40 Expensive Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making Throughout The Day

So many people love to learn about a good money-saving tip or trick. In my opinion, one of the easiest, most overlooked ways to save some cold hard cash is to figure out where it’s all going in the first place. If you take a closer look, you might find that you’re making simple mistakes on a daily basis that are actually costing you a ton of money. The Amazon products on this list can help prevent those problems so you’re able to save up.

Take a moment and think about the common items you use on a daily basis in your routine around the house. Are you tossing food jars with leftover condiments inside? If so, there’s a mini spatula listed here that can help you get it all out before spending money on more. If you keep spending cash on disposable paper towels each week, there are biodegradable ones in this roundup that you can wash and reuse for up to six months. And if you often open bottles of wine before finishing them, there are vacuum-sealing corks here that’ll help preserve them for longer.

If you’ve found that you’re making these kinds of “mistakes,” don’t worry — they’re totally normal. However, with the help of these Amazon products, you can prevent them and save some money. It’s a win-win, right?

1 Mistake: Letting Your Snacks Go Stale In Open Bags Solution: This Flat Iron That Melts Snack Bags Shut Karidge Mini Heat Bag Sealer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your favorite snack foods should stay fresh and delicious when you use this mini heating bag sealer. This little handy gadget is perfect for resealing bags of chips, candy, nuts, and other similar snack if you end up not finishing the whole thing. The heated ends of the tool are designed with five crimps to create an airtight seal. With almost 2,500 five-star ratings, you will be more than satisfied with the usefulness of this device.

2 Mistake: Ruining Your Suede Shoes In The Rain Solution: Spraying Them With This Protective, Water-Repellent Spray Gold Standard Premium Water-Repellent Shoe Protector Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon This water-repellent shoe-protector spray works on many types of delicate fabrics that can easily sustain damage from walking in different weather elements, including suede. It works best when used on brand new shoes before they have been through some normal everyday wear and tear, but it’ll still help older shoes from experiencing further water damage.

3 Mistake: Forgetting To Turn The Lights Off & Wasting Electric Solution: These Smart Bulbs That You Can Control Remotely Sengled Smart Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This four-pack of LED smart bulbs is capable of syncing with your smart home device for easy voice control. No need to worry if you don’t have a smart home device like Alexa or Google Assistant: There is an app you can download onto your smart phone to control the lights. If you have been dreaming of having a massive array of lighting options at your fingertips, these bulbs are perfect for you with over 16 million colors to choose from.

4 Mistake: Forgetting To Water Your House Plants & Letting Them Wilt Solution: This Self-Watering Planter That Hydrates Your Plants For You 8" Self Watering + Aerating Drainage Plant Pot Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your houseplants looking healthy and well-watered all the time with the help of this self-aerating drainage reservoir pot. This 8-inch pot is the perfect size to fit in a wide variety a places. Set it in your windowsills, or place it on some bookshelves or a side table as a beautiful and natural way to add decoration to different spaces. These pots water the plant from the bottom, so you shouldn’t have to worry about any overflow or leaks.

5 Mistake: Throwing Away Leftover Condiments That You Can’t Reach Solution: A Mini Spatula That Gets Hard-To-Reach Places In The Container The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula (2-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These dual-length spatulas help you scrape clean any bottle, bowl, or container — especially if it has a small opening. Made from a BPA-free material, the scraping ends are incredibly flexible to maneuver the spatula in all the necessary directions to efficiently clean out near empty containers. Always feel like you’re wasting ketchup or mustard, but can’t shake any more of the condiments out of the bottle? This spatula solves that problem for you.

6 Mistake: Using Disposable Plastic Bags & Always Buying New Ones Solution: These Durable Silicone Food Bags That Can Be Washed & Reused Roonoo Dishwasher Safe Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These reusable food storage bags make it super simple to take all kinds of snacks with you whenever you happen to be going that day. You’ll get three different-sized bags in this 10-pack: five sandwich, three snack, and two gallon bags. Made from an extra-thick silicone, these bags are also leakproof. You will also be helping reduce your carbon footprint as these are reusable and are dishwasher safe when they need to be cleaned.

