relaxation, a place where the mind is open to suggestions — from here, you can train your mind to mitigate physical symptoms of the body.

When it comes to hot flashes, Evia users are directed toward this deeply relaxed state, then are delivered cooling visualizations along with suggestions about how your body will be able to manage hot flashes, and how they’ll bother you less and less. Hypnotherapy can have a remarkable effect on hot flashes — with clinical trials showing reductions up to 70-80% — along with additional benefits like improving sleep quality and mitigating anxiety. Calm, focused, medication-free wins all around.

Developed By A Leading Menopause Researcher & Neuroscientist

When it comes to understanding the power of the body-mind connection, it’s hard to overstate the expertise of Dr. Gary Elkins. The good doctor is a professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Baylor University, director of the university’s Mind-Body Medicine Research Laboratory, and is editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis. Pairing his knowledge with clinical evidence, Evia was created to deliver real-world results that work.

Equipping You With Tools To Self-Manage Symptoms

Evia’s innovative app program offers five weeks of daily, 15-minute hypnotherapy sessions — to do when and where you want — that help you learn how to calm the body's stress response by utilizing the influence of the mind. During menopause, the body produces less estrogen, which can trigger the brain to activate symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, and anxiety.

Evia helps you train your mind to regulate temperature changes with hypnotherapy sessions that give the body time to relax and feel cooler and help the brain learn to calm the body’s reactions. After completing the five-week program you can continue listening to your favorite sessions as often as you need, helping to maintain long-term benefits. These can become powerful tools for managing stress responses when not in session, too.

Beyond hypnotherapy, Evia offers “bite-sized” educational readings to help shed light on the bodily changes, along with symptom-tracking and real-person support, all in an effort to help you feel more confident and relaxed throughout the process.

See If Evia & Hypnotherapy Are A Good Fit For You

Evia is currently offering a free 7-day trial which offers full access to the expert-designed, clinically-based hypnotherapy program, along with a session designed to soothe you to sleep, and ongoing in-app support.

Their online assessment susses out just where you are in the menopausal journey while providing loads of illuminating info (written in a way that’s easy to understand) about why your body is experiencing the things it is. Evia then delivers a personalized program aimed to help you feel your very best while navigating this bodily shift. The mind is a powerful machine — training it to be captain of the ship when the body’s in need is a potent, self-empowering partnership.