7 Mistake: Buying Makeup Remover Wipes Every Week & Throwing Them Away Solution: The Cotton Makeup Remover Pads That You Can Clean & Keep Using Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can cut down on your daily waste material and make your skincare routine more eco-friendly with these reusable cotton face pads. These are excellent for removing your makeup at the end of the day, or applying toner all over after a thorough washing. Made from a natural and organic bamboo cotton, the pads are not only super soft to the touch, but incredibly absorbent as well.

8 Mistake: Spending Money On Takeout For Lunch Every Day Solution: An Electric Lunchbox That Can Heat Up Your Meal Before You Eat It HengLiSam Electric Lunch Box Amazon $32 See On Amazon Packing your own lunch for work in this electric lunch box gives you endless possibilities of foods to take. Equipped with two different plugs, you can operate this lunch box at home or in the office, as well as on the go in your car. Despite its sturdy build and the fact it can reheat your food, this lunch box weighs just over 1.5 pounds while empty.

9 Mistake: Buying Disposable Coffee Pods Every Week Solution: These Coffee Pods That Can Be Used & Refilled Every Morning Delibru Reusable K-Cups (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can cut back on excessive and unnecessary waste from your morning coffee routine with these reusable mesh coffee pods. You’ll get a pack of four reusable cups, which makes it easy for you to always have a clean one to use at a moments notice. These mesh coffee pods are also compatible with a wide range of instant coffee models, too.

10 Mistake: Stocking Up On Sponges & Tossing Them After A Few Uses Solution: These Absorbent Dishcloths That You Can Use Again & Again Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only are these Swedish dishcloths super absorbent, but they are also reusable and biodegradable. Each pack comes with 10 cloths, giving you the opportunity to store them anywhere you could possible think they’ll come in handy. They came in a multicolor pack — but if you want to have all the same color, there are seven options available.

11 Mistake: Spending Cash On Dry Cleaning Your Wool & Cashmere Solution: A Wool & Cashmere Shampoo So You Can Wash Your Delicates At Home The Laundress New York Wool & Cashmere Shampoo Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give some of your most precious and delicate items made of cashmere and wool a delightful refresh with this laundress wool and cashmere shampoo. This will help remove unpleasant and unwanted odors from different items and leave behind a fresh cedar scent. As an added bonus, this shampoo is completely plant based — so you don’t have to worry about harsh chemicals damaging or altering your clothes or furniture.

12 Mistake: Buying Quick-Burning Candles That Don’t Last A Long Time Solution: This All-Natural Wax Candle That Has A Burn Time Of 45 Hours Benevolence LA Premium Rose & Sandalwood Candle Amazon $21 See On Amazon Transform all the rooms in your house with the help of these premium aromatherapy scented candles. Each candle is hand-poured with 8 ounces of a luxurious organic soy wax and blended with a special combination of all-natural essential oils. You’ll get a beautiful and clean burn with these candles, as well as at least double the burn time of other candles.

13 Mistake: Letting Your Snacks Get Stale In Containers That Don’t Close Properly Solution: This 14-Piece Set Of Airtight Food Storage Containers With Labels Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set (14-Pieces) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Turn your pantry into an organizational wonderland with these airtight food storage containers. This 14-piece set gives you endless storage options based on the items currently in your pantry. Once a container is empty, refill it with the same snack item, or clean it out and fill it with something new. Each container has a small chalkboard on the front so you can label the contents easily.

14 Mistake: Not Meal Prepping & Spending Cash On Meals When You’re Not Home Solution: These Reusable Meal Prep Containers That Are Safe To Put In The Microwave Bentgo 1-Compartment Meal-Prep Containers (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This 10-pack of meal prep containers lets you plan out all of your lunches and dinners for the work week with ease. Made from a BPA-free material, you can store these containers in the fridge or freezer, and then toss them in the dishwasher for quick and simply cleaning after you’ve used them. The lids are custom made to completely seal around the lip of the container so food maintains its quality.

15 Mistake: Running The Dryer For Hours Before Your Clothes Are Ready Solution: These Wool Dyer Balls That Speed Up The Drying Process SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These 100% organic wool dryer balls can be infused with aromatic essential oils so your laundry will retain the scents you love the most. You can get over 1,000 uses from these laundry balls, which is about the equivalent of using four large boxes of dryer sheets. One of the best features these dryer balls have is they help your clothes dry up to 25% quicker, ultimately saving some money on your electric bill.

16 Mistake: Buying Expensive Workout Classes Every Week Solution: These Sliding Discs That Add Extra Training Options For Your Home Workouts Peach Bands Core Sliders Fitness Discs Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can add in full-body toning and sculpting capabilities to your daily, at-home workouts with these sliding fitness discs, which also help with core exercises. These discs are dual-sided, giving you the ability to use them on carpeted surfaces as well as smooth surfaces (like laminate, tile, and hardwood). They come with a mesh carrying case to easily store and pack them to go with you wherever.

17 Mistake: Not Monitoring Your Energy Usage & Running Up Power Bills Solution: A Mini Smart Plug That Helps You Control Energy Usage Easier Kasa Smart Plug Mini Amazon $23 See On Amazon Easily schedule timers or use the voice control option of this mini smart plug to help conserve energy on a variety of electrical devices around the house. It is designed with an energy monitoring sensor, which helps you schedule timers and save some money on your bills in the long run. The Wi-Fi connectivity makes it possible for you to turn the lights on and off whether or not you’re at home.

18 Mistake: Buying Disposable Hand Warmers That You Can’t Use More Than Once Solution: These Electric, Reusable Hand Warmers That Are Rechargeable OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you are a fan of outdoor winter activities, you can easily keep your hands warm using these portable and rechargeable hand warmers. Designed with three different heat settings, you can determine just how warm you want your hands to get. All you have to do to turn it on is press the middle button, and within seconds you will begin to feel heat radiating from the hand warmers. It can even be used to charge your phone.

19 Mistake: Heating Up The Whole House On Chilly Mornings Solution: This Flannel Heated Blanket With 5 Warmth Settings Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw Amazon $57 See On Amazon Stay warm and cozy during those cool months of the year wrapped up in this heated throw blanket. It is designed with a monitoring system to help make sure the temperature doesn’t get too hot, and there are five heat settings available. Use this blanket to stay warm while you curl up and relax, or get your spot in bed nice and toasty before laying down at night.

20 Mistake: Constantly Buying & Throwing Away Paper Towels Solution: This Roll Of Washable & Reusable Bamboo Rayon Towels Kitchen + Home Bamboo Reusable Rayon Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon A single roll of these reusable bamboo rayon towels has the ability to save up to the equivalent of six months use of normal paper towels. These towels are significantly more absorbent and durable compared to the average paper towel, while being able to tackle the same messes and clean with better results. Each roll is separated into 11-by-12-inch perforated tear-away pieces, with a total of 20 sheets.

21 Mistake: Buying New Charging Cables When They Start To Fray Solution: A Wireless Charger That Doesn’t Require Extra Charging Cables Yootech Wireless Charging Pad Amazon $14 See On Amazon This wireless charging pad is a great solution to keep areas clear from excess cords and wires. It is compatible to work with a myriad of smart devices from phones and wireless earbuds to tablets and watches. Once your device is on the charger, the light should go into sleeper-friendly mode and turn off. There is also a rubber ring on the top and bottom to help prevent any slips and keep everything securely in place.

22 Mistake: Re-Applying Makeup Throughout The Day & Buying Refills Solution: A Makeup Finishing Spray That Helps Your Look Last Longer NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Finish Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon Your makeup will look fresh and intact all day long after using this matte finishing spray, which is super lightweight. Whether you are wearing a full face of makeup or just sporting a few essentials, this finishing spray is the perfect final detail. NYX is also acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free cosmetic company.

23 Mistake: Overpaying For Fancy, Expensive Makeup Cleansers Solution: This Affordable Cleanser By A Dermatologist-Recommended Brand Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s a great chance your face will feel completely refreshed when you incorporate this affordable cleansing facial foam into your skincare routine, which comes from the dermatologist-recommended brand Cerave. Thanks to its combination of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this is scent-free facial foam is moisturizing and specifically targets oil in the pores of your skin for deep-cleansing action.

24 Mistake: Scheduling Pricy Manicures At The Salon Every Month Solution: This Gel Polish That Helps Create Gorgeous Manicures At Home Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your nails looking flawless for up to eight full days when sporting this miracle gel nail polish. (Seriously, people are going to take one look at your nails and instantly think salon quality.) There are over 30 colors available to fit everyone’s different styles — and once you have sufficiently applied the base color coat, use the gel top coat to lock in the chip-resistant formula.

25 Mistake: Bending & Fraying Your Charging Cables So You Have To Buy New Ones Solution: These Durable Right-Angle USB Charging Cables Lined With Braided Nylon APFEN Right Angle iPhone Charging Cable (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These iPhone right-angle charging cables make it simple to control the direction of the cord when you’re using it. The cables are made from a braided nylon material that helps prevent potential tangles or knots. Since the material for the cables is high-quality, you can expect long-term use from these chargers. Each pack comes with three charging cables measuring 10 feet.

26 Mistake: Accidentally Dropping Your Phone & Cracking The Screen Solution: This Stretchy Silicone Strap That Gives You A Better Grip Sinjimoru Stretching Silicone Phone Strap Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can hold your phone with ease — even when you’re in a rush — with the help of this flexible silicone phone strap. This finger strap clip is super easy to take on and off, so it can attach to different phone cases for continuous use in the future. Plus, the band is made from a flexible silicone that shouldn’t pinch or irritate your skin when using it to hold your phone.

27 Mistake: Leaving Your Un-Finished Bottle Of Wine Open For Days Solution: These Vacuum Pump Wine Seals That’ll Keep Opened Wine Fresh Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can keep any open bottle of wine fresh for an extended period of time, all thanks to these vacuum pump bottle stoppers. They are incredibly simple to use: Slide the rubber cork in the opening of the bottle, and then use the pump to remove the excess air. It can help keep your wine fresh for an extra seven days.

28 Mistake: Piling Up Expensive Pans & Scratching Them By Accident Solution: These Uniquely Shaped Felt Holders That Create Barriers Between Them Pot and Pan Protectors (12-Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect the delicate cooking surfaces of your pots and pans from scratches and other damage by using these star-shaped felt protectors. These also have the ability to be used as surface protectors after taking a hot pan or pot off the stove. You’ll get 12 felt protectors in this set, with three different sizes and four of each size.

29 Mistake: Paying Fees For Luggage That’s Too Heavy Solution: A Mini Scale That Weighs Your Suitcases Before Traveling Luxebell Digital Luggage Scale Amazon $12 See On Amazon You’ll never have to play the guessing game of how much your luggage weighs until checking in at the airport again with the help of this handheld digital luggage scale, which can help prevent fees. The display monitor is right on top of the handle, making it very easy to determine how much your bag weighs.

30 Mistake: Losing Your Pricy Wireless Earbuds Between Listens Solution: This Magnetic Band That Helps You Keep Track Of Them Cobcobb Ultra Strong Magnetic Strap for Airpods Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to worry about one of your wireless earbuds dropping or falling when you attach them to this magnetic strap. Even though this is a cord that connects your earbuds, it’s not an annoyance that’ll constantly gets in the way (thanks to its clever design). There are over 15 color options available.

31 Mistake: Buying A Notebook Whenever You Need A New One Solution: A Reusable Notebook That Scans Your Notes Into Your Smart Device Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hand write your notes and then digitally store them in your cloud with the help of this Rocketbook smart notebook. Even though you get the experience and satisfaction from the feeling of writing by hand in this notebook, its digital and technological capabilities make it eco-friendly while ensuring you never waste paper again. It comes with a Pilot Frixion pen so you can begin writing right away, too.

32 Mistake: Losing Expensive Jewelry During Trips & Vacations Solution: This Double-Layer Travel Case For Your Jewelry Teamoy Double Layer Jewelry Organizer Amazon $32 See On Amazon All of your favorite pieces of jewelry will stay nicely organized with the help of this two-tiered holding case. On the underside of the lid, there are button holders with elastic straps that keep necklaces separated, organized, and untangled. There are also holders for rings, as well as a removable panel for earrings. The lining is made from a super soft velvet material to help protect the integrity of your jewelry.

33 Mistake: Spending Cash On Shampoo & Conditioner Bottles That Run Out Quickly Solution: A 4-Pack Of All-Natural & Organic Shampoo Bars BAMBOEARTH Solid Shampoo Bar And Conditioner Effect Hair Soap Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get your hair incredibly clean without using any harsh chemicals when you use these organic shampoo bars. Each bar is made from all plant-based ingredients, such as lavender, honey, shea butter, olive oil, and more. Even better, all of the packaging the shampoo bar comes in is 100% biodegradable, meaning you leave behind zero waste when you make the switch.

34 Mistake: Washing Your Hair Too Often & Drying Out Your Strands Solution: This Vegan Dry Shampoo That Smells Like Lavenders Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your hair will always look fresh in between washes when you incorporate this dry shampoo into your daily routine. Don’t be fooled by the small size of this bottle — it should last you for month, and you only need to use a small amount each time in order to get maximum results. Plus, it’s made from a 100% vegan and all-natural formula and will work well on any hair color.

35 Mistake: Buying New Products Every Time You Travel Solution: These Travel Containers That You Can Fill With Products You Already Have Morfone TSA Approved Travel Containers (16-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ll have more than enough storage capacity for your beauty products when jet setting with this 16-piece toiletry travel kit. It is equipped with spray bottles, jars, a funnel, cleaning brush, and more to easily assist you in filling up each container. The tops were designed to stay securely on each canister and withstand the change in pressures and altitudes while traveling, so nothing should leak.

36 Mistake: Buying Tons Of Disposable Water Bottles & Throwing Them Away Solution: A Personal Water Bottle With A Built-In Brita Filter Brita Hard Plastic Filtering Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Become more eco-friendly and stay hydrated at all times with this reusable and self-filtering Brita water bottle. It can hold up to 36 ounces at its maximum capacity and is designed to fit in the vast majority of car cup holders so you can take it with you. Its built-in straw also makes it easy to take sips without accidentally spilling.

37 Mistake: Not Storing Your Fresh Coffee In Closed Containers Solution: An Airtight Stainless Steel Container That Helps Keep Your Coffee Fresh Veken Airtight Stainless Steel Coffee Canister Amazon $28 See On Amazon This airtight stainless steel canister comes with a metal scoop that makes it the perfect vessel for storing your favorite coffee to drink each morning. When you’re not using the little scoop, you can slide it back into the slot attached to the side of the canister so you don’t lose it. There is a one-way CO2 value that helps prevent any oxidation of your coffee beans, and the rubber seal on the lid ensures the airtight closure.

38 Mistake: Not Storing Your Pet Food Properly & Letting It Go Stale Solution: This Pet Food Storage Container With A Built-In Pour Spout TBMax Airtight Pet Food Container Amazon $11 See On Amazon Your pet’s food will stay fresh for weeks on end when stored in this airtight storage container. The top has a built-in spout that makes it incredibly convenient to get out food without having to take off the whole lid to access the food. It also comes with a measuring cup, that way you always know how much you’re feeding your pup.

39 Mistake: Leaving Your Makeup Brushes Out & Unprotected These Cute, Efficient, & Compact Bubble Makeup Brush Holders Brush Bubble Makeup Brush Holders Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your makeup brushes standing right-side-up with these bubble brush holders. They serve several purposes: First, they help keep your brushes protected from dust. Second, they give you a way to keep them off of the top of your vanity so that surface stays clean. They are made from a silicone material, making them easy to wash to use time and again.